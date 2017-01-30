Intel: Where Is The Progress?

When I saw the Q4 headline numbers reported by chip giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), I thought we would see a nice rise in shares. Revenues were substantially ahead of street estimates and non-GAAP EPS also beat by a nice margin. However, when I read through the full earnings report and broke down the company's guidance, I wasn't as impressed. While shares did hit a new yearly high after the report, it seems as if not enough progress is being made to keep shares running at full steam.

There's been a lot made about the company's major restructuring plan that was announced last April, which is costing the company $2.3 billion. However, when I look at operating expenses, guidance for $20.5 billion in 2017 (non-GAAP) is still up $400 million over 2015 levels. While the company has eliminated over six thousand positions since this plan was announced, with more job cuts coming, it's not resulting in major expense improvement. This is especially true when you take out the Security Group segment that's being spun out in the next couple of months.

The other item that really surprised me was Intel's capex forecast. Management guided to $12 billion of capital spending in 2017, up $2.4 billion from 2016. As the company works to launch new chipsets, I thought we might see a rise in capex, but this figure seemed tremendously high, especially with Intel Security not requiring investment after the spin out. The chart below shows Intel's yearly capex going back to 2011, and you can see how the forecast for this year really stands out compared to recent years.

*Company guidance. (Source: Intel 10-K filings page)

When it comes to the rest of guidance, it was okay to maybe slightly below forecasts, especially if you consider the huge Q4 beat. While the Q1 2017 revenue midpoint was above expectations, the company says yearly revenues will be close to flat when including the Security business. If you exclude the segment, low-single digit growth is expected, but analysts thought mid-single digit growth was possible. Non-GAAP earnings per share are forecast to rise by about 3%, but that's not much when you consider gains that are supposed to be coming from the restructuring.

The low earnings growth forecast combined with heavy capex spending may be a reason why the dividend was not raised recently. With Intel targeting 40% of free cash flow for its payout, it seems that 2017's capex budget will pressure cash flow. I'm curious to hear what Intel says at the investor meeting in a couple of weeks, especially given the Security business spinout is expected to result in a cash payout of $3.1 billion (although management on the call said they are only getting $1 billion upfront). It looks like additional debt repayments will be a primary use of cash, with the buyback looking just to offset dilution from share-based compensation.

In the end, Intel detailed a nice beat for Q4, but the overall report wasn't that impressive, which is why shares only rose 1.1% on the news. Revenue guidance for this year was a bit light, and the company's restructuring isn't providing as much gains as I would have hoped. With no dividend raise announced and competitors that definitely have more intriguing story lines for 2017, Intel shares don't appear to be set for another year of strong gains.

