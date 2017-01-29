Brokers Name 5 Safe MoPay Dogs Best For Gains In January

Of ten top yield safe monthly paid dividend stocks, the five lowest priced showed 25.91% more gain from $5k invested than from the same amount invested in all ten.

8 of the remaining 15 in the top 20 by upside showed no gain and 7 showed losses: SUNS; GAIN; APLE; FSFR; PSEC; CLDT; GLAD.

Of 32 "Safe" MoPay dividend dogs, broker one-year target estimates tagged only five as gainers though 2017: AGNC; EPR; FSC; IRT; CPTA.

32 of 57 monthly paying dividend (MoPay) Small, Mid, & Large cap (SML) equities show cash flow yield more than dividend yield. So, those 32 dividends were deemed "safe" 1/26/17.

Wall St. analysts asserted that the "Safe" MoPay pack launched into a 2017 filled with more losses than gains.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

32 of 57 January MoPay Dividend Dogs Showed Cash Margins Greater Than Their Dividends Payable

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 57 SML MoPay stocks from which these 32 were sorted. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 32 monthly pay dividend dogs report sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column.

Financial guarantees however are easily over-ruled by a cranky board of directors or company policy canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, from the list above, Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) reduced its dividend from $.111 To $.083 as of January 2015. Also, AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) on July 27 announced a reduction of its $.20 monthly shareholder payout to $.18 as of September, 2016. A more recent example is dividend reductions by Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from $0.207 per month in December 2015 to $0.157 in January 2016 and a further reduction to $0.13 per month in October 2016. As a Business Development Company, Capitala's dividend payouts are tied to profits.

15 Of Safe 32 MoPay Dogs Hail From the Real Estate Sector.

Six of 11 Morningstar sectors were represented by these 32 Safe MoPay dogs. Tops by yield and in number were from Real Estate. The numeric distribution by sector for January shows: real estate had 15; financial services had 8; consumer cyclical had 1; industrials showed 2; energy had 5; healthcare had 1.

The top ten by yield were all from either the real estate or financial services sectors.

How Brokers Gauged Safe MoPay Dog Upside Potential

Every brokerage analyst covering a stock as reported by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance, provides a target price estimate for one year out. The average target price of all the reports is shown for each stock and the increase (or decrease) is recorded. The top 20 of 32 by yield are shown here:

5 Safe MoPay Dogs Showed Upside Potential

Five "safe" MoPay dividend dogs estimated by broker analysts to show upside chops as of January 26 were (eu= estimated 2017-18 upside):

Capitala Finance with 7.68% eu;

Independence Realty Trust (NYSEMKT:IRT) 6.64% eu;

Fifth Street Finance (NYSE:FSC) 6.23% eu;

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) 4.13% eu;

AGNC Investment 5.07% eu.

Analysts Tagged 7 Safe MoPay Dogs With Downslide Potential

The seven "safe" MoPay dividend dogs noted by broker analysts for downside as of January 26 were:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) with 19.52% estimated 2017-18 downside [ed];

Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) 15.57% ed;

Prospect Capital 9.71% ed;

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate (NASDAQ:FSFR) 6.03% ed;

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) 5.04% ed;

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) 0.79% ed;

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) 0.59% ed.

Dog Metrics Dug For Bargain MoPay "Safe" Stocks

Ten "Safe" top MoPay dividend stocks showing the biggest yields per January 26 YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Ten "Safe" Monthly Pay Dividend Dogs To Deliver 7.31% VS. (2) 5.8% Net Gains from All Ten By January 26, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 25.91% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced safe MoPay dog, Fifth Street Finance, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 17.41%.

Lowest priced five "safe" MoPay dividend dogs as of January 26 were: Fifth Street Finance; Global Net Lease; Prospect Capital; Gladstone Investment ; Artis REIT, with prices ranging from $5.46 to $9.51.

Higher priced five Safe MoPay dogs for January 26 were: Gladstone Capital; Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate; Orchid Island Capital; Capitala Finance; AGNC Investment, whose prices ranged from $9.63 to $19.05.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

