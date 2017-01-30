Buy Alphabet If You Believe In The 'Moonshots'

I believe GOOG is a stock worth more than $1,000/share that sells at a discount today.

If you don't believe in the long-term value of Alphabet's Other Bets, stay away from the stock.

My thesis: the answer to this question can be found in the company's miniscule "Other Bets" (a.k.a. "moonshots") business.

Looking past the quarterly results, I ask myself: Is GOOG/GOOGL a good long-term investment?

Last week, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) delivered a mixed quarter that sent shares down about 1% at the end of Friday's trading session. The company missed EPS consensus by $0.26, but delivered revenues that exceeded expectations by $830 million - the top line beat alone representing more than what Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) generated in total sales last quarter.

Today, however, I look past the quarter results and ask myself: Is GOOG/GOOGL a good long-term investment?

Image Credit: Daily Mail

In this article, I will explore my thesis that the answer to this question can be found in the company's miniscule "Other Bets" (a.k.a. "moonshots") business - a segment that represented only 0.7% of Alphabet's total sales in 4Q16.

But first, what are Alphabet's "Other Bets"?

The company formerly known as Google underwent a business restructuring in August 2015. Advertising revenues, reorganized under the new "Google" segment and led by CEO Sundar Pichai, represented the great majority of its core segment.

Alphabet's non-core segment, "Other Bets", comprises mainly of seven or eight (depending on how you treat Waymo) small- to mid-sized ventures. This is the high-stakes, high-risk segment that some investors expect will generate most of Alphabet's long-term growth long after the ad revenue model that fuels the company's core business today matures.

In 2016, most of Other Bets' revenues were generated by Nest, Fiber and Verily.

Nest Labs : Alphabet's smart home venture, acquired in 2014 for $3.2 billion, is one of the company's bets that is already fully in product marketing stage. Most of Nest's revenues come from the sale of hardware for the home, including newly reinvented thermostats and smoke alarms.

Alphabet's smart home venture, acquired in 2014 for $3.2 billion, is one of the company's bets that is already fully in product marketing stage. Most of Nest's revenues come from the sale of hardware for the home, including newly reinvented thermostats and smoke alarms. Fiber : This is Alphabet's fiber-to-the-premises service available to select broadband and cable TV customers in the United States, delivering download and upload speeds of up to 1 Gbit/second.

This is Alphabet's fiber-to-the-premises service available to select broadband and cable TV customers in the United States, delivering download and upload speeds of up to 1 Gbit/second. Verily: Formerly Google Life Sciences under the old "Google X" division, Verily is a research organization working on life science-related projects ranging from genetic mapping to glucose-monitoring contact lenses.

Other moonshots include biotech research firm Calico, new tech developer "X", self-driving technology producer Waymo, and financing arms GV (Google Ventures) and CapitalG.

If you believe in the "moonshots", buy GOOG/GOOGL now

The table below will guide my discussion of why the relatively small, $809 million per year moonshot segment is so important to the investment thesis.

(Source: DM Martins Research using data from Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq, MarketWatch, and SEC filings)

Let's focus on the comparison between Alphabet and its most relevant peer, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Both companies currently generate nearly all their revenues from advertising (about 90% for Alphabet, 97% for Facebook), and both of them have "cards up their sleeves" to create longer-term growth outside advertising.

Notice, looking at the first part of the table above, shares of the social media giant seem to be more conservatively priced than GOOG. FB is more expensive from a forward P/E perspective (25.3x vs. 19.9x), but the Menlo Park company is expected to grow EPS at a much more aggressive rate of 30.1% over the next five years versus Alphabet's 16.8%.

Both on a PEG (P/E over five-year EPS growth) and cash-adjusted PEG basis, FB looks to be at least about 30% cheaper than GOOG at first glance.

But here's the curve ball: Alphabet's Other Bets segment, despite being a small contributor to total revenues, is a substantial loss generator today. And although the operating results within this division have started to improve very slowly YOY in the past two quarters, the losses are still sizable.

(Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports and SEC filings)

In my view, to properly estimate Alphabet's value, one must look at the company as at least two different businesses - the larger ad-revenue generator "Google" being one of them.

This is where the investment thesis splits into two different paths. Choose the one that best reflects your views on the company:

Path #1 : If you believe the moonshots (the other piece of the puzzle) are largely a waste of Alphabet's time and money, you probably want to stay away from the stock. The operating losses this segment might generate over the next few quarters will probably continue to be a drag on the company's bottom line. With ad revenue growth beginning to slow down (from 29.1% YOY in 4Q15 to 16.9% YOY in 4Q16), EPS growth could stall much earlier than expected.

If you believe the moonshots (the other piece of the puzzle) are largely a waste of Alphabet's time and money, you probably want to stay away from the stock. The operating losses this segment might generate over the next few quarters will probably continue to be a drag on the company's bottom line. With ad revenue growth beginning to slow down (from 29.1% YOY in 4Q15 to 16.9% YOY in 4Q16), EPS growth could stall much earlier than expected. Path #2: If you believe the moonshots are worth more than nothing, GOOG is very likely trading at a bargain at current levels. To see why, take another look at the comp table. If I strip away Other Bets from Alphabet's past results and conservatively assume that this segment is worth zero (at least), I am left with an internet business that generated $27.9 billion in op profits in 2016, fueled almost entirely by ad revenues. Considering Alphabet's current EV (enterprise value) of $494 billion, GOOG trades at 17.7x EV/core op profits today. For a comparison, Facebook's EV/core op profits is much higher at 26.3x, and Twitter's is even more so at 39.2x. If you assign a positive value to Other Bets, as I do, then GOOG's EV/core op profits is even lower, which appears to make the stock very inexpensive.

Risks: Why would investors be skeptical?

Not everyone, however, is enchanted with Alphabet's unorthodox business bets. The first reason is well illustrated by the 2016 results. From the company's most recent earnings call:

For the full year 2016, Other Bets revenue was $809 million, up 82% versus 2015. Operating loss excluding SBC was $2.9 billion for the full year 2016, a slight decline from 2015. Including the impact of SBC, the operating loss was $3.6 billion for the full year, an increase of 4% over 2015. Other Bets accrued CapEx was $1.4 billion for the full year 2016, up 63% over 2015.

As the numbers above suggest, the moonshots are huge profit and cash suckers today. Despite an impressive YOY revenue increase of 82%, the segment's operating loss, including share-based compensation, widened. Capex associated with the moonshots represented 14% of total company capex in 2016, which put a nice dent on Alphabet's free cash flow.

In addition, getting the moonshots off the ground and operating smoothly has not been an easy feat. In 2016, Nest experienced an exodus of staffers - roughly 70 in about six to 12 months, out of a workforce of roughly 1,000. Verily also struggled to retain top talent due to leadership issues earlier in the year.

Key takeaway

I do not think of Alphabet simply as an ad revenue generator. I see it also as a cutting-edge tech developer, in addition to a venture capital and private equity fund.

I believe some of its moonshots could very well turn into large, profitable companies in the future - despite the significant risks that they might not amount to much more than failed ventures. Regardless of what the future holds, I think Alphabet's Other Bets segment should be worth at least zero today, if not much more.

As a GOOG investor, therefore, I believe I own a small piece of a very inexpensive ad revenue-producing internet mammoth that comes with a free option on the success of a few very interesting, if yet unproven, businesses. Recognizing that the risks are not immaterial, I believe GOOG is a stock worth more than $1,000/share that sells at a discount today.

Note from the author: I would like to invite you to follow me as I build a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk. I call it the Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. The very early results have already exceeded my expectations. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, and get immediate access to all the premium material that I have published recently.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.