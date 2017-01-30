Apple Repurchase Program - Positive Effects

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), will be releasing its 2017 fiscal Q1 earnings on Tuesday (January 31). Analysts and media are in the usual tug of war as to whether Apple is beginning a slow decline or is only in a pause in revenue growth. On Tuesday evening, we will find out this quarter's installment.

One aspect of Apple management has been surprisingly controversial. That is the stock repurchase program. In last quarter's earnings conference call, CEO Tim Cook said:

We have now completed $186 billion of our current $250 billion capital return program, including $133 billion in share repurchases. [transcript]

Of course, Apple is not the only company to have repurchase programs. Other leaders in this are General Electric (NYSE:GE), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and drug maker AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), but Apple's surpasses all in its size.

Criticism

Last July, fellow Seeking Alpha writer Antonio Carradinha, wrote an interesting and well thought-out piece criticizing Apple's share repurchase program.

When a company pursues a buyback, it is investing in itself and the firm's management surely thinks that there is no better business than that. All this is very misleading - notably in Apple's case - by the following reasons:

He then goes on to list six reasons.

What I agree with most is #6:

When a company repurchases shares to prevent or reverse undervaluation the advice to the market is that trading players for some reason are not supporting the supposed potential of the company.

Hopefully this is the case. So Apple directors believe that the current price undervalues either:

the current real value of the company, or the future value given plans that it alone knows about.

Or both.

The question then is whether or not it is deluding itself.

Carradinha notes that:

1. While spending billions of dollars with the sole purpose to reduce the number of shares of the company its price has been going down over the last 15 months. 2. With the share buyback Apple has aimed to improve earnings per share which is not happening.

There are two errors here. The first is that somehow repurchases must improve EPS.

This disregards the historical context of Apple's revenue situation.

For several years, Apple ignored a move by many customers to purchase larger smartphones that were offered by competitors. Apple continued to grow in this period, but eventually saw the writing on the wall, and in September of 2014, it released the 6 Plus model. This led to a huge uptick in sales, as customers who had been waiting for such a larger model jumped in to buy it (40% YoY increase and more for the first two quarters). Even at that time, it was suggested that Apple would have trouble meeting these sales numbers in the years to come, and this prediction turned out to be true.

But there were a couple of reasons for the subsequent retreat in iPhone sales. First was the huge surge in sales of iPhone 6 model. Second, this was compounded by a historic slowdown in smartphone growth. In years past, Apple saw year-over-year growth of much higher than 40%, but the market was expanding so quickly that it did not pose a problem to continued growth. Now, however, this is not the case, as the total smartphone market nears saturation, and calendar-year 2016 saw negative growth for Apple.

Revenue drop

Another negative historical factor is the rise of the U.S. dollar. This has had an additional, and substantial, negative effect on revenues and earnings.

My point here is that if Apple's share price is down, it has little to do with the repurchase program, and any positive effects of the program have been grossly overshadowed by the negative factors just mentioned.

Personally, I believe that the market has frequently been overly zealous in emphasizing the negative when it comes to Apple. From the early, pre-iPod days up to now, there are many reporters and analysts who have a prejudice against anything Apple.

Current situation

Currently, Apple shares have risen above $120. While this is short of the $135 high in April of 2015, it is still a 52-week high. It is also over 30% higher than the $90s range of April 2012 when the repurchase program was initiated, and more than twice the April and June 2013 lows of under $60.

Clearly, buybacks in the latter time frames were excellent investments for shareholders!

Logical Flaw

We need to return to Carradinha's first point noted above to see a fundamental flaw in his reasoning:

1. While spending billions of dollars with the sole purpose to reduce the number of shares of the company its price has been going down over the last 15 months. [true at the time]

The implication here is that the purpose of the buyback is to boost share price.

This Carradinha states yet more clearly here:

When a company repurchases shares to prevent or reverse undervaluation…

While boosting share price is a potential and desired outcome, all else being equal, it is not the primary purpose of repurchases.

The real purpose is simple

Corporations generate cash (hopefully), and Apple has generated lots. Steve Jobs held these earnings for a long time because he did not want to find Apple cash-strapped as it had been in earlier days. Additionally, Apple has used cash as a strategic weapon to help suppliers build capacity for cutting edge technology, thus securing assured capacity, unique capacity, and more favorable pricing.

But since then, Apple's available cash has reached such an enormous size that returning it to investors was the only reasonable choice. I am sure that today, Jobs would also be in favor of the current plans.

There are basically two ways to return capital to investors; dividends and share repurchase. Retirees like the extra income from dividends, but many investors would rather not have to pay the income tax on dividends. They like to see the intrinsic value go up, without having a tax burden. Apple's program strikes a balance using both.

Repurchase effect

The buybacks have had one very real impact on the company's financial results. It is very measurable.

Just look at the number of shares in Calendar Q3 (September) 2012 and the latest quarter (December 2016). (Shares and EPS for 2012 are split adjusted)

The question is this: What would EPS have been if there had been no buyback? The math is simple. EPS is simply the profit divided by the number of shares outstanding. If we assume that there were still 6.6 billion shares in the December quarter,

then the EPS would have been only $1.36

the current value is 23% higher.

If you think we have trouble with a low share price, what do you think it would be if last quarter's EPS had been only $1.36? If the trailing twelve-month EPS had been 20% less, and, all other things being equal, the share price would be under $100.

Now you might argue that the price is not affected because while the larger EPS drives it up, Apple now has less saved cash. The reality, however, is that the share price never really reflected cash on hand. Over the last several years, if you subtracted cash per share from the stock price and then computed a P/E ratio, you would always come up with some absurdly low value.

(Note: These numbers are estimate as I have used the number of shares on date of earnings announcement, not the actual number of shares repurchased which is not so easily available. This number is likely to be slightly higher than what I have used, since there are other factors that may affect the number of shares, such as employee options plans, etc.)

Conclusion

There may be other reasons that Apple's stock repurchase program is bad for the company and shareholders. Still, while not an end-all, share repurchases do have two valuable purposes:

Return earnings to owners without incurring taxes, and Increase the EPS for a given earnings.

Obviously, this cannot increase net earnings overall. If revenue and earnings go down substantially, then a reduced number of shares will not cure the business problems.

However, as we have seen, this already has improved EPS by more than 20% over what it would have been. It should be noted that this is a gift that keeps giving, as this 20+% will go on forever.

There may indeed be other effects, and some may be negative. However, it is not realistic to deny the positive effect repurchases have.

