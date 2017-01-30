Some articles are focusing on the 10% year-over-year drop in production, but is this fair?

Barrick Gold: What to Do Now

ABX data by YCharts

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) recently announced that it has achieved the high-end of its 2016 production guidance. While Barrick also saw a 10% year-over-year drop in overall production, I thought this was a very positive announcement from one of my top picks in the gold mining sector.

Previously, I listed Barrick Gold as my #8 overall gold stock to own in 2017. In fact, it was the only major gold producer to make the list as most of my picks are smaller junior miners that I feel have more upside than major miners.

Barrick definitely still deserves a spot on that list. I praised the company's control over its cash costs, with all-in sustaining costs falling to around $700 per ounce the previous quarter and around $750 per ounce for the year (compared to $831 AISC in 2015). I also saw the continued reduction of Barrick's large net debt position as a major positive.

Well, Barrick has announced that it produced 5.52 million ounces of gold in 2016, which is at the high end of the company's guidance of 5.25 - 5.55 million ounces. Q4 was an especially strong quarter for Barrick, with production coming in at 1.52 million ounces of gold (over 6 million ounces when annualized).

In Q4, Barrick saw a large year-over-year jump in production from its 60%-owned Pueblo Viejo mine, with attributable production rising from 134,000 ounces to 189,000 ounces. This was positive news as Pueblo Viejo is a major investment for Barrick, which is spending $640 million to extend the life of the mine by about nine years. This is a joint-venture with another major gold miner, Goldcorp (NYSE:GG).

Full-year copper production is expected to finish at 415 million pounds, which is also in line with its production guidance of 380-430 million pounds for the year; all-in sustaining costs for copper should finish between $2 - $2.20 per pound.

Yes, gold production was actually down quite a bit from last year. In fact, production fell by about 100,000 ounces of gold, or by almost 10%. But I will argue that this was to be expected following the sale of Barrick's Round Mountain and Bald Mountain mines (which I covered in detail here). And the lower production does not affect profitability. So, the lower production really isn't a big deal.

In my opinion, the more important question is, does Barrick have its cash costs under control, is it profitable, and will the debt continued to be reduced?

We see that production will likely finish at 1.52 million ounces in Q4, which is actually a pretty strong figure, but based on Barrick's news release, the company also says investors can expect all-in sustaining costs to finish below the low end of full-year guidance range of $740-$775 per ounce.

So, with gold averaging approximately $1,200 per ounce in Q4 and AISC of $730-740, Barrick should be highly profitable in Q4 given its strong margins (Results are to be released on Feb. 15).

Barrick stock has actually performed quite well since I published my top 10 gold stock list. Shares have gained 14.9%, compared to a 9.06% gain in the benchmark gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDX), so shares have outperformed most of its peers, including Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC), which is up 5.9%, and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY), which has gained 12.81%.

But, I think the best is yet to come for Barrick shareholders. I think the company is going to report some pretty big profits in 2017 with gold trading over $1,150 per ounce, given Barrick's continued focus on cash costs and profitability. Barrick really owns some of the best gold assets in the entire world, from the Cortez and Goldstrike mines in Nevada, to its 60% interest in Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic. And I think its strengthened balance sheet and liquidity will create some interesting merger and acquisition options in 2017.

I remain bullish on Barrick, and while I've yet to purchase shares myself, I will look for an opportunity to do so shortly. Ideally, I will try to add shares before the quarterly earnings are released on Feb. 15, as I think a positive earnings report could lift shares higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.