Novartis: How The Share-Buyback Program Influences The Stock

I estimate that the company is valued in line with most other large-cap pharmaceutical companies, trading at ~7.2% forward nominal returns.

The move looks to buy back stock at a point where shares have become cheap as a consequence of generics competition and the pre-launch of forthcoming products.

Thesis

Novartis's buyback announcement is estimated to be accretive to share prices by about 2.3%. But the move doesn't materially benefit the company in terms of rebalancing its capital structure to a more optimal leveraging point. Hence the accretive effects are mainly limited to the share count reduction.

Overview

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced on Wednesday its intent to buyback $5 billion worth of stock in 2017 through a debt issuance. The move will slightly deteriorate its credit metrics, from a current debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.0 to a ratio of 2.4.

It takes advantage of the recent dip in the share price, down 14% since its July 2016 52-week high and down 32% from all-time highs set in July 2015. Overall, shares haven't been this low since July 2013 despite the S&P 500's (NYSEARCA:SPY) 36% advance since then.

NVS data by YCharts

Novartis is in the process of divesting assets, but it's uncertain whether those proceeds will go back into repaying debt to reduce leverage during a period of falling cash flow. Earnings have been on a downward trend since 2014. The $5 billion share repurchase program compares to about $7-$8 billion in projected 2017 GAAP earnings, roughly in line with 2016's figures.

The Switzerland-based company is currently facing headwinds from competition in the generics space, equivalent to a revenue loss of about $2.5 billion over the next twelve months. But this is expected to be counteracted through the launch of new products over the coming years, with sales looking to accelerate starting in 2018.

Novartis also holds valuable assets with a 36.5% stake in GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) consumer healthcare business (worth ~$2.7 billion) in addition to a portfolio of oncology assets acquired from the company in March 2015. Novartis also owns about a 6%-7% stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBF) (worth some $12-$14 billion), which generated $464 million in earnings for the company in 2016. The assets pertaining to these two companies provide a level of flexibility for debt reduction.

Overall, the company has become less diversified in recent years with divestitures, though upcoming product launches in its core pharmaceuticals business will ease the burden of fewer overall revenue channels. But as is typical for the pharmaceutical industry generally, Novartis is likely to remain active in acquiring smaller (sub-$5 billion) companies with promising developmental assets that can help drive additional sources of growth. Therefore, the company's capital structure will likely be subject to additional alterations this year or next past the $5 billion buyback program.

Capital Structure

Between the effects of reducing share count and issuing debt in equal monetary quantities, I would expect this move to be accretive to share prices by 2.3%. Shares are up 2.7% from the earnings announcement.

Novartis will go from a debt-to-capital ratio of 13.5% to 15.7% based on the buyback program. (Debt-to-capital is defined at short-term ("ST") and long-term ("LT") debt liabilities divided by the sum of ST/LT debt liabilities and market value of equity capital. The value of the equity can be assessed based on personal valuation estimates.)

To find the company's optimal balance between debt and equity, I used the credit statistic of unlevered free cash flow to interest expense (unlevered meaning free cash flow before interest expense is subtracted out). I then assign a synthetic debt rating to various ranges of this metric. These ratings are then translated into interest rate costs based on the current spread of each credit rating and the 10-year US Treasury, using data supplied from the Big 3 rating agencies (S&P, Fitch, Moody's).

After interest costs are determined for each incremental amount of leverage, one can develop a curve that demonstrates where a company might be optimally levered. A measure of debt is plotted along the horizontal access with a measure of value (either weighted average costs of capital ("WACC"), stock price, or enterprise value) on the vertical axis.

Debt versus WACC curves are generally U-shaped in some fashion. Debt is initially accretive to a company's value given it's a cheap source of capital. But after a while, a company will not have the free cash flow to service the accompanying principal and interest payments and it becomes value destructive - sometimes substantially so due to the enhanced bankruptcy risk.

(Source: author)

The results suggest that Novartis is optimally leveraged right around its current debt-to-capital ratio of about 15%. The value of the business would remain relatively stable out through a debt-to-capital ratio of about 35%, whereby after that point the company simply would not have the cash generation capability to service the debt. And although 2017 is expected to remain similar to 2016 financially, with new product launches upcoming there is the chance that Novartis could "grow into" a slightly heavier debt load in future years assuming an uptick in free cash flow.

Below is the capital structure curve represented in terms of stock price:

(Source: author)

Valuation

Novartis is trading around 7.2% forward returns expectations (nominal) based on the applied cost of equity that backs out the price at my given financial assumptions.

I assume $48 billion in FY2017 revenue, followed by 3% year-over-year revenue growth over the next ten years, EBIT margins of around 19.8%, an effective tax rate of 15%, no working capital growth and no net free cash flow gain/loss from depreciation, amortization, R&D, and capex expenses. Cost of debt is taken as 3.5% based on comparably rated debt, with an assumed long-run economic growth rate of 1.8%.

Adjusting returns expectations from 6% to 10% produces a share price range running from mid-$40's up through the mid-$90's.

(Source: author)

Most larger cap pharmaceutical companies are currently trading at around 7% forward nominal returns, so this places Novartis about in line with the rest of the industry.

Conclusion

Novartis's buyback program projects to increase the stock by about 2.3% and is a small enough adjustment such that there are few accretive effects from the capital structure shift itself. The company's optimal leveraging point is estimated at around a 15% debt-to-capital ratio, and this move looks to pivot around that point. Novartis has the option of deleveraging from asset liquidations should it encounter the need or want to deleverage.

Nonetheless, while 2017 will remain a bit of a down year historically in terms of revenue and earnings, 2018 (and potentially beyond) projects to be better. A boost to its financial profile could feasibly allow the company to support a higher debt load as a percentage of overall capital and repurchase shares trading near four-year lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.