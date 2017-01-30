Third Portfolio Review - 'The Accelerated Dividend Portfolio'

It's been 26 months since I started building my dividend portfolio. Let's see how it's performing based on the 1/27 closing bell.

I built my portfolio with mostly high-quality, high-yielding companies while reinvesting dividends into SWAN companies that pay decent (and growing) dividends.

Retirement is currently about 10 years away. I used approximately 30% of my 401(K) balance to initiate a dividend-producing portfolio.

Over two years ago I started to think about income streams I'll want for retirement and undertook a plan of building a "starter" dividend portfolio in my Fidelity 401(k) account.

Strategy

- Use 30% of my 401(k) balance to build my dividend portfolio with the anticipation of gaining greater knowledge and wisdom ahead of going "all in" down the road.

- Attempt to quickly build my portfolio with high-quality, high-yielding dividend companies and then reinvest those dividends - along with a percentage of my biweekly 401(k) contributions - to buy into high-quality companies that currently pay a decent dividend and have prospects for future dividend growth as well.

Ultimate Goal

- The ultimate goal as a retiree is to utilize the dividend income while preserving as much of my 401(k) capital as possible.

Current Portfolio Composition

Company Ticker Symbol Current % of Holdings YOC Current Total Return Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) 26.61% 9.64% 23.13% Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) 15.92% 1.91% 13.68% Hercules Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGC) 11.63% 8.37% 13.43% Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) 10.86% 3.99% 1.44% Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) 9.82% 2.46% 32.30% MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) 10.88% 11.54% 23.34% First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) 4.64% 3.59% 57.50% Ford (NYSE:F) 4.32% 4.67% -1.32% AT&T (NYSE:T) 4.84% 5.06% 12.20% Cash 0.48%

Trades Since Last Month's Update - One

I averaged down on Ford by doubling my stake. Take note that Ford is still my smallest holding at 4.32% of my portfolio.

Portfolio Performance to Date (26 months)

Cumulative Total Return = 17.96%

S&P 500 Total Return Index during like period = 16.17%

To compare apples to apples, it was important for me to look at the S&P 500 Total Return Index (which assumes reinvested dividends) since I'm currently reinvesting the dividends as well. Some folks believe dividend investors should not get too caught up in comparing their portfolio to indexes or ETFs, but again, this is a starter portfolio so it's important for me to see how I'm performing relative to an alternative investment.

Two things worth keeping in mind in this comparison:

1) Not all of my capital was fully deployed at the start, potentially hindering (or helping) my total return.

2) My portfolio yield is about three times greater than the S&P 500 yield.

Portfolio Yield

Yield on Cost = 6.518%

Current Yield = 6.003%

I know some people are passionate about how irrelevant Yield on Cost is to them, but I find it a useful instrument in the tool bag in assessing the performance of my selections, as well as the return I'm getting on my invested capital.

Dividend News of Note Since Last Month

On 1/10, Ford announced a special dividend of $.05 payable on 3/1.

On 1/17, First Busey announced a 5.9% increase in its dividend, going from $0.17 per quarter to $0.18 per quarter. This is putting my YOC for this company at an impressive $3.59%.

Portfolio Risks

- I'm too overweight in Monroe Capital Corporation. I do not feel comfortable that one stock makes up 26.61% of my portfolio, though it has dropped from 27.71% in just the last two months. Though I don't anticipate selling any of my Monroe stock unless I see something of concern, I'll chalk this up as a lessons-learned item which I'll carry with me going forward.

- Sector diversification. As you can see, I'm very heavy in the financial sector. I'm beginning to think, however, that this might not be such a bad thing and may actually serve me well based on the current environment. I'm curious as to your thoughts on this.

I'll be looking to minimize my portfolio risks going forward by investing my dividends and biweekly 401(k) contributions into quality, non-financial stocks.

Portfolio Beta (Weighted)

Per finviz, I've calculated that my weighted portfolio Beta is 0.883. This provides a little comfort because, in theory, a low Beta means that my portfolio will be less volatile during market corrections.

Articles on Specific Holdings

To date, I've written about three of them; Discover Financial Holdings (12/14 article), Hercules Capital (12/12 article), and First Busey (1/3 article). I believe the timing and thesis of the articles will prove to be advantageous for SA followers in the long term.

I will revisit those articles 6 to 12 months out to state how the stocks are performing and grade my analysis.

Next Month

In next month's update, I plan to submit a few sentences on each of my holdings explaining what I like about them and/or what drove me to purchase them.

Summary

After 26 months, this portfolio is outperforming the S&P 500 Total Return Index and is currently yielding 6%. So far, so good; but I welcome any and all words of wisdom to assist in my journey of building my dividend portfolio. Thank you for taking the time to read the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED IN THE ARTICLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.