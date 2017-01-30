Financial Markets In Trump's First Week: Is The Rally For Real?

The U.S. is one week into the Trump presidency, and there have already been executive actions and market reactions.

In this week's episode of Market Week in Review, Investment Strategist Paul Eitelman was joined by Rob Cittadini, regional director, consultant relations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Interviews were filmed as of the date mentioned in the video, these views are subject to change at any time without notice based upon market or other conditions and are current as of that date.



This is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to purchase any security or the services of any organization.



Investing in capital markets involves risk, principal loss is possible. There is no guarantee the stated outcomes in the presentation will be met. The video may contain forecasting or other forward-looking information, this information is inherently uncertain and may be incorrect.



The information, analyses and opinions set forth herein are intended to serve as general information only and should not be relied upon by any individual or entity as advice or recommendations specific to that individual entity. Anyone using this material should consult with their own attorney, accountant, financial or tax adviser or consultants on whom they rely for investment advice specific to their own circumstances.



This material is proprietary and may not be reproduced, transferred, or distributed in any form without prior written permission from Russell Investments.



Russell Investments’ ownership is comprised of a majority stake held by TA Associates with minority stakes held by Reverence Capital Partners and Russell Investments’ management.



Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.



Copyright © Russell Investment Group, LLC. 2017. All rights reserved. This material is proprietary and may not be reproduced, transferred, or distributed in any form without prior written permission from Russell Investments. It is delivered on an "as is" basis without warranty.



CORP-10978

Date of first use: January, 2017

