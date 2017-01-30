Hopes And Fears

By Joe Amato, President and Chief Investment Officer - Equities

Which will triumph in 2017?

There was a significant outburst of enthusiasm from the financial markets, especially the equity markets, following the U.S. election result last November. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) rallied by 3.5%, led by financials, industrials and cyclical stocks, and many other markets around the world also enjoyed a rebound.

Today, expectations are, as Donald Trump would say, "Huge." The "animal spirits" famously described by economist John Maynard Keynes have been unleashed, or so it seems. Indeed, at the end of last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke through the 20,000 mark for the first time. And the VIX volatility index fell to its lowest level since July 2014. Is this the triumph of hope over fear, or are investors getting carried away with themselves?

Paradigm Shift

To be sure, there's much to be positive about. Change is in the air and there's a paradigm shift in the U.S. economy that's almost palpable. Consumer confidence in the U.S. is ticking up, as is CEO confidence. U.S. small business confidence, for example, is at its highest level since 1994. This higher confidence, if translated into action, should lead to greater economic risk-taking as CEOs look to reinvest in their businesses after years of keeping their powder dry.

The much-vaunted U.S. infrastructure spend is also grabbing headlines, with excited talk of new investment in transport, telecoms and energy, among other areas. Again, this should lead to meaningful growth. And the planned reform of both corporate and individual tax rates should prove a boon for both companies and consumers.

Elsewhere, CEOs have long complained about the growing financial regulatory burden and the role of the Environmental Protection Agency. Both are in the new administration's sights.

Turning to monetary policy, central banks have already done much of the heavy lifting, but their impact has diminished in recent years. What we're seeing now is a gradual shift away from monetary stimulus to fiscal stimulus. The knock-on effect of this is the return of inflation and higher interest rates. Indeed, there is an expectation of two, maybe three, interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve this year. In short, we're beginning to see the return of the business cycle and economic expansion - something we last saw way back in 2007/2008.

Tough Medicine

So what's the downside?

Without wishing to pour cold water on the current market exuberance, it's worth noting that after the November bounce, markets were relatively flat in December and the first three weeks of January. While U.S. asset prices may have risen, the real economy has not done quite as well. Indeed, amidst all the enthusiasm, there's an underlying anxiety about how much the new Trump administration can actually accomplish. The implementation of new tax laws, regulatory reform and infrastructure policy, for example, will take much time and effort, and the process may run well into 2018. That said, we do believe these policy changes will have a positive long-term effect on GDP growth and, importantly, earnings growth.

One of the most challenging issues, however, will be healthcare reform. It's an important item on President Trump's agenda, and his administration will focus meaningful efforts on it. However, it won't be easy to repeal and replace Obamacare. It's an enormous piece of legislation to unwind, and it's not yet clear quite how they're going to do it. Nor do we know what impact, if any, it will have on the health and pharmaceutical sectors.

Meanwhile, the surge in nationalism doesn't bode well for global trade. Protectionism has been on the rise for a number of years and looks set to continue. The developments in Europe, in particular, concern us, and the elections in France and Germany later this year could yet spook markets. Few investors predicted the U.K.'s "Brexit" vote, for example, and a year ago, Donald Trump was viewed as a long shot.

Taken collectively, these issues raise the possibility of setbacks and disappointments along the way. Indeed, this year we're likely to experience a bumpy ride. But my advice to investors is to focus on the long term, while remaining mindful of the risks and possible setbacks along the way.

In Case You Missed It

U.S. Existing Home Sales: -2.8% to SAAR of 5.49 million units in December

-2.8% to SAAR of 5.49 million units in December U.S. New Home Sales: -10.4% to SAAR of 536,000 in December

-10.4% to SAAR of 536,000 in December U.S. Durable Goods Orders: -0.4% in December (excluding transportation, durable goods orders increased 0.5%)

-0.4% in December (excluding transportation, durable goods orders increased 0.5%) U.S. 4Q16 GDP (First Estimate): +1.9% annualized rate

What to Watch For

Monday 1/30: U.S. Personal Income & Outlays

Tuesday 1/31: S&P Case-Shiller Home Prices Index U.S. Consumer Confidence Eurozone Consumer Price Index

Wednesday 2/1: ISM Manufacturing Index FOMC Meeting

Friday 2/3: U.S. Employment Report U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing Index



- Andrew White, Investment Strategy Group

Statistics on the Current State of the Market - as of January 27, 2017

Market Index WTD MTD YTD Equity S&P 500 Index 1.0% 2.6% 2.6% Russell 1000 Index 1.0% 2.7% 2.7% Russell 1000 Growth Index 1.3% 4.1% 4.1% Russell 1000 Value Index 0.8% 1.4% 1.4% Russell 2000 Index 1.4% 1.0% 1.0% MSCI World Index 1.2% 3.1% 3.1% MSCI EAFE Index 1.3% 3.5% 3.5% MSCI Emerging Markets Index 2.5% 6.3% 6.3% STOXX Europe 600 1.3% 2.9% 2.9% FTSE 100 Index -0.2% 0.6% 0.6% TOPIX 1.0% 2.0% 2.0% CSI 300 Index 1.0% 2.4% 2.4% Fixed Income & Currency Citigroup 2-Year Treasury Index 0.0% 0.1% 0.1% Citigroup 10-Year Treasury Index -0.1% -0.3% -0.3% Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index -0.1% 0.5% 0.5% Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index 0.0% 0.1% 0.1% Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index 0.1% 0.4% 0.4% S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index 0.0% 0.4% 0.4% BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield Index 0.5% 1.4% 1.4% BofA Merrill Lynch Global High Yield Index 0.5% 1.7% 1.7% JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index 0.2% 1.4% 1.4% JP Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index 0.7% 1.6% 1.6% U.S. Dollar per British Pounds 1.9% 1.6% 1.6% U.S. Dollar per Euro 0.3% 1.5% 1.5% U.S. Dollar per Japanese Yen 0.0% 1.4% 1.4% Real & Alternative Assets Alerian MLP Index 5.5% 6.9% 6.9% FTSE EPRA/NAREIT North America Index -1.1% -0.6% -0.6% FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index 0.0% 0.7% 0.7% Bloomberg Commodity Index -0.4% 0.6% 0.6% Gold (NYM $/ozt) Continuous Future -1.4% 3.2% 3.2% Crude Oil (NYM $/bbl) Continuous Future -0.1% -1.0% -1.0%

(Source: FactSet, Neuberger Berman)

