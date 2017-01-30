Mattel Vs. Hasbro: A Comparative Case Study

Shows how one can become a better investor by practicing "Capital Appreciation through Capital Preservation".

On January 26, 2017, Seeking Alpha's News Editor Clark Schultz reported the following: Toy stocks on watch after soft Mattel earnings report.

On January 25th, Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) reported its earnings and missed Wall Street estimates by a wide margin. Earnings per share came in at $0.52, which missed by $0.19 and revenue came in at $1.83 billion and missed by $130 million, which was also down 8.5% year on year.

Here is a PowerPoint slide that details the EPS miss.

Then in the conference call, Mattel CEO Christopher Sinclair noted:

The key holiday period saw a significant decline in industry sales growth and while the trend of the consumer coming out later isn't surprising, the pattern this year was much more dramatic"

Wall Street was obviously not happy with the results and Mattel shares ended the day as follows:

The Mattel news was not good for its main competitor Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), as investors in that company became worried as to how Hasbro will perform when it reports its earnings on February 6, 2017. Some Hasbro investors decided not to wait for the earnings report, and the following is what happened to its shares.

After such an industrywide selloff, I thought it would be interesting to analyze both companies here on Seeking Alpha and try to determine how each compare.

In this article, I will present a real-time quantitative analysis of both companies employing a unique ratio that will demonstrate the power of free cash flow in the investment process, and then give an opinion on how an investor should act based on our results.

When analyzing almost any company, concentrate on its free cash flow generation, as that is where the rubber hits the road when it comes to finding out the truth. Before I show you a long-term Datafile for Mattel, let us first do a TTM (trailing twelve month) analysis of its Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow, and then compare it to its current price.

Here are the two ratios that we will be using in our analysis, and for those new to this type of analysis, one can get a good introduction by reading my analysis of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by clicking here.

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/[(net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding)

Mattel

Market Price Per Share = $26.65

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $3,078,800,000

Total Current Liabilities = $1,645,600,000

Working Capital = $1,433,240,000

Long-Term Debt = $2,133,500,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 344,200,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $26.65 - (($1,433,240,000 - $2,133,500,000)/344,200,000))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $26.65 - ($-2.03) = $28.68

Since Mattel has more Long-Term Debt vs. Working Capital, we therefore must punish it and use the $28.68 result as the new numerator in all our calculations.

Price-to-Bernhard/Buffett Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/[(net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $28.68

Net Income per diluted share = $359,300,000/344,200,000 = $1.04

Depreciation per diluted share = $265,500,000/344,200,000 = $0.77

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-262,700,000/344,200,000 = $-0.76

$1.04 + $0.77 + ($-0.76) = $1.05

Price-to-Bernhard/Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $28.68/$1.05 = 27.31

Now if you go to my Friedrich Legend (on what is considered a good or bad result), you will notice that our result of 27.31 is a below average result.

We last ran our Datafile for Mattel on January 27, 2017, and our Friedrich Algorithm gave a recommendation to our subscribers to "sell" it as our Algorithm's sell price is $17.20. Our Algorithm has been negative on Mattel since 2014, as our chart shows below.

Here is the chart of our Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow ratio results for Mattel:

The Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Ratio considers a stock a bargain when it trades under 15 times and overbought when it trades over 30 times. Therefore, from the current results in the chart above, Mattel is closing in on being overbought per our ratio and will probably break 30 times that ratio once our algorithm includes Mattel's year-end results in our Datafiles (within the next couple of weeks).

Let us now compare those results to its main competitor Hasbro.

Here is our Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Analysis for Hasbro.

Hasbro

Market Price Per Share = $82.24

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $3,147,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $1,615,700,000

Working Capital = $1,531,300,000

Long-Term Debt = $1,198,500,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 125,500,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $82.24 - (($1,531,300,000 - $1,198,500,000)/125,500,000))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $82.24 - $2.65 = $79.59

Since Hasbro has less Long-Term Debt vs. Working Capital, we therefore must reward it and use the $79.59 result as the new numerator in all our calculations.

Price-to-Bernhard/Buffett Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/[(net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $79.59

Net Income per diluted share = $534,400,000/125,500,000 = $4.26

Depreciation per diluted share = $179,100,000/125,500,000 = $1.43

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-147,800,000/125,500,000 = $-1.18

$4.26 + $1.43 + ($-1.18) = $4.51

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $79.59/$4.51 = 17.65

17.65 is considered an above average result for this ratio.

The above chart's results are backed up by our Hasbro Datafile and Quantitative Chart below, which clearly show that Hasbro has a long history of quality performance along with attractive valuations.

Going forward, using our Friedrich Investing System, Mattel is a "Sell" while Hasbro comes in as a "Strong Hold." I don't believe that Hasbro will have as terrible an earnings report as Mattel did, when the company reports on February 6th, but if it does, it will just become more attractive and may create a buying opportunity for the more aggressive investor. Clearly, from the data we have presented above, Hasbro is a much better value than Mattel is, by a wide margin.

In conclusion, it is my belief that free cash flow analysis is the ultimate tool when analyzing companies, and my hope is that you may add these ratios to your own investor tool box in order to help you in your own due diligence. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button after our Friedrich Research username on top as we plan to do many more comparative case studies like this one in the near future.

Disclaimer: This analysis is not an advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.