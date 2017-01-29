'Why Take That Risk?' How One Change Could Plunge High Yield Into Recession

Specifically, one proposed change could put 40% of the high yield space into the equivalent of a recession.

Not enough attention has been paid to the implications of tax reform for highly leveraged corporations.

Well, it's Saturday morning as I write this.

Flipping through the channels and scanning the headlines all there is are stories about Trump's executive order curtailing immigration. To be sure, it's an important topic. Especially if you're somewhere you don't want to be and want to get out but that somewhere is now on a list of countries from which America will accept no new refugees.

But you know, as sensitive as I am to that, it's not exactly like it came out of the clear blue. So much of what the new administration is doing was telegraphed last year that I'm not entirely sure why everyone is surprised. Remember, you can be horrified without acting surprised.

We certainly can't equate damage to corporate "citizens" with damage to people. That said, I think the public (and especially the investing public to the extent the main wires care about that segment of the population) would benefit from some stories that take an impartial look at policies that may produce surprising (and sometimes counterintuitive) economic outcomes rather than continually harping on perceived affronts to humanity that we already knew were coming.

One example, as I delineated earlier, is the fact that fiscal stimulus is unlikely to have the pronounced effect on growth that the market seems to be pricing in. It's not Trump's fault, it's just too late in the cycle for that kind of thing to be effective - especially when the Fed stands ready to cool off an overheating economy with potentially aggressive tightening measures.

(Chart: Goldman)

Here I want to expand on a post that I feel didn't get as much attention as it probably deserved given the implications for investors.

Although the details are still foggy (to say the least), there's a possibility that the loss of the deductibility of interest expense (which supposedly will mitigate the government revenue lost to lower statutory tax rates) will cripple the earnings of highly leveraged companies.

Specifically, Citi's Matt King has shown that high yield corporations with interest coverage ratios of 4X or less will be worse off under a system that lowers corporate taxes but eliminates interest expense deductibility. Here's the visual:

(Tables: Citi)

That, I've argued, is one more strike against high yield (NYSEARCA:HYG). Here are some others:

the concentration of debt ownership in the hands of those who have shown a high propensity to sell in a downturn makes the space vulnerable to a panic;

the lack of liquidity in secondary cash markets for corporate bonds creates a scenario where unloading these assets in a pinch could very well ignite a firesale; and

the fundamentals are God awful.

In a note out last Monday, Deutsche Bank took a look at the same problem. That is, the bank looked at the implications of the loss of interest expense deductibility for HY issuers. The results were not encouraging. Consider the following (my highlights):

We are looking at two proposed changes: the loss of tax deductibility of interest expenses, substituted with the gain of immediate upfront depreciation. We calculate the actual trailing 12month interest expense on an issuer level, and then relate it to normalized cyclical EBITDAs (calculated as an average since 2009). Next, we identify issuers where such ratio of interest expense to normalized EBITDAs is over 50%. This group is potentially facing significant downside from the loss of interest deductibility. At 50% IntExp/EBITDA, the loss of tax benefit would translate into more than a 10% hit to earnings, assuming 20% tax rate, a meaningful figure equivalent to a moderate recessionary experience. Figure 1 below shows the results of this analysis on a sector level. Specifically, the shaded blue bars are depicting proportion of issuers in each industry where L12mo interest expense over normalized cyclical EBITDA exceeds 50%.

Now you might be wondering what the difference is between the light blue bars and the dark blue bars. Essentially, the dark blue bars represent each respective sector's exposure after taking into account the offsetting benefit associated with upfront capex depreciation (another proposed change in the system).

In other words, the sectors with the longest dark blue bars are those most exposed after everything is taken into account. As you can see, the retail (NYSEARCA:XRT) space is especially vulnerable due, as Deutsche Bank notes, to the fact that "there was no meaningful capex in this credit cycle."

As the bank goes on to conclude, media, metals, and healthcare are also at risk in this model.

But irrespective of the specific sector risk, the broader point is that this is bad news for high yield as a whole.

Indeed, as mentioned above, it would be the equivalent of a recession for a large number of issuers. Why, you might ask, would you knowingly throw such a large percentage of HY to the fire?

On that note, I'll give the last word to Deutsche Bank:

If introduced, [this] subjects 40% of all sectors in HY credit to a stress-test equivalent to a mild recession. These sectors each have more than 20% of issuers with net interest expenses ex capex over 50% of EBITDAs. Why subject the economy to such a risk?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.