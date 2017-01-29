Not A Kodak Moment Anymore - Short The Stock

History will repeat itself, and Kodak will head into bankruptcy within the next 12-18 month.

Kodak's financial and operating risk keeps rising, which raises a question regarding its ability to report as a "going concern enterprise.".

Efforts by Kodak's management to stabilize the capital structure are not enough to save the company.

Historical background

The Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) used to be an iconic brand synonym with photography, and cinematography, but disruptive technological innovations led Kodak into a downward spiral that ended up with a chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2012.

These disruptive forces include the evolutionary transformation of the film camera to a digital camera and the convergence between the digital camera and the cell phone. The digital camera eliminated the necessity to buy photo-film, and the convergence with mobile phones eliminated the need to print pictures.

Two ironies in the Kodak story highlight how management was unable to transform its business model, although it had all the financial and technological resources to do so.

The first irony in the story is that a Kodak engineer, Steve Sasson, was the inventor of the digital camera in 1975. It was not as small as we know it, but it was evident that this was the direction where the industry will go.

In the beginning, management disregarded Sasson's innovation, but later they understood its significance and started investing in its development. However, by that time Kodak already lost its first entrant advantage, as well as the opportunity to build significant core competencies with the technology they invented.

Another problem was that management did not anticipate that this technology will cannibalize their iconic core product, the photo film. Management didn't take any action to adjust Kodak's business model, which could have minimized the impact of revenue cannibalization from the emergence of the digital camera.

The second irony was that management indeed recognized the disruptive power of cell phones and the emerging trend of sharing photography in a digital format. They tried to position the company appropriately, and capitalize on the changing forces in the industry by acquiring Ofoto in 2001.

Although management had the right technology and intentions, they failed to execute. Instead of developing a strategy that will incorporate the digital format into their business model, they continued to push consumers to print photos. In April 2012, Kodak sold the photo-sharing platform for $25 million, and at the same year, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) bought Instagram for $1 billion dollars.

Kodak Post Bankruptcy

In recent press releases and call transcripts, Kodak's management tried to emphasize that the emergence from bankruptcy is a fresh start for the company and that the focus is on transformational innovation, just like it was in the past. In reality, they appear to be more focused on implementing a survival strategy, which is appropriate for a company that is in financial distress.

Recently management announced on the revival of the iconic Super 8 camera, and on the release of the camera-centric smartphone Kodak EKTRA. Since the new products will only serve a very small niche market of camera and film enthusiast, it's hard to believe that they will significantly impact Kodak's top and bottom line. It's also hard to believe that these products will be innovative enough to transform both industries.

In my opinion, Kodak's management is unable to develop significant core competencies that could enable the company to restore the competitive advantage it had in the past. It's only a matter of time before history will repeat itself, and once again Kodak will go out of business.

Efforts by Management to Stabilize Capital Structure

In the third quarter, Kodak issued 2 million in preferred shares to an active investor, Southeastern Asset Management, at a par value of $100, and a coupon of 5.5%. The shares are convertible into 5.75 common shares per one preferred share, which will lead to a significant dilution for current shareholder once the conversion takes place.

According to management, the capital inflow will help to pay off a credit facility with a $262 million balance, and a 10.75% interest rate. In my opinion, the pre-payment will improve Kodak's capital structure, and the WACC will decline by approximately 300bps. The holders of the newly issued shares will also have about 20% of the total voting rights in the company (preferred shares will later convert to 11.5 million common shares, but have equal voting rights based on the conversion ratio from the start).

In the earning call, management claimed that the annual savings from the share issuance would be $17 million. In my opinion, they overestimated the amount since they didn't incorporate the annual tax savings Kodak has from such interest expense.

Based on the following assumption:

10.75% interest rate multiplied by $262 million line of credit will equal to $28.16 million in interest cost on an annual basis.

Assuming a tax rate of 15%, the tax saving from such an expense is about $4.25 million.

The annual expense on the preferred dividend, which is not tax deductible, comes to $11 million.

My estimate for the actual annual savings is $12.91 million rather than $17 million ($28.16-$4.25-11$=$12.91 million in annual savings).

Recent Divestment (Q-3, 2016)

In 2016, the company decided to divest the PROSPER unit, which is part of the Enterprise Inkjet Systems segment. It is somewhat puzzling since revenues for the unit grew by 40% on a comparable quarterly basis, and 12% on a YOY basis.

Kodak will maintain its VERSAMRK product, which is not only less advanced technologically, but also under rapid decline from a price and volume perspective, according to management. It's also unclear why the company is divesting the PROSPER since it has features that can lead to stable and recurring revenues.

The results of operations of the Prosper Business are presented in the following table (Source: KODK 10-Q):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in millions) September 30, September 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenues $ 29 $ 21 $ 68 $ 61

Rising Financial and Operating Risk

Kodak's financial and operational risk keeps rising as a result of high debt levels, past legal liabilities, and the constant decline in revenues.

The $672 million of long-term debt on Kodak's balance sheet is greater than the $620 million market capitalization of the company, as presented in the graph below.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

Recently Kodak settled a legal case regarding their Brazilian operation where they agreed to pay $210 million, which is 34% of Kodak's current market value. In addition, Kodak has a $94 million environmental liability that they inherited from their bankrupt entity.

As presented in the table below, Kodak's Z-Score is 1.51, and the O-Score Default Probability is 74.85% on a TTM basis. Z-Score below 1.8 increases the likelihood of a company to experience bankruptcy, and the O-Score confirms the high-level of financial distress that Kodak is experiencing. Altogether, raises questions regarding Kodak's ability to report as a "going concern enterprise."

KODK Altman Z-Score (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

From an operational risk perspective, revenue declined by 11.3% on TTM basis. Micro 3D and Packaging was the only segment that grew on a comparable basis, but even that was very modest at a 2%. According to management, the decline in revenues was a result of increasing competition, as well as negative volume and pricing pressure.

Segment Revenues (Source: KOKD 10-Q)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in millions) September 30, September 30, Change 2016 2015 2016 2015 YOY Print Systems $ 250 $ 278 $ 739 $ 815 -9.3% Micro 3D Printing and Packaging 34 32 98 96 +2.0% Software and Solutions 20 30 63 85 -25.9% Consumer and Film 54 64 171 202 -13.5% Enterprise Inkjet Systems 18 18 57 62 -8.0% Intellectual Property Solutions - - - - Eastman Business Park 4 3 11 10 +10.0% Consolidated total $ 380 $ 425 $ 1,139 $ 1,270 -11.3%

KODK Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

On a comparable basis, gross margins rose to 24.5% in Q-3, 2016 versus 20.5% in Q-3, 2015. According to the CEO, Jeff Clarke, the increase in gross margins is a result of the decrease in aluminum prices, which represent the majority of Kodak's raw materials. Based on the downward trend in revenues, and the cyclical and unpredictable nature of commodity prices, investors should view the increase in gross margins as a one-time event.

In the third quarter of 2016, finished goods increase by 10%, while raw materials declined by 3%. According to management, this disparity is a result of Kodak's cyclical revenue features, but in my opinion, this is a sign of declining demand, which affirmed by the downward trend in revenues.

KODK Raw Materials Inventory (QoQ Growth) data by YCharts

Low Earning Quality and Poor Accounting Practices

Management continues to facilitate new partnerships and joint ventures. In 2016, Kodak initiated a partnership with Alibaba. They established a new entity where Kodak holds 19.9% ownership stake, which they report under the Equity Method. Kodak also received a one-time $6 million from Alibaba, which will inflate net income and profitability ratios in 2016. If we exclude this one-time payment to evaluate Kodak's core revenues, it appears that Kodak actually lost money in the first nine months of 2016, and adjusted net income will be -$1 million.

The net pension obligation on the balance sheet of $662 million is greater than the $620 million market capitalization of Kodak. Management consistently changes the interest rate assumptions, which leads to an inaccurate representation of the total periodic pension cost and the net pension obligation.

Furthermore, based on the 2015 annual report, the allocation of the pension assets is not reflective of the 7.5% return expectations that presented in the financial statements. Most of the pension assets are allocated to investment grade corporate and government bonds, while equities only represent a small portion of the asset allocation.

Kodak also lacks transparency regarding where they classify the various components of the periodic pension expense on the income statement (expected return, current service cost, interest cost, amortization of past service cost). It is within the GAAP accounting rules but creates a blurry picture regarding Kodak's real core operating income and earnings quality.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

The VIE entity- RED Rochester LLC might serve as an of balance sheet financing entity based on the $4 million net borrowing at a 3.5% from the VIE in the third quarter of 2016, and other previously held transactions between the two parties. Kodak can use this VIE to manipulate accounts receivable balance and inflate cash. It raises a question regarding what is the real purpose of the VIE.

Conclusion

Currently, investors reward the stock with a P/E of 22x, which is not reflective of the operational and financial risk that the company faces. In my opinion, within 12-18 month Kodak will have to file for another chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of solvency issues, and my price target is $0.

The outstanding liabilities significantly exceed Kodak's market capital and all indicators point toward a future bankruptcy. The recent release of the smartphone and the camera are not enough to reverse the downward trend in revenues, and management will have to continue divesting its assets in order to show earnings growth.

