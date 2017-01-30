20% Upside In Healthcare REIT Pair Trade

Just over a year ago I wrote a bullish article on Sabra Healthcare (NASDAQ:SBRA). Today, I am reversing that call. Sabra has become significantly overvalued relative to peers and is due for a pullback. Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI), however, has stayed cheap and we believe it is fundamentally superior to SBRA.

The Short/Long Thesis

An equal weight pair trade going long OHI and short SBRA should net 20% gains regardless of industry factors.

We think the outcome of the skilled nursing facility (or SNF) REIT subsector is a true unknown in that it is dependent on legislation and regulation that could come out anywhere within a broad range. We do not claim to have superior knowledge on these macro forces and this pair trade is designed to work regardless of what happens to the industry. Given the uncertainty facing the SNF subsector of REITs, it seems there is far too much optimism baked into Sabra and too much fear in OHI.

If reimbursement comes in strong, and SNFs maintain or gain market share within the healthcare vertical, SBRA could do well. For this reason, we are not suggesting a naked short. The long position in Omega protects the short in that such a macro scenario would likely result in greater gains for OHI. Similarly, if reimbursement is weak or SNFs lose market share within the healthcare vertical, OHI may be hurt, but our analysis suggests SBRA would drop substantially more.

As it pertains to this thesis, we are agnostic as to the outlook for SNFs and the pair trade is strictly betting on the relative performance of OHI and SBRA. Specifically, we think OHI is positioned to outperform SBRA by 10% to 30% in any macro environment. The rest of this article will detail the reasoning behind this conclusion.

Relative value gap

Over the past 52 weeks, SBRA has put some distance between itself and OHI.

We believe this price movement corresponds to relative overvaluation as it was not matched by growth. In fact, OHI actually grew the bottom line faster than SBRA. This is true of 2016, 2017 and the overall period from 2014 to what is projected by FactSet consensus in 2018. SBRA's FFO/share is shown on the left and OHI's on the right.

Source: SNL Financial

Specifically, OHI's FFO/share is anticipated to grow 26.5% from 2014 to 2018, while SBRA's FFO/share is only expected to grow 10.0% over the same period. With OHI growing faster, its P/FFO has remained low while SBRA's has expanded materially. OHI used to trade at a premium to SBRA but now trades at a discount.

A similar pattern can be observed with dividend yield. OHI now has a superior yield to SBRA.

We believe these deviations are unsustainable as there is reason to believe SBRA should trade at a discount to OHI.

OHI is bigger, safer, more diversified and faster growing

With an enterprise value of $11.0B, Omega is larger than the median REIT, while SBRA remains a small or mid cap with an EV of $3.0B. I do not intend to suggest that bigger is better as I tend to invest at the smaller end of the spectrum, but there is a certain stability and institutional following that comes with size. This grants OHI a superior credit rating and access to lower cost capital despite it having a similar amount of leverage; OHI has 38.01% debt to capital vs. 39.92% for SBRA.

At BBB- and Baa3 shown on the left below, OHI is investment grade while SBRA remains below investment grade with ratings ranging from BB- to BB+ (shown on the right).

Source: SNL Financial

Additionally, superior size brings greater diversification. Omega gets a maximum of 10% of its revenues from any single tenant, with many contributing mid single digits.

Source: OHI tenant concentration as of 3Q16 provided by SNL Financial

Sabra, however, gets 32.60% of its revenues from Genesis and another 16.3% from Holiday.

Source: SBRA tenant concentration as of 3Q16 provided by SNL Financial

OHI has superior growth prospects

SNF REITs generally have 2 avenues of FFO/share growth (positive or negative).

Lease renewal/default Property acquisitions

Lease renewal rates and the rent level at which properties can be renewed will largely depend on the health of the operators and their relationships with the REIT. In this regard, I would suggest that OHI is advantaged relative to SBRA because OHI has higher EBITDAR lease coverage of tenants and greater negotiating leverage. Looking at Sabra's most recent supplemental, we can see EBITDAR and EBITDARM coverage of 1.29X and 1.63X, respectively, for their SNF operators.

Source: SBRA 3Q16 supplemental

OHI has a bit more room for error with EBITDAR and EBITDARM of 1.34X and 1.72X, respectively.

Source: OHI 3Q16 supplemental

Looking at the numbers, one might think that the difference of 0.05X coverage is not significant, but when coverage is this tight that is a sizable relative difference. OHI's tenants on average have 17% more breathing room to maintain coverage of lease payments. In other words, the average OHI tenant would have to lose 17% more EBITDA before falling below 100% coverage as compared to the average SBRA tenant. In an uncertain environment, this extra cushion could prove quite valuable.

Beyond simply maintaining leases, we see OHI as having more leverage upon lease expiry. With significantly more tenants, each tenant has less power over OHI. If Genesis decides to play hardball with SBRA, Sabra may have to give in or risk losing over a third of its revenue. OHI, however, could keep Genesis in line by having the capacity to turn those leases over to Ciena or another one of its pre-existing relationships.

These tenant dynamics give OHI a better growth outlook in either a favorable or unfavorable macro environment.

External growth

SNFs are a mature market with minimal innovation in property ownership. As such, it is a largely financial transaction in which a lower cost of capital will increase the profitability of ownership. OHI has a significantly lower cost of capital than SBRA, so it should be able to grow externally more easily. In any transaction in which SBRA would get a spread of 150 basis points, OHI would get about 225.

Shown below, we can see that OHI has a cost of debt in the mid 4% to high 4% range for 10-year notes.

Source: SNL Financial

Sabra, however, is issuing shorter-dated paper with higher coupons along with a 7.125% preferred.

Source: SNL Financial

This is not Sabra's fault necessarily, but rather a consequence of its significantly smaller equity base. With a lower cost of capital, we see more accretive external growth for OHI relative to SBRA.

Clear relative mispricing

Our analysis so far can be summed up into 3 premises.

Premise 1: OHI has higher cash flow for a given dollar investment size.

Premise 2: OHI has lower risk relative to SBRA.

Premise 3 OHI has superior cash flow growth.

Using a standard DCF valuation technique which is largely supported by both academia and logic, these premises entail the conclusion that OHI should trade at a premium to SBRA.

Source: Scientific Research Publishing (open source)

With a series of cash flows in the numerator and risk in the denominator, it is obvious that higher cash flow means higher value and higher risk means lower value. OHI's year 0 cash flow is larger than SBRA's because it trades at a lower multiple. Therefore, for any given dollar amount, the investor would get more year 0 cash flow by buying OHI as opposed to SBRA. Similarly, all future cash flows should be larger for OHI because it is not only starting at a higher base of cash flow, but it has a superior growth rate (if our above analysis is correct).

Finally, the smaller size, weaker tenant EBITDAR coverage and lack of diversification make SBRA significantly riskier than OHI. Mathematically, this means each dollar of SBRA's cash flow has lower present value than each dollar of OHI's cash flow.

With higher cash flow discounted less heavily due to lower risk, OHI is clearly more valuable than SBRA. Therefore, it should trade at a premium to SBRA such that an investment in OHI would result in LESS year 0 cash flow. We anticipate the relative pricing will adjust over time, causing OHI to materially outperform SBRA.

Time Frame

Mispricing thrives on fear which is cultivated by the looming regulatory and reimbursement changes that could come from an overhaul of the ACA. As long as this substantial uncertainty exists, a return to more rational or efficient pricing may be delayed. As such, the catalyst to this pair trade playing out is a solidification of the replacement plan for the ACA and a settling in of the bundled payment systems for joint replacement and certain cardiac treatments.

Most of the bundling will be in place for 2018, and we anticipate a similar time frame for the legislative influences. While we wait for pricing to correct itself, I would point out that this pair trade has a positive carry as OHI's yield is larger than that of SBRA. Further, the net long impact to one's portfolio weight is neutral so this trade can be implemented on top of a full investment platform. For these reasons, a proposed 20% capital gain over 1-2 years is materially more alpha generating than it would seem.

Risks and concerns

In certain outcomes, Sabra's tenant concentration could prove beneficial. The SNF operator environment will likely have winners and losers, so if Genesis turns out to be among the best operators, this will benefit SBRA relatively more than OHI.

SBRA has a growing position in senior housing which makes it not 100% comparable to OHI which is closer to a SNF pure play. I would suggest that there are 2 mitigating factors which make this not too large of a risk for a pair trade.

SBRA was very late to the senior housing game. It only started getting in to senior housing recently when cap rates were already quite low. A large portion of SBRA's senior housing is operated by Holiday which is, in my opinion, a weak operator.

If this remains a concern, one could execute a slightly different pair trade in which the long position would be 60%/40% OHI and SNR as the counterbalance to the short in SBRA. New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) is a senior housing pure play with its primary operator also being Holiday. This would largely negate SBRA's senior housing exposure.

The bottom line

Due to the uncertainty in the industry, we cannot determine how things will play out in absolute terms. We have a far greater level of confidence that OHI will outperform SBRA over the next 2 years. Whether it is OHI going down less than SBRA in a negative outcome or going up more than SBRA in a favorable environment, the pair trade should work.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long OHI and SNR. I am personally long OHI and SNR. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

