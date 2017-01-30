ReWalk Robotics: Starting To Look Desperate

ReWalk has maxed out it available credit from Kreos Capital and is in danger of being de-listed from the NASDAQ in the next 5 months.

The market cap value of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK), the Israeli company that developed the first FDA approved exoskeleton robot that can help some people walk again, has been dropping lower steadily over the last four months. There are clear signs the company is pulling every available lever to stay afloat until insurance companies start picking the tab for its system. Before issuing 3.25M new shares last fall, it had a market cap around $78.5M, whereas it now stands around $37.5M. When I last took a peek in late November 2016, the cause was clear - the new share offering cut the share price in half or a little more by diluting the equity. However, since 2017 rolled around, the shares have made a new downward trend, losing another 15% or more during January.

While the initial drop makes relatively perfect sense, the January drop strikes me as an interesting move in its own right, and one that merits taking a new look at the company. With each new low comes the question "Is the risk to reward potential strong enough to take an educated chance, or is this still going to get a whole lot more painful?" In November, my view was that ReWalk remained in a very tough spot without any clear way forward that would be good for shareholders.

On January 9, ReWalk's management released a statement on the company's goals for 2017, which were straight forward: to expand the product's coverage by insurance companies, to lay the groundwork for a new product launch in 2018 for stroke patients, and to cut operating expenses by 30%. In the short time since that announcement, the stock has dropped a good bit further - more than 15%, suggesting strongly that the market either does not view a 30% reduction in operating expenses as enough of a cut, or it signals that the company is desperate.

Of course, it is entirely possible the company is desperate. What was left unsaid in the press release but revealed in two 8-k reports filed in December 2016 (which can be found here) is that the company is on a 180 day countdown with the Nasdaq exchange due to having a market cap under $50M, and that it has taken out the full limit of its credit line from Kreos Capital, adding $8M in debt at a rate of 10.75%.

But what could the real effect be if ReWalk succeeds in simultaneously growing revenue with new coverage and products, while cutting costs? It might be an impossible dream, but for the sake of argument, imagine the following scenario:

ReWalk manages to double its revenue in 2017 over 2016, up to $13M or so without having a new product (analyst expectations for 2017 are actually for revenue closer to $19-$20M, but that strikes me as extremely unlikely, as it hinges completely on convincing multiple insurance companies to pay for the ReWalk system). With a new product in 2018 for stroke patients and ongoing improvements in insurance coverage, sales growth continues at 75% for 2 years and at 50% for 2 more years. In real terms, that means going from 2016 revenue of ~$6.5M to $90M. A stretch? Yes. Impossible? Not necessarily.

2016 will have SG&A expenses come in around $20M, at least 3x sales. A 30% drop in SG&A would bring it down to $14M for 2017, which is the stated goal. So if (and obviously this is a major assumption!) 2017 revenues do double while achieving deep cuts in operating costs, then SG&A expenses are a whole lot closer to 1x sales. Even if SG&A grows 10% annually again from this new lower baseline, it ultimately drops well below 1x sales, which can deliver breathing room for generating positive cash flow.

I've assumed improvements in gross margins come with scale. I project that the Cost of Revenue, around 80% of sales for 2016, drops steadily each year until achieving around 60% of sales in the next couple of years.

So what could all this mean for the value of equity? In the short-term, cash flow from operations would still be expected to be negative for at least a couple of years, with roughly break even in 2019 and positive thereafter.

However, with the cash on hand after the new shares were issued plus fresh debt, ReWalk can afford to have this negative cash flow up to around $22M (cumulative for 2017 and 2018). Taking these rather rosy projections for cash flows and discounting them back at around a 16.5% WACC, I arrive at a share price value at the ~$2.00 range. . . in other words, another 10% or more drop from where it is trading now, and that is IF these fanciful figures are even in the ballpark.

Conclusion

ReWalk's has taken care of its immediate cash problem at the expense of diluting shareholders and adding debt. What remains is the need to execute its goals - revenue growth and cost reductions. The major risk is relatively simple to understand, but difficult to project - will enough insurance companies begin paying soon enough for the ReWalk system to allow such rapid revenue expansion? ReWalk has managed to buy itself some time to find out - two years at most.

My take is this: until ReWalk announces that it has at least one new on board, stay away. If the shares are delisted from the NASDAQ in June, which appears relatively likely at this point, I suspect the trading volumes to drop extensively, and keep downward pressure on the share price. While I imagine the shares would pop nicely should the company make an announcement on gaining a new insurer, the long-term potential remains in the possible domino effect - when the first insurer lines up, multiple insurers are much more likely to follow. In the meantime, the medical evidence should continue to grow to support ReWalk's case to insurers, but its cash burn is going to remain high until then, keeping the shares pretty depressed.

