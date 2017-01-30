The Next Catalyst That Will Drive Tesla Shares Higher?

I'm re-rating the stock from a hold to a high conviction buy and raising the price target from $232 to $347.

I'm revising my stance on Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) from hold to high conviction buy. I believe shares will likely move higher on improved visibility of Model 3 production.

I'm now anticipating 400k Model 3 units, and Model S/X shipments to reach 100k units in 2018. I'm anticipating Model 3 production to be delayed by around two-three months, diminishing the 500k run rate production by 83-125k units, hence my 400k production figure.

I'm slightly more conservative than TSLA's 500k production target on Model 3, as I believe Model 3 production will likely ramp in 2H'17, but the timing of component procurement could still cause bottlenecks, delaying production for a couple more months than what the company is planning.

Again, for all we know, this is the one Elon Musk prediction that happens to just pan out, but really... I'm expecting Elon to say, "Well, we were close enough to our original prediction."

The Gigafactory tour from early January gives me greater conviction in the bullish narrative. After carefully assembling the necessary financial data and modelling my forecast assumptions, I believe there's substantial upside in the shares.

Weighing the various scenarios in 2017

Bullish Scenario: Investors/analysts price in more aggressive Model 3 sales. Elon Musk continues the media circus and gets everyone excited about future developments. TSLA announces a new line-up of vehicles in development, reveals new battery technology, production ramps quicker at pre-existing facilities or the company gets a tax subsidy from the Trump Administration. TSLA provides guidance of 500k units for 2018 at the end of 2017.

Neutral Scenario: The market values TSLA at the base/neutral forecast scenario, where sales ramp of Model 3 is "priced in" at 200-300k units in 2018. The company meets analyst base line estimates in 2017, which predict a very modest Model S/X volume ramp (perhaps 10-14k more Model S/X deliveries is good enough). By end of 2017, TSLA management revises outlook of production closer to 300-400k units as opposed to 500k.

Toxic Cocktail + Black Swan Scenario: Poor management of investor expectations causes sell-off; major dilutive shareholder event like a SpaceX acquisition, Model S/X recall, Gigafactory explosion, interest rate spike, mass exercise of re-sale value guarantees, oil prices drop back to $30 per barrel, defaults on loans, etc.

Keep in mind that a blend of these types of good and bad scenarios could happen in the next 12 months. But I'm just hoping we see more of the good and less of the bad, as 2016 was a combination of euphoric highs and lows.

Earnings and Model 3 Estimates

I'm certain TSLA will report above consensus revenue and slightly below consensus GAAP EPS in the next fiscal quarter. Given the preliminary delivery figures for Q4'16, the company is unlikely to match its original delivery guidance, but will likely report above consensus estimates anyway, as investors weren't really anticipating TSLA to reach its own internal production estimates.

That being the case, my revenue estimate for 2016 to 2017 is $7.5 billion/$10.434 billion and GAAP EPS is ($2.26)/($1.90). This compares to consensus expectations of $7.05 billion/$9.86 billion and GAAP EPS expectations of ($2.23)/($1.09).

I'm more optimistic on revenue than consensus and more pessimistic on expenses, as I believe the cost of the SolarCity (NASDAQ:SCTY) integration will still amount to an earnings headwind that cannot be easily offset. Furthermore, because TSLA's ramping production of Model 3 in mid-2017, it's likely that administrative, R&D and other related expenses will be further elevated. Between FY'17 and FY'18, the company is expected to increase production by 4x in Wall Street's base scenario and increase 6.88x in its own outlook scenario.

Also, I believe ASPs for Model 3 similar to Model X and Model S will be 38% higher than the base retail pricing. Therefore, I'm modeling in assumptions of a $48,380 average retail price. Some of the other analysts are anticipating a much higher breakeven point than I am - I'm anticipating TSLA to produce 20% gross margins, as production scale/breakthroughs in battery pack production seems a given due to the massive amount invested into production and CapEx level efficiency.

The cost of production remains an open-ended debate, but if the company can keep battery pack costs closer to $150 per kWh for 60 kWh batteries, i.e. $9k per battery pack, then it's likely that mechanical components for the car can be kept closer to around $25-30k. The electrical transmission and various other components should cost as much as a hybrid electric vehicle in a reasonable scenario. So, I'm projecting Model 3 production will cost $39k per unit. So, at an average retail price of $48.38k, TSLA would produce a 19.38% gross margin.

Furthermore, there's upside if TSLA can bring down battery pack costs to $6,000 ($100 per kWh) and can generate enough production scale to keep the remaining auto component/production costs closer to $25k, which would result in a scenario where even the base model is profitable given its retail price point of $35k versus production cost of $31k. At a blended price point of $48.38k, the gross margin would be astronomical (roughly 35%), as added up-sells (better engines, lighting, driver assistance packages) cost a marginal amount to include but contribute significantly to margins.

If Elon is right and the company can bring down costs further, then gross margins could steadily move higher and perhaps peak at 35% from 20%.

Why are bears so persistently negative?

Bears have pounced on TSLA as they point to key measures like return on equity, return on invested capital and so forth. They frequently ask utterly pointless/redundant questions, like "Where's the profits?" or "Why is the company free cash flow negative?"

The problem with these accounting measures is they're backward-looking and don't offer a real financial measure of performance for companies in an early-stage capital deployment phase. Expecting a business to earn a positive return on invested capital while deploying cash is sort of like an oxymoron, as the two ideas cannot be held consistently. TSLA management invests cash into what look like expense-generating categories in the hope that it generates future value that exceeds the total cost. The deployment phase has gone on for quite a while, and it's not yet clear if the company will keep burning cash to keep expanding, but we do know the cost inputs are outweighed by the future value of sales/earnings given enough time.

What investors don't like is the binary outcome of this investment set-up, but to say TSLA is unprofitable and is therefore a bad investment runs counter to most VC, early-stage investment thought processes. In fact, this is one of few publicly traded start-up-like companies worth investing into.

Also, the recent negative bias from bears can be summarized as many not believing any of Elon's claims. Goldman released, in a note a couple weeks ago, the prevailing sentiment among TSLA shareholders before the stock rallied.

Quoted from the Goldman Sachs Americas Automobile report:

Sentiment: negative. We have only heard from the bears on this name and most believe the company will not meet its volume production goals this year or next. Further, investors point to the brand's current cachet (luxury/tech-forward/aspirational/statement vehicle) being marginalized with a mass market product. Lastly, cost build ups on the Model 3 are top of mind, with many struggling to triangulate a 20% gross margin.

The financial model

I'm not too concerned by competition, as TSLA remains the top-selling brand in the premium category and will likely transition this advantage to the entry-level luxury segment.

(Source: Morgan Stanley)

I'm expecting auto revenues to ramp considerably between 2017 and 2018 (roughly 300%). The addition of SCTY adds upside to TSLA earnings/sales, as I believe the former's/Silevo panel production from its Buffalo, NY, facility will be accretive to earnings by 2019, which is SCTY's primary value proposition to TSLA given Powerwall packs and Silevo panels seem to go together.

SCTY transitioned away from lease-based financing and is now bringing in third-party intermediaries, which should reduce costs. Hence, the SCTY acquisition could be long-term accretive for TSLA shareholders.

(Source: Alex Cho)

I'm expecting GAAP EPS to reach $10.62, $18.81 and $22.98 in FY'18, FY'19 and FY'20, respectively. These figures are comparable to headline earnings figures, as many of the analysts model the GAAP figures and have omitted estimates of non-GAAP earnings. I have also calculated the non-GAAP adjustments so I can gain a better understanding of what's going on in any given quarter with TSLA.

Furthermore, I'm forecasting a 7.6% net profit margin for 2020, which is in line with that of industry peers by 2020. This could ultimately change if TSLA's Model 3 proves to be a higher-margin category due to cell density efficiencies or other services contributing even more to profitability than what I anticipate. Hopefully TSLA performs better, but I'm going to take a more cautious stance before I get blindsided by another round of anti-Tesla news or a series of negatively perceived events.

I value the business at 22.92x GAAP FY'20 earnings (extremely conservative), and then discount it by 11% using the company's current weighted average cost of capital.

By doing this, I arrive at a price target of $346.96, which suggests 37% upside. This may seem like a wild prediction or too optimistic... but I believe we're on the cusp of another major bull market rally in the stock.

Final thoughts

While there's a lot of contentious debate among TSLA investors, traders and those on the sidelines. I believe the stock has significant upside, as the market is beginning to shift. Investors are beginning to price in an optimistic scenario in which TSLA gets closer to 20% gross margins, and production is within the ballpark of the company's guidance.

Of course, I acknowledge I could be wrong, but expectations among TSLA analysts/investors isn't all that high to begin with. So, maybe it's okay to be slightly more optimistic.

About Cho's Technology Research

