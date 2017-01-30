Market Insights: What Does A Super-Low VIX Mean For The Market?

Much has been said about the low levels the VIX has been sitting at lately. It currently sits below 11. I won't get into the boring details, however, I went back to examine the history of the VIX since 1990, which is as far back as my data stretches. This data showed that the VIX has realized in the first percentile, when it was below 10.70. We are currently in that environment. Here is the 10-year data snapshot that currently indicates that the VIX index has been higher than today's levels 99.4% of the time.

Furthermore, the NET interest in the VIX has never been lower than it currently sits. This means that shorts in the VIX are overwhelming the longs by a wide margin - a possible sign of complacency.

I had written an article about the current positioning in VIX futures a few weeks ago talking about why the trading range in the VIX futures has increased due advent of VIX ETNs such as VXX (NYSEARCA:VXX), UVXY (NYSEARCA:UVXY) etc. The biggest takeaway from the article was that low volatility begets low volatility. However, the second important takeaway that I have gained from being a student of volatility is that complacent positioning in VIX tends to be correlated with poor market returns in the short term.

Why? The reasoning is simple. When the market is busy shorting volatility and buying equities, the level of protection the market has against negative events goes down, or becomes forgotten. Currently, nobody really has an idea as to why the market is going up. The professionals I work with on a regular basis are smart guys. They don't know what is really driving the market higher either. But it is imperative for them to stay invested in the market because clients have shifted their focus from being careful (reminiscing about 2008) to greedy (thinking about the huge rally they missed from 2012 to today).

This change in behavior is currently fueling massive inflows into equities. To add more fuel to this fire, pension plans, sovereign wealth funds and large organizations with an enormous capital base are selling down their treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT) which have seen their prices deteriorate as a result of the "reflation trade" to buy the reflation trade themselves. In short, we are witnessing a mass exodus out of fixed income and into equities. Read the quarterly statements out of the large banks with large trading desks such as J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) or Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and this facts become evident. Their trading revenues have skyrocketted in their respective fixed income divisions.

So all this has led us to where we are right now. Equities continue to perform the magical levitating trick, grinding higher, moving sideways but never falling and volatility continues to get pounded as a result. January 27, 2019 was an interesting day, not because something big happened, but because it was a segment on a string of 54 straight days where the VIX has stayed under 15. It's a remarkable feat.

I wanted to figure out what happens when we get such a streak in equities. Therefore, I downloaded all the past VIX data I could get my hands on. Of course, my bias is to try to find the "big move" and try to predict it. However, I found out that data mining in order to generate big predictions works really well if I were a TV personality who wanted headlines. I am a portfolio manager and my job is to make money first and worry about making splashy headlines next. I always try to balance these two things and have learned over the years that I can be way more profitable by playing the probabilities than the lottery. After digging through the data, I came to realize that low levels of realized VIX tended to coincide with....wait for it...continued levels of low VIX. However, an interesting insight, was that future market returns on a one and three month basis tended to be more volatile and also lower than average. Interestingly, at the same time I was crunching this data, Bespoke Investment Group published a report along the same lines. Bespoke was looking at the instances where the VIX traded below 15 for 50 days or greater in a row.

However, Bespoke took it a step further and looked at returns on a one year out basis. This is where the data is really interesting. One year out, the market returns after extended periods of low volatility were significantly higher than average.

So knowing that the VIX is currently sitting at exceptionally low levels my takeaways are simple over the near term and they haven't changed in the past month:

I don't want to be exposed to lower returns over the short term or to increased volatility

I am currently sitting at over 50% cash (article attached)

I am currently maintaining a small exposure in gold

I have small mean reversion trades deployed in the meantime (long SPY March puts and long TLT June calls)

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY PUTS, TLT CALLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.