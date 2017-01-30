Spectra Energy Partners: See, I Told You So

That will not be the case, and Spectra Energy Partners has recovered. The cream always rises to the top.

One of the surprises coming out of the merger announcement between Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and Spectra Energy (NYSE:SE) was a sell-off in Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP). Apparently, unitholders feared management would "muck-up" SEP - one of the highest quality MLPs in the entire sector - by somehow combining it with one or more of Enbridge's less than stellar MLPs: Midcoast Energy Partners (NYSE:MEP) and Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP).

I thought that was very unlikely to happen and wrote a Seeking Alpha article explaining why (see Recent Selling in SEP Presents A Great Buying Opportunity). The cornerstone of my argument was that Spectra Energy derived roughly 80% of its net income from Spectra Energy Partners' distributions. From that standpoint, Spectra Energy is Spectra Energy Partners. As a result, it was highly unlikely that Enbridge was going to take any steps to harm or kill the "golden goose" or to in any way harm SEP's operations, cost-of-capital, or ability to self-fund organic growth projects. Yet, speculation swirled because Midcoast was a natural gas-focused MLP, obviously so was SEP.

I don't mean to take a victory lap (ok, perhaps I do...), but we got some clarity on the "merged MLP issue" Friday when Midcoast Energy Partners announced it was being purchased by an indirect subsidiary of ENB for $170 million ($8/unit).

Note that I recommended investors sell Midcoast at $9.15 in early September 2016 after units rose 20% following the merger announcement (see MEP: Recent 20% Gain On The Heels Of Spectra/Enbridge Merger Deal Means SELL). Why? Because it made absolutely no sense that such a poor MLP was going up, while an MLP like Spectra Energy Partners - the cream of the crop - was going down.

So, while MEP unitholders may have gotten another quarter or two of the 17% dividend (a red flag in and of itself), the units dropped ~12.6% since my article. Note the units did not close at $8 today because they will get another $0.36 distribution (so $8.35).

In the meantime, Spectra Energy Partners has recovered from the ill-advised sell-off and the units closed today at $46.19 - up 6.4% since my Seeking Alpha BUY piece after the unwarranted selling.

Meanwhile, on November 2, 2016, Spectra Energy Partners announced a 36th consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution to $0.67625/unit, an increase of 1.25 cents over the previous level of $0.66375/unit. The new quarterly cash distribution equates to $2.705 per unit on an annual basis. The 5.9% yield is still quite attractive considering the 10-yr T-bill is back under 2.5% and significantly more than BBB-rated bonds (4-5%), which the MLP sector typically tracks.

This reminds me of a story - and an easy way to win a beer at a bar. Pick an unsuspecting chap (you have had a few) and ask: do you know what a Black-and-Tan is? They are typically proud of themselves and say, sure, it's a Bass Ale mixed with Guinness. Compliment him on his intelligence and then bet him a beer that he can't tell you which beer will rise to the top. He'll think for a minute and then say, sure, I'll take the bet - and the Bass Ale will rise to the top (thinking Guinness is dark and therefore must sink to the bottom). But alas, the Guinness rises to the top - as quality always will. So too with SEP versus MEP. (Full disclosure: I am Irish and own Guinness).

Meanwhile, Trump's "pipeline push" is a very positive catalyst for the MLP sector, and for SEP in particular.

Bottom line here: There was no way Enbridge management was going to risk harming a high-quality MLP with a $14.5 billion market cap for the sake of an underperforming MLP worth $170 million. Spectra Energy Partners is the "golden goose" of the Enbridge/Spectra merger because even though it will remain a separate entity, the massive distribution flow on Spectra's GP and LP unit-holdings are what makes Spectra Energy what it is today. It was a smart move by Enbridge to remove any doubt about "mucking-up" SEP. And it took only $170 million to do it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make. Thanks for reading and good luck!