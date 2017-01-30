Offshore Drilling - Mediterranean Sea: Lebanon Offers 5 Blocks For Oil And Gas Exploration

This is another example that highlights the importance of the offshore oil and gas industry that cannot be discounted.

The Eastern side of the Mediterranean sea is now officially another first-class basin for the increasing needs of natural gas to Europe.

On January 26, 2017, we learned that five offshore blocs are up for grabs in Lebanon.

Image: Mediterranean coast.

Investment thesis:

The Mediterranean sea was not considered as an offshore "hot NG spot" until recently. In fact, it started with the Leviathan gas field (16 Tcf) and Tamar (8.4 Tcf) discovery offshore Israel.

In July, 2010, Noble Energy (NYSE:NBR) announced that seismic studies indicated there was a 50% chance of the Leviathan field containing natural gas, with the potential reserve size being estimated at 16 trillion cubic feet (450 billion cubic metres). The initial exploration well, Leviathan 1, was drilled to a depth of 5,170 metres (16,960 ft) and the discovery was announced on December 30, 2010. The cost of drilling the exploration well was $92.5 million. The well was drilled by Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) Semi-submersible Homer Ferrington.

The leviathan gas field was the largest gas field in the Mediterranean Sea until August 2015 with the discovery by ENI of the Egyptian super giant Zohr gas field. The discovery and appraisal wells at Zohr gas field were drilled by the drillship the Saipem 10000.

Finally, to complete the East Mediterranean natural gas in the regional energy picture, we need to talk about the Aphrodite discovery offshore Cyprus which was declared commercially viable by operator Noble Energy and its Israeli partner Delek Group on June 7, 2015.

The field is much smaller than the Egyptian Zohr but it covers the need of the Island and will allow some export.

As a reminder, The full Zohr field development plan estimates the drilling of 254 wells over the field's production life.

BP Plc. (NYSE:BP) was late in the Natural Gas game, agreed to buy a 10% stake in Egypt's giant Zohr gas field (Shorouk offshore concession) from Eni for $375 million on November 25, 2016.

The deal gives Eni much-needed cash as part of its 5 billion euro divestment plan to continue investing and paying dividends despite weak oil prices. The companies also agreed BP could purchase another 5 percent of the field before the end of next year, when the Zohr field is slated to start production, under the same terms and that BP would reimburse Eni around $150 million in past expenditure [...]

This is a huge potential for Cyprus, Egypt, Gaza and Israel (After the discovery of the Leviathan gas fields in 2010, Lebanon argued that the field extends into Lebanese waters).

Multiple options for developing Noble Energy and Delek's East Mediterranean gas have been already discussed and evaluated. The companies and the governments of Cyprus and Israel believe the best commercial option is to export it by pipeline to Egypt.

Delek estimated the project cost at $3.5-$4.5 billion - a pipeline would be installed from the FPSO to Egypt's Nile Delta coast (Probably at Damietta and Idku which have LNG Plant already).

On a final note, Gaza strip has also a offshore gas discovery called the Gaza marine field.

This strong offshore activity has been extended further East now with 5 blocks offshore Lebanon. On January 26, 2017, we learned from OffshoreEnergyToday the following:

Lebanese government has re-launched its first offshore oil and gas licensing round after a three-year delay. Lebanon launched its first offshore licensing round in 2013 but failed to see it through due to political turmoil. On Thursday, January 26 the country's Minister of Energy and Water, Cesar Abi Khalil, announced that five offshore blocks will be open for bidding for oil and gas exploration. The blocks included in the round are Blocks 1, 4, 8, 9, and 10. The minister said that a second pre-qualification round for companies interested in exploration and production contracts will be open on February 2, 2017. The re-launching of the licensing round follows the government's approval of two offshore oil and gas decrees in early January, which outlined conditions related to the licensing round and the exploration and production model agreement.

Courtesy OffshoreEnergyToday.

Commentary:

With Eni's Zohr field discovery offshore Egypt -- which is the biggest gas field in the Mediterranean sea to date -- the Eastern side of the Mediterranean sea is now officially another first-class basin for the increasing needs of natural gas to Europe that will compete with the actual Russian monopoly.

The biggest obstacle remains the geopolitical instability in the region and the risk that are facing the oil majors.

Cyprus, for example, has an undefined Exclusive Economic Zone [EEZ] borders with Turkey and the decades-long conflict between the Greek and Turkish sides of the Cypriot island is one of the multiple problems that plagues the region. Israel is another source of worry and I can go on and on. This is not an easy place to do business.

The East Mediterranean gas hub is so large that it has been named as an energy revolution for the region. Its potential is huge and can either be a tool for peace and cooperation, or an instrument to amplify tension and disputes in the region.

Turkey may turn out to be the central key player of the East Mediterranean gas due to its strategic geographical situation, allowing an easy gas transit route to Europe.

This is another example that highlights the importance of the offshore oil and gas industry that cannot be discounted. The big oil and gas fields discovered the recent few years are mainly offshore and this trend will probably continue in the future.

This simple fact should not be underestimated when we consider investing in the offshore drillers such as Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Noble , Ensco (NYSE:ESV) and Rowan companies (NYSE:RDC) that seem the most secure.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG, BP, RDC, ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a reduced long position in all stocks indicated in my article, except for NE that I intend to accumulate again on any weakness.