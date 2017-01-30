MLP Weekly: Trump Pump

President Trump's Presidential Memorandum issued this week to remove the obstacles and expedite the approvals necessary for the Dakota Access Pipeline and Keystone pipelines to complete construction, launched MLPs into play this week as a wider set of investors took interest. By the end of the week, the benchmark index gave back some of the gains on the poor results and guidance provided by a Canadian sponsored MLP, but still finished the week up nearly 5%. While these PM actions clearly will enable DAPL to complete their construction, the $8B project economics for Keystone may now be the constraint for development to proceed. These directives were followed up by a new "condition" that new pipelines must be made with US produced steel, suggesting current plans were to source materials from China. Nonetheless, the Trump follow through on his pipeline campaign promises propelled 25 units higher by 5% or more as illustrated below. The market will have to wait to see whether the Administration's new Energy Policies will both increase production while maintaining current energy prices.

Units News

Plains All American (NYSE:PAA), expecting Permian volumes to increase from 2.1MM to 2.5MM bpd over the next few years, announced the acquisition of the Alpha Crude Connector, a gathering and transmission system located in the Northern Delaware Basin, where over $12B of acreage has changed ownership in the last 12 months. Plains will be pay $1.215B for the midstream asset, a significant multiple over the $300MM invested by Concho Resources and Frontier Midstream, who have agreed to a 10 year term for 315,000 dedicated acres,. Plains expects the acquisition price to be well below a double digit EBITDA multiple over the next 3-5 years. In order to finance the purchase, Plains disclosed they have raised $700MM through a Continuous Offering Program since September 2016, and plans to increase their asset sales to $380MM. Although they plan to finance the balance exclusively with equity, Moody's placed PAA's rating under review for a downgrade, mentioning 5.0x leverage was the target for Investment Grade, rather than the 5.5x previous target.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) announced the initial actions from their strategic review, which includes the acquisition of the public units of Midcoast Energy Partners (NYSE:MEP) for $8.00, a 5.5% discount to the previous close. Enbridge Partners (NYSE:EEP) will also sell their 99% interest in the Line 3 Replacement project for $450MM, and will fund just 1% of the remaining development costs. Enbridge Partners will use the proceeds to increase their stake in the Eastern Access project. In spite of these actions, 2017 DCF is expected to be -12.3% below 2016, which has been supported by a narrow 1.03 TTM DCF payout. Management included a distribution cut on the list of further actions, and one analyst expects a 40% cut to follow in the next few weeks.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLK) provided their 2017 Guidance which projects a 10% EBITDA increase and DCF Coverage equal to or greater than 1.0 through 2018, at which point distribution growth may be viable.

Kimbell Production Partners, a Mineral Rights MLP, expects to price this coming week, details can be found here.

Q4 Distribution Scorecard

This past week, 13 units increased their distribution, including Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX), which raised their first distribution 4.7% over their Minimum Quarterly Distribution, one of the many reasons that units are up nearly 64% since their IPO late September

Fund Flows

New Cash inflows to MLP funds has been accelerating the last several weeks as $5.8B of new cash has been invested over the past twelve months. Nearly $350MM flowed into Exchange Traded and Open End Mutual Funds since last week.

All Charts and Tables provided by MLPData.com

