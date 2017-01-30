Market Insights: Here Is Why We Need To Stop Using 'Lower Taxes' To Explain The Rally

We have been experiencing one of history's greatest bull markets over the better part of the decade. And sadly, it has been the most unloved bull markets. Most people have missed out on this rally because they were left a cowering, fearful mess from the events of 2008. However, recently, the investment public seems to have found their bullish bias once again. Flows into equities which had been negative/flat or tepid during the best of times have now turned hugely positive. The shift out of treasuries has produced a $1.7T loss in the bond market assets last month. For 2017, prognosticators are calling on the bull market to continue. Wall Street strategists are generally an optimistic bunch because history has shown that the markets typically tend to rally in a given year. However, it is easy to find a voice of dissent among the bunch. This year, the bearish voices appear extirpated from the wild. To point, Barron's surveyed the Top 10 Wall Street strategist and to the man/woman, they were bullish. Here is the infographic of their opinions:

If you scan closely, they are all predicting positive years and virtually all of these folks are bullish on the sector that has already enjoyed a big run and that being financials.

They like the financials because yields are expected to steepen (consensus) because the reflation trade is back on. The reflation trade is back on because the new administration is expected to cut corporate taxes and stimulate the economy through infrastructure spending.

I hear from many of the strategists I speak to that the biggest hurdle facing the American company today are the "ultra-high" tax rates. A cut in tax rates alone generates a significantly higher EPS number. When I talk to these strategists, I protest about the 21x P/E multiple and flagging earnings per share on the S&P and show them this chart:

I show them that while earnings have risen over the past 30 years, recently, earnings have flagged while earnings multiple have risen from an average of 16x to the current 21x.

"If taxes go from 35% where they currently sit to 25%, there would be a 15% lift in after tax earnings and that alone should lift the markets.", or so I hear back from the strategists.

Well, since the election, we have had one giant rally that has been driven by sentiment, hence the earnings multiple has risen while the EPS number really hasn't shifted all that much. As you can see below, the EPS has increased by less than a dollar since November 2016 while the P/E multiple has moved from 19.5x to 21.3x.

So going back to the tax argument, if taxes indeed were to go from 35% to 25%, then all will be well, correct?

Well, let's look at those taxes real quick shall we? I got a hold of all the S&P Index and took out all the non tax paying companies to make sure I was looking at the right apples. I also adjusted some companies who report terribly low income in relation to the taxes they pay such as Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to a normalized rate of 35% for the sake of simplicity.

This is what I found out:

The real tax rate for the companies is pretty close to the holy grail 25% tax rate! Why would this be? Well, I have yet to find someone who loves maximizing the taxes that they pay. I have found many companies and people who go to great lengths to minimize the tax they pay. There are indeed plenty of loopholes to minimize taxes for various industries in American which indeed do result in a lower effective tax rate. The idea that Trump is proposing is to lower the headline tax rate while closing all the tax loopholes. Even if Trump were to leave some of these loopholes open, the net benefit to the EPS will not be what is experienced as a result of reducing taxes from 35% to 25%, but rather from 27% to perhaps 22% if the companies are so lucky.

If you work back from the math, if for every $100 of pre-tax profit, you are left with $74 of after tax dollars and you now have $78 as a result of new tax legislations, your after tax income has gone up by around 5%.

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has rallied 7.6% (including dividends) since November 8, 2016. The Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) is up 7.7% and the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) has rallied 15% in the same time frame. If people are using lower future taxes as an explanation for higher stock prices, I would humbly submit that they have not done the math on their argument.