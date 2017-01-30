PREIT Is Poised To Profit

We believe that PREIT is turning the corner and there is plenty of capacity for the company to pay its dividend and generate outsized growth.

PREIT has the lowest payout ratio in the all REIT sector and we believe that provides the company with an attractive margin of safety.

The market will produce winners and losers, and we expect that the high-productivity malls will be the survivors over time.

A few weeks ago, I explained that I was buying shares in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) even though the "market has overreacted to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and the fear of online shopping." As I explained:

SPG has continued to execute on all cylinders, and we are forecasting strong occupancy (98%) and leasing for 2017… Being the low-cost leader as a retail landlord is a powerful catalyst, and we believe that SPG's diverse tenant base and impressive cost of capital will drive shares higher over the next 12 months."

Since that article (on January 4th), SPG shares are up around 2.5%.

We believe our recent SPG purchase was timely, given the pullback in Mall REITs over the last year or so. There is little doubt retail closures are impacting Mall REIT shares, and for that reason, we are focusing on quality companies that generate the most reliable and predictable earnings and dividend growth.

In other words, we are not speculating on whether or not J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) or Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) will close down, we prefer to allow REIT management teams to manage that risk component by providing shareholders with optimized profits in the form of growing dividends.

The Trump rally serves as another catalyst that should benefit retail landlords. As the President's administration begins to reduce regulation and corporate taxes, consumers should see more disposable income in their wallets that will drive retail sales and profits.

Ultimately, the market will produce winners and losers and we expect that the high-productivity malls will be the survivors over time.

PREIT: The Beginning

Founded in 1960 as Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, the company merged with the Rubin Organization in 1997. In 2003, the company changed its strategic focus from a diversified model into a retail-focused platform and renamed the company PREIT (NYSE:PEI).

According to PREIT's website, the company paid uninterrupted dividends over 40 consecutive years in a row and that remarkable record lasted until 2008. Like most all REITs, PREIT was forced to cut its dividend in 2009 and as illustrated below, the payout fell from $2.28 per share to $.60 per share (in 2010).

Since the end of the recession, PREIT has been focused on reincarnating itself. In 2012, the company set out on a goal of becoming a "new PREIT" by outlining a plan with key objectives: balance sheet improvement, operational excellence, elevating portfolio quality and positioning the company for growth.

With those objectives in mind, PREIT identified the following goals: Portfolio sales greater than $500 per square foot, same-store net operating income ("SS NOI") growth greater than 3%, tenant occupancy costs greater than 12.5% and leverage below 48%.

PREIT's primary investment focus is on retail shopping malls located in the eastern half of the United States, primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. The portfolio consists of interests in 31 retail properties, of which 27 are operating retail properties and four are development or redevelopment properties.

The 27 operating retail properties have a total of 22.1 million square feet and include 23 shopping malls and four other retail properties. PREIT has a dominant presence in Philadelphia with around 41% of the enclosed mall GLA (9 PREIT malls in PA). In Philadelphia Metro, PREIT serves 6+ million residents and 40 million visitors per year.

PREIT owns 4 out of 19 enclosed malls in the Washington D.C. Metro Area. PREIT's malls serve 3+ million residents and tens of millions of visitors in the D.C. Metro Area:

PREIT has drastically improved its portfolio and that has enabled the company to enhance relationships with in-demand retailers. In recent years, the company has increased the presence of quality retailers, like H&M ( OTCPK:HNNMY), Michael Kors (NYSE: KORS) and Ulta Salon (NASDAQ:ULTA), in the portfolio.

PREIT is also seeing an increase in first-to-portfolio retailers joining the tenant roster, including Century 21, which opened its first and only store outside of the New York market in 2014 as the lead tenant in Fashion Outlets of Philadelphia.

In 2015, PREIT announced the signing of the new LEGOLAND Discovery Center at Plymouth Meeting Mall - one of only nine locations in the country for this entertainment concept - and opened a new Field & Stream by Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) at Capital City Mall outside of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

PREIT also announced that Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU), Tumi (NYSE:TUMI), Yard House and LEGO were added to the portfolio.

Strengthening the PREIT Brand

Since 2012, PREIT has made significant progress in its portfolio improvement strategy, strengthening its presence in two Top 10 MSAs. In March 2015, the company acquired Springfield Town Center in D.C.

The purchase price was $486.6 million ($356.62 per square foot) and according to PREIT, "sales have come out of the gates at a strong $508 per square foot." Macy's (NYSE:M) is underway and PREIT opened Saks OFF 5th with another 36,000 square feet under construction for 2016 opens.

On the disposition side, PREIT has continued to lead the mall sector in the sale of low-productivity properties. In addition to Uniontown Mall and Voorhees Town Center sold in 2015, PREIT has kicked off 2016 with the sale of five additional malls, marching closer toward completion of its asset disposition program.

Further illustrating PREIT's improved portfolio quality is the marked reduction in properties with sales of less than $325 per square foot. In 2012, the company had 17 such properties; today, PREITs portfolio generates sales in excess of $460 per square foot.

Redevelopment Fueling the Growth

As referenced above, the key to investing in the mall sector is to avoid the lower-quality malls. PREIT gives priority to A malls and high-quality B's that are cap rate transformative. PREIT's priority is given to value enhancing (offensive) projects vs. maintaining (defensive) them.

PREIT targets returns of 200-300 bps over trading cap rates and the company minimizes leasing thresholds required before commitment is finalized. Here's a snapshot of active redevelopment projects:

Spanning three city blocks, the Fashion Outlets of Philadelphia offers a fusion of outlet retail, taking the form of luxury and moderate brands, traditional mall retail, popular flagship retail, destination dining experiences and entertainment offerings.

Fashion Outlets

Opening in 2018 with bright, contemporary spaces that will welcome shoppers and reconnect to Market Street with accessible storefronts, sidewalk cafés, a new streetscape, digital signage and graphics, all complementing the existing office space.

Capitalizing on the over 90 million cars passing the center every year and expanding the mall's trade area to a 2-hour drive time, Plymouth Meeting will become a true destination for visitors. The addition of LEGOLAND Discovery Center will complement an already unique experience that combines great shopping with destination entertainment, high quality dining and a gourmet grocer. This addition is expected to act as a catalyst for an interior mall remerchandising.

Plymouth Mall

The spring 2015 closure of J.C. Penney presented the opportunity to upgrade Cumberland Mall. The former anchor box sits at the most visible corner of the property and immediately attracted the attention of retailers looking to relocate to the mall.

In December 2015, a lease was signed with Dick's Sporting Goods who will open a 50,000 sf store in 2016. As the only Dick's Sporting Goods for over 20 miles, the store will drive incremental traffic to the center and solidify its position in the market.

Cumberland Mall

Just 2 miles from the University of Maryland and minutes from Washington DC, the Mall at Prince Georges' position in the market is strengthened by the volume of development immediately surrounding the property - over $1 billion in recent development has occurred in the trade area. A remerchandising program, highlighted by H&M, DSW, ULTA. 73% of the non-anchor space will be updated with new tenants or new store prototypes.

The addition of fast casual restaurants along the exterior of the mall will add to the curb appeal of the property and increase mall traffic.

Mall at Prince George

Viewmont Mall has recently been a focus in PREIT's remerchandising strategy. Viewmont's tenancy upgrade, which includes the recent addition of Ulta, Buffalo Wild Wings, Forever 21 and Yankee Candle along with new prototypes for several key retailers, set the stage for a second phase of redevelopment.

With property sales soaring, a proactive recapture of the Sears anchor has paved the way for a new combination Dick's Sporting Goods/Field & Stream store accompanied by a recently executed HomeGoods, which will open in Holiday 2017, adding to the mall's impressive lineup of destination, traffic driving tenants.

Viewmont Mall

A Much Improved Balance Sheet

PREIT has only one significant maturity in the next 18 months, the mortgage loan on The Mall at Prince Georges. As mentioned during the company's previous earnings call, the modified term loan facility incorporates a deferred draw feature which gives the company flexibility to repay that loan when it matures in June 2017.

At the end of Q3-16, PREIT had approximately $242 million of liquidity and the bank leverage ratio was 50.9%, unchanged from June, but 190 basis points lower than at the end of Q1-16. The debt maturities are well laddered with approximately 80% of loans maturing after 2018.

At the end of Q3-16, 91.4% of debt was fixed or swapped, leaving the company well positioned to mitigate the impact of increases in short-term interest rates.

PREIT is currently evaluating opportunities to lower fixed charges as the preferred shares issued in 2002 are callable: Series A, which has 8.25% dividend rate is callable in May, and Series B, which has 7.375% dividend rate is callable in October. Here are PREIT's balance sheet pillars:

The Latest Earnings and Guidance

For the third quarter, PREIT's FFO as adjusted per share increased 14% excluding dilution from asset sales. On a year-to-date basis, FFO as adjusted per share increased 21% when excluding dilution from asset sales. Same-store NOI improved by 5.2% for the quarter and by an average of 4.3% for the first three quarters.

Regarding Sears, in 2012, PREIT had 29 stores and today that has been reduced to 11 having reached an agreement to recapture three stores for several replacement tenants. In regards to Macy's (announcement to close approximately stores) PREIT expects to get somewhere from three to five stores back.

At the end of Q3-16, PREIT said it was increasing the midpoint of its guidance range for a full-year FFO as adjusted by $0.01. FFO as adjusted is now estimated to be $1.85 to $1.88 per diluted share. FFO is estimated to be $1.83 to $1.86 per share, and net income available to pre-common shareholders is estimated to be between $0.08 or $0.11 per share.

Same-store NOI growth rate for the fourth quarter is expected to be between 3.5% and 4.5%, which includes the impact of lease termination fees. As seen below, Macy's represents 1.8% of gross rent and Sears represents .9% of gross rent:

Why We See Value…

PREIT has strong insider ownership (~21%):

As you can see below, the dividend yield is now 5%:

But it's not just the fact the dividend yield is attractive, we recognize that PREIT can deliver growth in 2017:

As you can see, analysts estimate modest growth in 2017 (+1.6%) and better growth in 2018 (+7.4%). Now let's examine the dividend forecast:

The dividend growth is also modest, but we are more attracted to the dividend safety, as you can see below, PREIT has a conservative payout ratio:

PREIT has the lowest payout ratio in the all-REIT sector and we believe that provides the company with an attractive margin of safety. We also believe that the P/FFO provides another buffer of protection:

Don't get me wrong, PREIT is not SPG or TCO (especially the balance sheet), but there is clearly a discount worth noting. Take a look at the 1-year performance, compared to the peer group:

I'll be the first to say, investing in the Mall sector is no "sleep well at night" formula, especially a REIT in transformation…

However, we believe that PREIT is turning the corner and there is plenty of capacity for the company to pay its dividend and generate outsized growth. Besides, PREIT has not been this cheap in quite some time:

The last time PREIT hit P/FFO of 9.1x was in November 2012.

We believe that PREIT is poised to profit, shares are now trading at a substantial discount and we don't believe that the market is providing the company with the attention it deserves. Given our argument that the higher quality Malls will perform best, we are initiating a BUY on shares at the current price of $16.93 (dividend yield of 5.0%). We are also adding shares to the Durable Income Portfolio.

