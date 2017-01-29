Realty Income - The Monthly Income Company - Just Raised Its Dividend 6%

O is in the 98th percentile of stocks in return per unit of market risk. Its long term leases and triple net nature substantially reduced its exposure to inflation, etc.

Realty Income is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and the S&P 500 Index. It is a stable stock with a Beta of 0.13.

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) is a commercial real estate REIT in the US. Realty Income was added to the S&P 500 Index on April 6, 2015. It is also a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. On January 17, 2017 Realty Income Corp. announced another dividend increase of 6% from $0.2025/month to $0.2105/month (4.2% annually). This was the 90th dividend raise since O's listing on the NYSE in 1994. O has had a 17.9% Compound Average Annual Return since its NYSE listing in 1994. This by itself is a strong argument for investing in O.

However, the landscape for retail, which is 78.7% of O's business leases, is changing. It is hard to get excited about a company that leases out "brick and mortar", when the latest trend is to online sales. Sales for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday at "Brick and Mortar Stores" fell in 2016 by -5.0%. Retail Next data shows traffic in Brick and Mortar Stores has dropped for 48 straight months; and monthly sales have dropped for 36 straight months. Buying a company that leases out Brick and Mortar buildings seems questionable under the current circumstances. However, Realty Income is exposed to defensive industries (see chart below).

None of the first five categories above are going to move online anytime soon. When people get sick, they want medicine right away. When they "conveniently need some food", they don't want to wait for a 1-2 day internet delivery. Dollar stores will not deliver based on internet sales, the prices are too low; and the margins are too thin. Health and Fitness is not going to move online. It provides things you do at a site with a lot of other people. I could go on; but the point is that few of the above services can be easily moved to online sales. O has moved to specialize in tenants that themselves specialize in services and non-discretionary goods. These provide relative safety from internet competition; and they make Realty Income more attractive as an investment.

Realty Income is also relatively safe from economic downturns for many of the same reasons. Drug stores, dollar stores, fitness stores, FedEx (NYSE:FDX), etc. continue no matter the economy. The average lease term for facilities is 10-20 years. These leases are triple net leases. The tenant or lessee is responsible for the ongoing expenses of the property such as real estate taxes, building insurance and maintenance, in addition to paying rent and utilities. As of Q3E 2016 the Occupancy Rate was 98.3%. Further Realty Income has a good to great risk profile (see chart below).

O is in the 98th percentile of S&P 500 companies for return per unit of risk.

O's top 20 tenants are listed below:

They give a more specific picture of the risk. 45% of O's annualized rental revenue is from properties leased to investment grade clients. This too indicates stability. O itself has ratings from Moody's of Baa1/ positive, from S&P of BBB+/positive, and from Fitch of BBB+/stable. This indicates little risk with an investment in O. Further the average lease term has 9.8 years remaining. Portfolio occupancy at Q3E 2016 was 98.3%. The properties are in 49 US states an Puerto Rico. The distribution of revenues is 78.7% Retail, 13.4% Industrial, 5.7% Office, 2.2% Agriculture.

The steady occupancy rates, even during the Great Recession, substantiate how stable Realty Income is.

The low of 96.8% occupancy in 2009 in the midst of the Great Recession is impressive in that it is not that low.

The FFO/share growth especially versus the REIT median (in bps) is also impressive (see chart below).

That there was only one year in fifteen in which O did not beat the REIT Median FFO/share growth is impressive.

Another worry that Realty Income investors have is the change in interest rate expense. As the 3 month US LIBOR rate has risen recently, O's variable rate loan costs have risen too. The chart of the 3 month US LIBOR rate is below.

On July 1, 2016 the rate was about 0.65%. On January 25, 2017 the rate was about 1.04% (+39 bps). This is a significant increase in expenses for variable rate loans.

The table below shows O's fixed and variable rate loans as of Q3E 2016. The variable rate loans are the ones on the right of the table.

The borrowing rate was approximately 1% + LIBOR. When the LIBOR rose by about +39 bps in the fall of 2016, that had a significant effect on O's variable rate borrowing costs. O countered this rise by offering $600 million of senior unsecured 3.00% Notes due in 2027. This offer closed on October 12, 2016. This might seem to cost O more in interest in the near term. However, it limits how much the LIBOR can negatively impact variable rate borrowings by paying off a good portion of the variable rate borrowings. The variable rates seem likely to be much higher than 3.00% by 2027. It also helps that O has a 6.8 year weighted average duration of unsecured notes and bonds. The above is good management.

O's recent performance in Q3 2016 was okay. Revenue of $277.2 million was up +7.1% year over year; but it was a miss of estimates by -$2.42 million. EPS (or AFFO/share) were $0.72. This was a miss of -$0.01 per share. This was a +2.9% increase over the $0.70 of a year earlier. AFFO for the first nine months increased 13.9% to $543.4 million versus $477.0 million a year earlier. AFFO/share for the first nine months increased +3.9% to $2.14 versus $2.06 a year earlier.

FFO/share increased +5.8% to $0.73 versus $0.69 a year earlier. FFO for the first nine months increased +12.9% to $535.6 million versus $474.5 million a year earlier. FFO/share for the first nine months increased +2.9% to $2.11 versus $2.05 a year earlier. FFO was negatively impacted by adjustments on interest rate swaps.

Overall the results appeared to be decent, although I am worried about the increase in variable rate interest due to the continued rise in LIBOR rates (and the rise in interest rates in general). Still such costs will likely bleed through into contracts over time. O should continue to do well as long as it can keep its occupancy rate high. This seems likely (justified above).

FY2016 Guidance:

FY2016 FFO/share is estimated at $2.83-$2.88, an increase of 2.2%-4.0% compared to FY2015's FFO/share of $2.77.

FY2016 AFFO/share is estimated at $2.87-$2.89, an increase of 4.7% to 5.5% compared to FY2015's AFFO/share of $2.74.

Using the FY2016 estimated AFFO figure median of $2.88/share, the Price to AFFO ratio is $59.58/$2.88 = 20.7x as of this writing. This multiple is too high for this stock. O's growth may be compromised not only by a downturn in the Retail industry, but also by continued increases in variable interest rate costs and even fixed interest rate costs over time. Based on this, I would rate O a HOLD at this time. It is a great stock; but there the Brick and Mortar Retail Business is trending toward Online sales. This seems likely to stunt or reverse growth. Even with O's fantastic track record, one has to be suspect enough of Realty Income to rate it a HOLD at best. Still there is probably no reason at this time to feel a huge need to sell the stock, if you like the dividend.

The two year chart of O provides some technical direction for a trade/investment.

The chart above provides little reason to change my appraisal of the stock (a HOLD rating). The strong uptrend of early 2016 was broken strongly downward in 2H 2016. The recent lift upward, possibly from the Trump rally, is not enough to get me excited about the stock. Even if you figure what might be an optimistic +5% increase in AFFO/share for FY2017, that would only bring the Price/(AFFO/share) down to about 19.7x from its current 20.7x. 19.7x is still too high. On the other hand I have presented the arguments for O's stability above. They have merit; and O does pay a historically increasing dividend of 4.2% annually. O is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and of the S&P 500 Index. Some may want to continue to own O for its stability and reliability in an uncertain time.

NOTE: Some of the fundamental fiscal data above is from Yahoo Finance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.