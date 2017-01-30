The Dirt Cheap Value Portfolio: 'Taking A Break To Refresh"

It has been a busy few weeks since my last update, due to key earnings reports and to be perfectly blunt, I am disappointed that both of my major holdings didn't take off on, "better than expected results". The big winner was WPRT, rallying 15% while SVU earned the dunce cap, sinking 6%. JVA rose a respectable 3%, while both LUB and BRID remained motionless. In all, the "DCVP" lopped off 2% from $26.19, to $25.73 despite Luby's and Coffee Holdings putting up better than expected results. I suppose every portfolio needs to take a break form time to time, a pause to refresh, if you will.

The Trump factor (proponent of a reduced corporate tax rate and less regulation) clearly pushed the Dow over the magic 20,000 barrier, but the DCVP, neglected to join the party. Earnings results form both Luby's and Coffee Holdings, failed to plug the leaking ship (aren't all ships supposed to rise, in a rising tide?). I guess mine aren't.

Luby's (NYSE:LUB): These guys produced their first quarter earnings, that really were nothing to speak of, but they were indeed better than some, had prognosticated. This bland report card, could actually represent a very good thing, as it might just be the catalyst to consider radical and urgent change. After all, in 15 years at the helm, the current team has continued to damage shareholder value, despite creating more than $200 million of positive cash flow, along the way.

The fact that their only plan to change things is the platitude, "we remain focused on providing an enhanced guest experience at each of our brands, to change the trajectory of our business and drive shareholder value", is outrageous and contradictory. They have the word, "change" in it, but they are essentially projecting, they intend to focus on the same old, tired ways.

The blatant solution is, the need for radical and urgent change- it is obvious that so far, the only "drive" that shareholders have received, is a "drive" straight into a ditch. We need a tow truck, and we need it fast. The tow truck, is a metaphor for a activist investor, private equity firm or a competitor to seek an alliance or M&A conclusion.

We need the Board to do, what is right, by taking its fiduciary obligation to its outside shareholders, seriously. The Board seems oblivious to creating shareholder wealth. There are no attempts to solicit research coverage, or even present at investment conferences. Why even continue their conference calls? They add nothing different than the press release, and there are no questions ever posed, during the Q&A segment. Why even bother?

In terms of its first quarter, here is the skinny: Same store sales fell 2.30%, while total revenues decreased 6%, from $121 million to $114 million. All cost centers rose as a percentage of sales, except cost of food, falling 10 basis points. Earnings, were a loss of 19 cents, versus a loss of 6 cents. A few highlights include, a 130 basis point increase in culinary service profit margin, from 10% to 11.3% and the intention of selling $7 million worth, of unused properties, to reduce debt.

This Friday, the company will be holding its 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I have a feeling, that will be a glum event. What can they possibly say to put a smile on our faces, unless they announce they are exploring alternatives, to enhance shareholder value, just like Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE) did, when they announced a pact selling their 550 restaurant chain group, for $1 million per unit.

Luby's locations are being priced by Mr. Market, at just about half that amount, despite the bullet point, that over 1/2 those locations are real estate owned. If Luby's, could merely get $750,000 a location, that would amount in a market cap increase of nearly 30%, and that's not even counting, its franchise or culinary divisions.

Coffee Holdings (NASDAQ:JVA): The company posted their fourth quarter earnings, and they were solid to say the least. In fact, their gross profit margin rose three fold, from 5% to 15% despite a big loss in sales to Keurig Green Mountain. Although sales fell to $17.40 million, earnings increased to 3 cents. The improvement was aided by a 26% sales jump at JVA's joint venture (40% owned Generations Coffee LLC) and improved margins.

The coffee purveyor will report its first quarter results, in just six weeks, and that could lead to even more shareholder pleasure. On a sequential basis, I am estimating that sales will jump 9% to $19 million, and earnings will quadruple to 12 cents. That is predicated on more traction in their new sales initiatives (most of their start-up costs associated with its new Grocery store business, were already expensed in 2016) and continued refinement of their Sonofresco line, of table top roasting apparatuses. My counterpart is much more conservative. Seeking Alpha's "Mostly Small Caps" suggested that sales will be closer to $18 million, producing a bottom line of 6 cents. The consensus of our estimates, fall at $18.5 million and 9 cents.

One last point, JVA will also be able to resume is stock repurchase program, now that its quiet period has expired. During fiscal year 2016, JVA purchased 337,269 shares. Shining evidence the company believes, it is undervalued.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU): The shares touched a four year low on Friday. Talk about a rout, this one takes the cake. You would think, with their much improved balance sheet, (due to the sale of Sav-a-lot), the shares would be stronger than they are.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT): Its stock finally showed a little life, although I am curious, where that new life came from. Was it merely the result of a past due, dead cat bounce, or actually improving fundamentals on the horizon. I was encouraged to see the stock lift above its 50 day moving average line, on heavy volume. Even a better scenario, would be a rise over its 200 day moving average line of $1.61, as that would render a massive buy signal.

It would be nice if the company would provide some color and guidance for 2017, but at the rate we are going, the year will be over, and they will be promising 2018 guidance. Whatever it is, it is almost criminal behavior, to keep your owners in state of torture, and always in the dark. Not sure why some of the larger shareholders, such as Kevin Douglas, put up with such insanity.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID): This year's Annual Meeting will be in mid March. I assume until then, there won't be too much to share, other than first quarter results due out, late next month.

