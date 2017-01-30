Likely Guidance Disappointment, Management Declines To Taco 'Bout It

I think the company is going to guide down “ big league” in March and recommend investors sell now.

The company has gouged on price and has closed / exceeded the gap with peers – no more room left to jack price.

Del Taco has been around for over 50 years. This is NOT a growth story. Nothing innovative to see here.

The latest fad in short selling appears to be the dreaded "Presidential Tweet," in fact puppies are being saved due to at least one "Trump and Dump Bot." Additionally, Real Talk Investments recently watched a CNBC interview with TD Ameritrade's (NASDAQ:AMTD) CEO in which he discussed how his company had rejiggered its user interface to make it easier for retail investors to react to (and trade on) Trump's targeted tweets. The latest tactic used by prominent "activist shorts" has also been to goad President Trump into taking action on companies that are misbehaving.

So if you were looking for a short report that calls on the President to bring an end to <fill in the blank> corporate practice, please cease reading immediately. Despite its historical reliance on what I believe is unsustainable price gouging, I doubt that Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) will ever be the subject of a Presidential tweet-storm, unless of course it opens up shop across from Trump Tower Grill, where one can find the best taco bowls in the world:

All kidding aside, Del Taco presents a compelling and very timely short opportunity. At the 20k foot level, I expect the company to provide guidance to the Street in March 2017 that will be a huge disappointment to shareholders for several reasons, and that the downward pressure on the stock will be exacerbated due to the likely rotation within the shareholder base from "value guys" to "growth guys." "Growth guys" will sell at any sign of a top-line growth disappointment and "value guys" likely won't start soaking up the stock until it returns to my price target (discussed later). I am frankly shocked that the stock has not already corrected since the company's ICR appearance back on January 10, 2017.

The short thesis on TACO is simple: The stock has simply run too far too fast and is not baking in glaringly obvious risks to the pending March 2017 guidance.

Many investors will dismiss the work as a "valuation short" based on what I think about the underlying business. Before you stop reading due to the voice in your head saying "value short," it's important to remember the following:

1. There is a clear potential catalyst on the horizon given management's recent disclosure decisions combined data and logic

2. The shareholder base has likely turned over from "value guys" to "growth guys" which sets up for a quicker potential revaluation.

History

For readers less familiar with Del Taco - it is a Mexican fast food concept that is popular in California and the Southwest. While TACO continues to present itself as something more than fast food, I think the average check size of $7.12 speaks for itself. The company owns ~310 restaurants and franchises another ~240 restaurants. Around 2/3 rds of the total company restaurants are located in California.

The company was created out of a SPAC- a financial vehicle with a notorious track record of failure. Prior to being sold into the Levy Acquisition SPAC, the company was backed by private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners through a vehicle known as Sagittarius Brands. While owned by Sagittarius Brands, Del Taco actually found itself in a precarious financial position that ultimately resulted in a loan-to-own situation, with debt holder Goldman Sachs Mezzanine Fund restructuring its debt position into equity. This was not the first time Del Taco has found itself in trouble with debtors. The company also went bankrupt in 1993. So while Del Taco presents itself as an innovative Mexican QSR concept, I think it is actually a company that has consistently found itself in a pickle over poor financial engineering decisions. Currently, TACO's Net Current Asset position is already negative at -31.7MM ($19.8MM current assets minus $51.5MM current liabilities = $31.7MM). For reference, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) runs very net positive.

It also reminds us of another failed Leonard Green & Partners IPO - The Container Store. Like The Container Store (NYSE:TCS), Del Taco was founded over 30 years ago. Also like TCS, investors have been lulled into a false narrative about massive potential for unit growth expansion. A savvy retail investor like Leonard Green knows when to hold it and knows when to fold it - and its decision to bail on TACO - an asset that performed poorly under its ownership - speaks volumes to its views on the asset. When businesses in competitive and non-innovative industries that have existed for decades are suddenly pitched as "growth companies," investors should tread very carefully.

Like "My Wife My Mother-In-Law", the below map has two very different perspectives:

Source: Del Taco investor relations materials

If TACO had only been around for a few years, or just recently started expanding, perhaps the "white space" is a positive opportunity and growth story. Then again, it may simply show how poorly TACO expanded despite a 50-year history and branded private equity ownership.

Despite having been around for over 50 years and having been owned by one of the best retail private equity investors in North America, Del Taco has been unable to expand outside of its core markets in California and the Southwest. Why would anything change now that the company is run by a CEO whose prior work experience was running Einstein Bagels?

Over the long-term, given the competitive nature of TACO's industry and the company's long and spotty history that includes bankruptcies and debt restructurings, I think that TACO could eventually see a similar fate to Leonard Green's portfolio company TCS.

However, in the much nearer-term, I believe Del Taco is likely to fall 30%+ for two main reasons.

Reason #1: When Management Mysteriously Fails to Give Guidance, Bad News Is Usually on the Horizon

First, I think Del Taco's "odd" decision to pre-announce 4Q16 earnings yet not provide guidance at ICR 2017 - despite doing so last year - is a huge red flag that strongly signals that the company is going to massively disappoint investors in the coming months. Street's bar for guidance is actually relatively low, leading us to believe that TACO kicked the can on guidance to avoid providing exceptionally ugly guidance to the Street. I find it alarming that the company pre-announced its results at ICR in January, yet will not communicate 2017 guidance to the Street until March 2017.

TACO provided detailed full-year guidance ahead of ICR 2016:

Source: Bloomberg

Yet this year, here is all investors got from TACO's press release:

Source: Bloomberg (I annotated the chart)

There was no mention of guidance anywhere in the company's press release. I also listened to the company's ICR webcast and heard no mention of guidance. The company regularly provides forward guidance each quarter. So the decision to leave guidance out is a major departure from its traditional pattern.

I was particularly surprised that TACO decided not to guide, given that the bar that the Street has provided the company appears to be incredibly low. Despite posting north of a 5% comp in 2016, the Street is currently modeling only a 3% comp for TACO in 2017.

Yet still, TACO decided not to "confirm" the Street's initial 2017 modeling for its top-line… which makes you wonder…

Source: Bloomberg

I think it's a safe bet that when companies do not share information with investors that was previously disclosed in the past, it is because the undisclosed information is unflattering.

Reason #2: Jacking price has driven most of TACO's same-store-sales growth, isn't a sustainable growth strategy, and Del Taco's pricing gap with Taco Bell is now close to zero

This leads to my second and related point as to why I expect TACO to see a significant price decline in the coming months. The company has taken massive price increases that I believe have now run out of steam. I also show that continued price increases are not justifiable in light of the quality of food that Del Taco provides versus its competitors.

I think this comment from Tail Pin Capital summarizes the price aspect of the TACO short thesis most succinctly:

Source: Seeking Alpha

I've run my own pricing analysis and note that there seems to be little to no room left for TACO to keep jacking prices. I compared TACO's average check to that of other fast food chains. The results show a company that has run out of pricing as a growth lever:

TACO Average Check

Source: Del Taco Investor Relations presentation

Comparable Restaurant Average Checks

Source: Business Insider/ Citi Research

Source: Bernstein Research

At $7.12 average check, I think TACO has no more room left to keep taking price. This should be concerning to shareholders at TACO given that the comp has largely benefited from price increases over the past two years since the TACO SPAC came into formation:

Source: RTI Analysis

I pulled pricing data wherever available for comparable concepts (Taco Bell is really the best comparable to Del Taco). It is clear that Del Taco has disproportionately relied on the pricing lever, with almost all of its comp in 2016 coming from price and transactions running negative for most of the year.

The pricing lever is dead.

If you don't believe us, look at the guidance that the company itself provided on a recent earnings call regarding an expectation for deceleration in pricing growth:

Pricing guidance

Source: Bloomberg transcripts from 3Q16 call

Finally, I point readers to this chart. Given Taco Bell clearly has scale purchasing power versus Del Taco, I think the chart below gives readers a sense for how much pricing power Del Taco has purely on the basis of its food quality. As one can see below, Del Taco's food quality, as measured by its food costs as a percentage of restaurant sales, is well below that of most of its peers, including Taco Bell.

Source: Del Taco's own investor presentations

All signs point to the pricing game being over for Del Taco, in my opinion.

As a result, I view TACO's decision to omit guidance from its most recent pre-announcement press release as a strong sign that the company sees trouble in 2017 and is kicking the can on providing this news to the market.

Given the company will not speak again to the public market until March, I think investors in TACO would be wise to lighten up ahead of the March call that seems to be pointing to trouble on the horizon.

Valuation:

Given TACO's decision to not provide guidance, I think the company sees the 3% Street consensus bogey as a stretch. As a result, I expect the company to put up a comp that is well below the Street for 2017, particularly because the pricing growth is rapidly decelerating and in my view, may even go negative this year given where TACO is priced versus competitors. On my numbers, I see a flat comp in 2017 driving an earnings miss of around 5c against consensus estimates of 60c.

At that point, I expect investors to trade this stock more like LOCO, at an 18x multiple (versus the current multiple of 24x).

Near Term PT: $9.95, but I wouldn't be surprised if "value guys" wait until $9.00 to soak this up. (30-40% downside)

Longer Term: I wouldn't be surprised if value guys end up accepting that TACO is a value trap, resulting in a longer term price closer to $5

Best of luck to all market participants!

