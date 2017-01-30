Spectra Energy Partners: See, I Told You So

One of the surprises coming out of the merger announcement between Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and Spectra Energy (NYSE:SE) was a sell-off in Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP). Apparently, unitholders feared management would "muck-up" SEP - one of the highest quality MLPs in the entire sector - by somehow combining it with one or more of Enbridge's less than stellar MLPs: Midcoast Energy Partners (NYSE:MEP) and Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP).
I thought that was very unlikely to happen and wrote a Seeking Alpha article explaining why (see Recent Selling in SEP Presents A Great Buying Opportunity). The cornerstone of my argument was that Spectra Energy derived roughly 80% of its net income from Spectra Energy Partners' distributions. From that standpoint, Spectra Energy is Spectra Energy Partners. As a result, it was highly unlikely that Enbridge was going to take any steps to harm or kill the "golden goose" or to in any way harm SEP's operations, cost-of-capital, or ability to self-fund organic growth projects. Yet, speculation swirled because Midcoast was a natural gas-focused MLP, obviously so was SEP.
I don't mean to take a victory lap (ok, perhaps I do...), but we got some clarity on the "merged MLP issue" Friday when Midcoast Energy Partners announced it was being purchased by an indirect subsidiary of ENB for $170 million ($8/unit).
Note that I recommended investors sell Midcoast at $9.15 in early September 2016 after units rose 20% following the merger announcement (see MEP: Recent 20% Gain On The Heels Of Spectra/Enbridge Merger Deal Means SELL). Why? Because it made absolutely no sense that such a poor MLP was going up, while an MLP like Spectra Energy Partners - the cream of the crop - was going down.
So, while MEP unitholders may have gotten another quarter or two of the 17% dividend (a red flag in and of itself), the units dropped ~12.6% since my article. Note the units did not close at $8 today because they will get another $0.36 distribution (so $8.35).
In the meantime, Spectra Energy Partners has recovered from the ill-advised sell-off and the units closed today at $46.19 - up 6.4% since my Seeking Alpha BUY piece after the unwarranted selling.
Meanwhile, on November 2, 2016, Spectra Energy Partners announced a 36th consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution to $0.67625/unit, an increase of 1.25 cents over the previous level of $0.66375/unit. The new quarterly cash distribution equates to $2.705 per unit on an annual basis. The 5.9% yield is still quite attractive considering the 10-yr T-bill is back under 2.5% and significantly more than BBB-rated bonds (4-5%), which the MLP sector typically tracks.
This reminds me of a story - and an easy way to win a beer at a bar. Pick an unsuspecting chap (you have had a few) and ask: do you know what a Black-and-Tan is? They are typically proud of themselves and say, sure, it's a Bass Ale mixed with Guinness. Compliment him on his intelligence and then bet him a beer that he can't tell you which beer will rise to the top. He'll think for a minute and then say, sure, I'll take the bet - and the Bass Ale will rise to the top (thinking Guinness is dark and therefore must sink to the bottom). But alas, the Guinness rises to the top - as quality always will. So too with SEP versus MEP.
Meanwhile, Trump's "pipeline push" is a very positive catalyst for the MLP sector, and for SEP in particular.
Bottom line here: There was no way Enbridge management was going to risk harming a high-quality MLP with a $14.5 billion market cap for the sake of an underperforming MLP worth $170 million. Spectra Energy Partners is the "golden goose" of the Enbridge/Spectra merger because even though it will remain a separate entity, the massive distribution flow on Spectra's GP and LP unit-holdings are what makes Spectra Energy what it is today. It was a smart move by Enbridge to remove any doubt about "mucking-up" SEP. And it took only $170 million to do it.
