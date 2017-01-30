Logitech Still Looks Like It's At Fair Value - But I Still Might Be Wrong

I've been pretty much flat wrong on LOGI, and may still be, but it looks like it's time to take profits.

The performance at Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) over the past few years - particularly the last seven quarters - has been nothing short of amazing. Despite having nearly half of revenue coming from a supposedly dead PC accessories market, Logitech has sharply ramped its sales growth:

source: author from LOGI filings

Three straight quarters of double-digit sales growth and monster EPS, including the fiscal Q3 report on Tuesday, beats have led the stock to double since June, and the bear thesis that led LOGI to be one of the largest short targets in the market seems in tatters.

I've completely missed out on the rally, even considering shorting LOGI along the way. And while execution and management likely have wiped out the short case at this point, I still think there are valuation concerns here. EPS and cash flow multiples now suggest Logitech will be a consistent grower - but the company still has a decent reliance on the PC. FY18 (LOGI fiscal years end in March) comparisons will be tough, and there's still potential mix-related margin pressure. As good as the sales numbers look, there's not all that much leverage here, and expecting double-digit free cash flow and/or EPS growth going forward might be a little stretched. It may be that I'm remaining a tiny brick in LOGI's wall of worry, and admittedly I've underestimated the company repeatedly so far. But it does seem like it's too late to catch much more of the run here.

Logitech Was Right

I did at the least say after Q2 that the short case for LOGI had been pretty much obliterated, and that remains the case after Q3. Of course, I haven't exactly been alone in that argument:

LOGI data by YCharts

The short case was based on the thesis that Logitech's PC peripheral revenue would continue to be challenged. With those categories representing two-thirds of sales in the FY15 holiday quarter, low-single-digit declines would offset anything but high-single-digit or better growth in other categories like mobile speakers. And with PC sales steadily declining, even that low-single-digit figure seemed potentially optimistic.

Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell repeatedly has argued, however, that the important figure for Logitech is not PC sales, but the installed base. As long as PCs are installed and being used, then keyboards, mice, and speakers are ways to extend lifespans - and sales of those accessories should at the least remain stable. And Darrell appears to have been proven right, so far. Trailing twelve-month mice and keyboard sales combined were up about 3% in FY17 against FY15 levels - and the figure almost certainly was higher in constant-currency. Webcams and PC audio revenues have remained stable as well.

It's that stability that has allowed the high-growth categories the opportunity to drive overall growth - and they've certainly done so. Gaming revenues have increased 29%, 17%, and 38% in the first three quarters of this year. Mobile speaker sales - an area where I feared competition would pressure volume and pricing, and where Logitech itself only forecast ~15% growth this year - have risen 41%, 21%, and 25%. There's an opportunity in the still-small Video Collaboration business as well, where revenue growth has been explosive (TTM sales doubled over the past eight quarters).

So there's a clear change in the narrative at Logitech simply based on the results in FY16 and FY17 - one reflected in the dramatic inflection in LOGI stock over the past few quarters. The bull case for Logitech was that the legacy PC-related business could be managed, the new categories could drive growth, and modest sales growth and a bit of margin expansion made the stock look cheap in the $13-$15 range. Now, there's an argument that Logitech can be an out-and-out growth company: stable results in PC and double-digit revenue growth elsewhere, plus a move in non-GAAP operating margin to the high end of a targeted 10-12%, implies double-digit EBIT growth for at least a couple of years going forward. And that has moved LOGI's earnings multiple from a low- to mid-teen plus cash to the current ~21x.

That could work, admittedly. Gaming, Mobile Speakers, Audio-PC & Wearables (which includes the recently acquired Jaybird, which already looks like a smart deal), and Video Collaboration comprise about 43% of revenue. Tablet accessories are outright declining, but now total just 4% of sales. The other ~53% (pretty much PC and remote controls) is ~flattish. That kind of portfolio can grow revenue 6-8% a year, given 10-12% in growth categories and 1-2% in the stable product lines. Logitech, meanwhile, posted a 300 bps increase in gross margin YOY, and moved full-year expectations to 36% gross margin and 10.5% non-GAAP EBIT margin. Its mid-term targets are for 37% and 12%, respectively, at the high end of both ranges. Assuming 7% revenue growth the next two years, and ~75 bps of EBIT margin improvement (after a ~160 bps increase this year), and non-GAAP operating income likely hits $300 million, up 30%+ from FY17 levels. And after the past few quarters, in particular, it would be unwise to think that Logitech can't outperform those targets.

But...The Price

With shares now near $30, however, I'm not sure that even that type of performance isn't priced in. LOGI trades at about 21x FY17 EPS guidance plus cash, and ~28x FCF guidance on an enterprise basis. Neither figure includes about $30-$35 million in share-based compensation expense, a ~$0.18 boost to EPS and a ~$28 million help to free cash flow after-tax. (LOGI's guidance is for an effective tax rate in FY17 of 9-10%, thanks to its Swiss domicile.) Adding back stock comp, the multiples get to ~24x EPS and 30x+ on a free cash flow basis.

Even at $300 million in EBIT, however, EPS still 'only' grows to $1.70 or so (assuming continued share repurchases), and FCF to $250 million or so. A high-teen EPS multiple and a low 20s free cash flow multiple plus cash both get the stock to the low $30s at that point - which about supports current value discounted back. Looked at another way, Harman International (NYSE:HAR) was acquired by Samsung for 9.3x EBITDA; while that's a very different business in many ways, one can sort of imagine trading off automotive exposure (near a possibly cyclical peak) for PC exposure (near a possible secular peak). LOGI, in contrast, trades for something close to 15x FY17 EBITDA, an enormous premium.

Admittedly, I've been flat wrong so far, and LOGI's performance to date is clear evidence for the old saw not to short on valuation alone. But I can't help but wonder how exactly LOGI gets that much more upside from this point. The cash on the balance sheet provides negative leverage for the EBIT growth; M&A could help on that front, but I'm not sure there's a target that really makes sense for Logitech's ~$500 million in cash. Comparisons start to get tough in Q1 FY18 and even tougher in Q2 and Q3; and expectations seem rather high. I still think there will be pressure in Mobile Speakers, and the near-term stability in the PC business may erode over time.

Logitech has done an outstanding job, admittedly, and I'd assume Darrell has to be on the short list of every CEO headhunter in the world at this point. But it has to do even better to drive upside from $29+ - and while I wouldn't bet against it, I'm not quite ready to bet on it, either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.