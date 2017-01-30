Year-Over-Year, US Economy Grows By Just 1.9 Percent

Within this environment, efforts to stimulate economic growth will only cause unexpected consequences that will take the economy a long time to recover from.

Real economic growth is being limited by the growth rate of the employable work force and by the growth rate of labor productivity and fiscal policy cannot change this.

The first estimate of real GDP for the fourth quarter of 2016 indicate that the US economy grew only as fast as it did in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Year-over-year, the US economy grew in the fourth quarter 2016 by the same amount it grew in 2015.

The 1.9 percent gain was the third quarterly year-over-year increase in 2016. And, as I have reported before, the path of real GDP growth has basically paralleled the year-over-year growth of industrial production.

The economy seems to be improving, but at a very slow pace, and at a pace that is below the average annual compound rate of growth of the US economy since the end of the Great Recession, which is 2.1 percent.

Forecasts for the year 2017 are up from the performances of the last two years, but not by that much. The Federal Reserve still has a forecast for 2017 that is in the low 2.0 percent range. Even with some generous boost for the year associated with the (unknown) Trump stimulus package, predictions for the year do not come close to the 2.5 percent level.

What we are dealing with here is a very weak economy, one that can only be overcome with some structural, longer-run supply-side policies that are unlikely to have much impact on overall economic growth during the next four years.

In fact, the supply-side picture is not very optimistic. On the supply-side, economic growth is dependent upon the growth of employed workers and the growth of labor productivity.

Over the past seven and one-half years, economists have been generous when they have given about one half of the 2.1 percent annual growth to each of these factors.

To put the problem in more perspective, a large portion of the potential workers in the United States are not sufficiently trained to fit into today's workforce. The labor force participation rate is at 62.7 percent and is likely to remain in the low 60s for some time, unless something changes.

Over one-third of the labor force IS NOT have given up looking for jobs.

This is when the unemployment rate is under 5.0 percent and considered to be at or very close to full employment.

Something is wrong with the structure of the worker base.

One can look at the use of physical capital in the economy as another sign that the capital base of the economy is nowhere near being used at full capacity. In December, the rate of capacity utilization is only just over 75.0 percent. That is, almost one quarter of the capital in place in this country is not being used. Again, something is wrong with the structure of the industrial scene.

This structural situation has important ramifications for future economic growth.

Structural problems cannot be solved by "goosing up" aggregate demand! And, structural problems take a long time to resolve.

These structural problems cannot be turned around in a short period of time. And, these structural problems will require the acceptance of the public.

Major changes are going to need to take place in education and training. One call for changes in this area can be found in Thomas Friedman's new book "Thanks For Being Late."

But, these programs will only be as effective as the willingness of the people to participate in them and fully contribute to the changes they will bring about.

Other major changes are also needed, but these "long-range" plans are not what the politicians want. They want the kind of policies that will get them re-elected in their next election.

So, the Trump administration starts out the new year with a tepid economy on its hands and one that is not likely to produce much better results over the next four years than they have over the past four years.

As I have written in other places, here and here, if Mr. Trump and his administration try to step on the gas pedal too hard, all sorts of not-very-good things could happen. There can be many unexpected consequences that can result from pushing hard on the wrong policies at the wrong time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.