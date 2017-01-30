Caution, Trump's Policies Could Present Risks For This Recruitment Giant

Investment Thesis

Companies in the recruitment industry have outperformed the market following the surprise win by Donald Trump. This is attributed to the new administration's proposed policies which are meant to stimulate growth in the economy. As seen below, the stock of recruitment giant, ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) has outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJA) and the S&P 500 index (SPX). In fact, the company is currently trading at an all-time high. While the proposed policies such as reducing regulations and tax cuts will likely stimulate growth, I believe that investors have ignored the protectionism and the risks posed by trade war. In addition, they have ignored geopolitical issues which the new administration might bring. In this analysis, I outline my reasons for asking investors to be cautious about the company as it reports on Tuesday before the market opens.

Source. Investing.com

Company overview

MAN is a global provider of workforce solutions and services. The company has more than 27,000 employees in 80 countries. Its business is divided into four. The main services offered by the company include: recruitment and assessment, training and development, career management, outsourcing, and workforce consulting. It offers these services through its 4 divisions which are: Manpower, Experis, Right Management, and Manpower group solutions. The Manpower segment which includes the company's staffing and recruitment services is the largest contributor to revenues with a 51% share. It is followed by Experis, Manpower group solutions, and Right Management respectively. To date, the company has more than 400,000 customers who include some of the largest companies. In 2015, MAN generated $19 billion in revenues with the majority of the income coming from Europe and the Americas.

Downside Catalysts

The election of Donald Trump brought about optimism in the business community because of his business acumen and his proposed policies. He has promised to stimulate growth through tax cuts, easing of taxation regime, easing of regulations, and infrastructure spending. Rightly so, investors believe that these solutions will lead to more demands for jobs. As seen above, MAN has outperformed the market following the election results. Further, the National Federation of Independent Business released a report stating that small business optimism was at the highest level since 2004 as shown below.

Source. NFIB

Leading organizations such as OECD, World Bank, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs have all released optimistic comments about the US economy going forward. Follow the links in each organization to find their views about the economy. In addition, investors in recruitment companies have been encouraged by the companies that have pledged to increase employment in the United States. Companies such as Alibaba (NASDAQ: BABA), Ford (NYSE: F), SoftBank (OTCPK: OTCPK:SFTBF), Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT), Bayer (OTCPK: OTCPK:BAYZF), Hyundai, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) among others have pledged to employ thousands of employees in the United States.

At face value, I believe these catalysts have the ability to boost the revenues of companies in the recruitment industry such as MAN. However, I believe investors have put all their trust on the catalysts mentioned above while ignoring the risks that Trump brings in. These risks are part of the reasons I recommend investors to be cautious about the company.

First, Trump brings in a protectionist agenda. This is led by his America First policy. He has successfully bullied companies like United Technologies (NYSE: UTX), Ford, and General Motors (NYSE: GM) which had planned to shift some production to Mexico. Other companies that have already been bullied into submission include Boeing (NYSE: BA), Toyota (NYSE: TM), and Lockhood Martin (NYSE: LMT). In submission, the companies have accepted to forego their operating margins which they would have got in Mexico. These costs are mainly in labor where Mexico has a minimum wage of $4 a hour compared to the US minimum wage of $7.25.

To remain competitive therefore, American companies will need to invest in technology which will eliminate jobs which can be automated. For instance, in vehicle manufacture, it is estimated that most of the work done by people can be substituted by robots which are faster and more accurate than people. Therefore, I believe this policy could have negative implications to staffing and recruitment industry.

Second, Europe is the biggest market for MAN. In the past few years, Europe has faced a number of risks such as Brexit and the rise of the populist idea. This year, Germany and France, the backbone countries of EU will elect their new leaders. Recent polls show that rightist Marine Le Pen who is calling for France to leave the Euro could emerge victorious boosted by Trump's win. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel will face her biggest challenge in the next election. Internal rebellion in her Christian Democratic Party coupled with the recent surge of AFD party could see her lose the election. In the United Kingdom, Scotland leaders have started exploring another independence poll in a bid to remain in the EU. All these events coupled with the slow growth of a number of EU countries could have significant impacts to MAN's performance because of the volatility involved.

Third, the recent executive order by Trump banning US entry from some Muslim countries is also expected to lead to more risks in the US and around the world. Already, a number of countries have already responded harshly to the order because of the risks it brings. As seen here, countries are pondering their next action which could include banning Americans in their countries and also boycott of American goods and products. In Mexico, boycotts on American goods and products have already started. These boycotts could have a significant impact on business.

Fourth, Mexican and US relations could complicate the performance of businesses in the country. In the October conference call, the management was confident on the Mexican operations. This call was made when all polls showed that Clinton would win the election which led to a more stable peso. In November, Trump won and as shown below, the currency has weakened against the dollar significantly. In the next earnings call, I believe the earnings will be affected by the currency headwinds.

Source. Investing.com

Conclusion

On Friday, Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) missed both the EPS and revenue estimates making the stock price to decline by 7%. The management attributed the miss to the challenging environment where companies have reduced hiring. MAN will report before the markets open on Tuesday. Zacks investment research shows that analysts are expecting an EPS of $1.7 compared to last years actual result of $1.66. Based on the reasons mentioned above, I believe investors should be cautious going to the earnings release.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MAN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.