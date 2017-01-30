Looking For A Solid Gold Play? Auryn Resources Checks Many Boxes

Although Auryn is mainly known for the high-grade Committee Bay project in Nunavut, the other five assets represent real value, and the company is actively exploring them.

Auryn has two advanced exploration projects in Nunavut and British Columbia, and a portfolio of four oxide exploration properties in south Peru.

The company had exploration success and is poised to deliver in the long term. Goldcorp just became a major shareholder, acquiring 12.5% in a bought deal.

Auryn Resources is a well-managed company with interesting gold properties in Canada and Peru. Company management is mainly composed of ex-directors of Keegan (now Asanko Gold) and Cayden Resources.

Auryn Resources Inc (OTCQX:GGTCF) is a Canadian junior gold explorer with operations in Nunavut and British Columbia in Canada and in the Tacna province of Southern Peru.

The first project, located in Nunavut, Northern Canada, has more than 1.6m Oz Au in the Indicated and Inferred categories at around 5g/t. The second, the Homestake Ridge project, is located in British Columbia in Western Canada and also has around 1.5m Oz AuEq (silver and copper credits).

The Peru portfolio is quite intriguing and is composed of four different projects, all oxide and all early stage. Auryn is trying to find a new giant porphyry copper-gold deposit and could very well succeed given the time and financial resources.

In this article, we will review the different projects in detail before moving to the management team track record, share price, and structure sections. Finally, we will assess whether the jurisdictions where the projects are located are safe enough to invest and if Auryn is a buy or not with a back-of-the-envelope valuation of the company. We will conclude by issuing a buy recommendation.

The Committee Bay gold project

Auryn acquired a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project in 2015 through its acquisition of North Country Gold Corp. It is located in Nunavut, Northern Canada, and is part of a gigantic land package of 380,000 hectares situated along the Committee Bay Greenstone Belt (CBGB). The CBGB occurs approximately 180 km northeast of Agnico Eagle Mines' (NYSE:AEM) Meadowbank mine and extends more than 300 km northeast to the shores of Committee Bay, within the Nunavut Territory of the Canadian mainland.

The Commmitee Bay gold project is in Northern Canada in a remote region serviced by planes landing on a company-owned airfield (map courtesy of company website).

As you can see in the map, the project is located in a remote and cold location. and it is possible to operate there using planes up to the size of a C-130 Hercules airplane. The project is equipped with the necessary air strip, and it has five Rotary Air Blast (RAB) drill rigs, a 100-person camp at the Three Bluffs deposit, two smaller camps in the southwestern region of the belt, and other heavy equipment is also present at the site.

The Committee Bay project is subject to a 1% NSR on the entire project due to Maverix Metals (OTC:MACIF), and an additional 1.5% NSR (held by an individual who originally staked the property), for a total of 2.5% on a portion of the project, 7,596 hectares. This supplementary 1.5% NSR can be reduced and bought at any point within two years of the commencement of commercial production for $2 million for each one-third (0.5%) of the NSR.

At the moment, the project only has one deposit with a mineral resource - the Three Bluffs deposits with 683,000 Oz Au at 4.91 g/t in the Indicated category and 965,000 in the inferred category at 5.43 g/t. The NI43-101 report dated August 20, 2015 can be consulted here.

As the cross-section below shows, the deposit starts at ground level and is open at depth and on strike.

A Three Bluffs deposit cross-section. Note the potential to connect different zones (Company Presentation, December 2016).

As the whole property is more than 300 km long and, in fact, represents a complete greenstone belt that was historically only sparsely explored, Auryn decided to now explore it as a whole. This strategy means it will spend more time and money in an initial phase, i.e. now, and get the maximum reward later down the road when it will understand all structural controls.

During 2015 and 2016, the property was 85% till sampled (the other 15% will be in 2017) and mapped using high-resolution drone imagery, which was incidentally one of the first instance of this technology being applied to exploration. The use of cutting-edge technologies is also exemplified by how Auryn uses its RAB drill rigs. A Rotary Air Blast (RAB) drill delivers chips to sample, not the high-quality cores that geologists use to understand the orientation of the structure. As Bob Moriarty discussed back in June 2016:

Doing core drilling that would cost $200 a meter in Nevada or $150 a meter in Peru costs $1000 a meter in Committee Bay. So their new technical team led by Michael Henrichsen, formally of Newmont Mining where he was their global structural geologist, put their thinking caps on and figured that they could use RAB drills to save money. At first when I heard that, I thought they had lost their collective minds (...) But they have improved on core and have probably led the industry in technology. They are using down hole cameras. So instead of inspecting the core visually, they are inspecting the hole. They get the same data as core but at a 65-75% saving. So now instead of spending $1000 a meter, they can do it for $250 a meter and can drill twice as fast as a core rig. In the entire industry in the world, there are only five down hole cameras. Auryn owns two of them.

An exploration program is expected this summer for a total of 25,000m RAB drill holes aiming at expanding known mineralized zones and regional exploration of prospective targets.

Putting the Three Bluffs deposit in context: 300 km of belt to explore (Company website).

The Homestake Ridge Project

The Homestake Ridge is a high-grade, low-to-intermediate sulphidation deposit with 124000 Oz Au and 939000 Oz Ag in the Indicated category, and 911000 Oz Au and 20.37 Oz Ag in the Inferred category (2012 resource estimation). It is high grade, 7.5g/t for the Indicated and 6.0g/t for the Inferred category on a AuEq basis for a total of almost Oz 1.5m AuEq.

In November 2016, Auryn announced the results of an enhanced metallurgical study that demonstrated that copper and lead concentrates could be produced with high precious metals content, boding well for the profitability and economics of the project.

The project consists of three zones: the main zone, the Silver Zone and the Slide Zone. Resources are concentrated in the main zone as the Silver Zone is largely unexplored along strike to the south, while containing high-grade gold and silver over significant length. Between the Silver Zone and the Main zone, Auryn made a potentially very high impact new discovery called the Slide Zone that is extremely underdrilled.

The Homestake Ridge Project (Company Presentation December 2016)

Looking at the project from the east (below), we notice how it is a classic metal formation with silver on top and gold below, plunging down at depth into a higher grade gold-copper formation. What is noteworthy is the fact that we are speaking about the flank of a ridge of mountains, hence future mining will partially be done from a plant located below the ore. This is clearly a positive for future engineering and economic studies as gravity will give a helping hand in moving the ore from higher inside the mountains to the central plant, saving fuel and energy.

In this long section silver is in green and gold is in red (Company Presentation December 2016).

When we look at the 3 km long Slide Zone we cannot help but wonder if under the silver cap, there is not the same gold formation with the same gold-copper high grade below it in the main and Silver Zones. Some of the intercepts are as thick as the 73.3m at 6.1g/t in the main zone or the 50.7m of 4g/t Au and 177g/t Ag and 33.1m of 12.1g/t Au in the Silver Zone. More infill drilling is needed to upgrade resources from Inferred to Indicated while the potential to expand the deposit with step out and deeper holes is clear.

The whole property will be explored with a summer exploration program of 10-15000m of drilling using 2 diamond drill rigs, including drilling deep holes into the Slide Zone as the major priority. I am confident more gold-copper rich zones will be found at depth along the whole strike of the mineralized zones.

The Peru Exploration Portfolio

Auryn has 4 oxide projects in Southern Peru: the Sombrero, Curibaya, Bans del Indio and Huillacollo. These are all are early-stage projects and target the giant copper-gold porphyry deposits that made Peru one of the major copper producers in the world (4th in 2014 at 1.38m tonnes).

The Sombrero Project

Sombrero was acquired in 2016 under an agreement were Alturas Minerals (OTC:ALTSF) granted Auryn the exclusive assignable right and conditional option to acquire either 80% or 100% of the Sombrero concessions.

In order to exercise the Option and acquire 80% of the Sombrero concessions, Auryn must incur $2.1m in work expenditures within a five year period and make cash payments to Alturas for $200,000. Upon having earned 80% in the Sombrero Project, the parties shall form a customary 80:20 joint venture vehicle. After this first phase and if exploration proves to be successful, a JV will be created and Auryn will have the right to acquire the remaining 20% from Alturas for $5 million.

Sombrero represents a classic skarn-porphyry system with high-grade copper and gold on surface, which is typical for Peru. The property has never been drill tested but has seen magnetic exploration and Auryn has budgeted a 5000m diamond drill program for Q1/Q2 2017.

Curibaya

The Curibaya project is a 100% owned early-stage project where Auryn has undertaken some initial exploration consisting mainly of a cyanide leach stream sediment survey. The survey identified a cluster of overlapping gold & copper anomalies in contiguous drainage basins, helping Auryn to define preliminary Cu/Au porphyry and Au epithermal targets. The company has elected to continue exploration via a rock in sample exploration program in Q2 2017.

Banos del Indio

According to management, the Banos del Indio property is one of the largest untested epithermal alteration system in Peru. It is 100% owned by Auryn subject to a NSR of 3.0% with 50% buyable for $6m, while having to make property payment for $3.15m and spend 3.45m in work expenditures in the next 55 months. No drilling and very limited surface samples has been performed at Banos del Indio. Auryn believes the property to be the top of a high sulphidation alteration system with silica and high-level steam heated alterations, as in a classic ephythermal alteration system, with mineralisation encountered at around a depth of 200m.

Huillacollo

Only very early-stage exploration has been performed on this property, located on the intersection of two fault zones with a 6x4 km high sulphidation Au/Ag epithermal alteration system. Exploration has mainly consisted of some geochemical sampling and IP resistivity. Drilling was limited to a 350x150m area, where oxide gold mineralisation was outlined, in line with what we would expect from a classic copper-gold porphyry. Two sections of 82m at around 1.3AuEq/t in holes AM14 and AM16 are the reported best drill results, while only 10% of the target was drilled. The project is located on top of a mountain, and if a deposit is outlined, this will impact the economics of the project positively, as we have seen for the Homestake Ridge project. This is early-stage but promising, especially in light of the possible combination with the Banos del Indio project.

Map of the drilling to made at Huilacollo, you can see that it is open at depth (Company Website).

Auryn acquired the Huilacollo property through an option agreement with a local company. Under this option, Auryn may acquire a 100% interest, subject to an NSR, through a combination of work expenditures ($7m) and cash payments (8.75m), while the property would be subject to a NSR of 1.5% for precious metals (buyable for $2.5m) and a 2.5% (buyable for $7m) on base metals.

The whole Peru portfolio is promising but early-stage. In the next four to five years, Auryn will invest quite a bit of money in these properties to advance exploration and solidify possession. Remember however that this is elephant country and that these structures in southern Peru could contain >5m Aueq with enormous copper potential. All this is oxide, i.e. good for metallurgy and the economics of the projects.

Auryn will drill Sombrero, Banos del Indio and Huillacollo with RC drill rigs in 2017, for an estimated total of around 13-15000m with information expected to be published throughout the whole year.

Management Track Record

Auryn has a host of successful managers with a history of building and selling gold explorers with a profit. I consider Auryn to be a long-term play and looking at the 2017 schedule it looks like momentum will start to build up soon.

As I constantly repeat, the most important asset in a company is the human capital, which in a mineral explorer consists primarily of the management and technical teams. This is why I always include a management discussion in my articles.

The Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Auryn is Ivan Bebek, who has 17 years of experience in financing, negotiations, and acquisitions. Bebek sports really a nice track record: he previously held the positions of President, CEO and co-founder of Cayden Resources Inc. (which was sold to Agnico Eagle Mining Limited for $205 million in November 2014), was a co-founder and Director of Stratton Resources Inc. (OTC:TRBMF) and a co-founder of Keegan Resources Inc. (that subsequently merged with PMI Gold Corp. in 2012 to form what is now Asanko Gold (NYSEMKT:AKG), a $730m mid tier gold producer with operations in Ghana). Bebek is not the only one coming from the Cayden and Keegan successes: Peter Rees is

Auryn´s CFO, who was on board at Cayden and Keegan with Bebek, and the same applies Shawn Wallace, the current President & CEO.

Wallace himself has over 25 years of experience ranging from mineral exploration and project management, to financing, M&A, and corporate development. Essentially, Auryn has the same management that made Cayden and Kegan successes with the addition of capable managers like for instance Michael Kosowan. Kosowan has 17 years of experience in financing mining projects in the USA and Canada through his work with Sprott, while having also worked for Placer Dome, Falconbridge and Inco, as a project engineer. Kosowan also has on-the-ground experience in Peru as an exploration manager for Atapa Minerals.

What is also impressive is Auryn´s technical team, composed mainly by ex Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Goldfields (NYSEMKT:GV) talented geologists. Auryn´s COO and Chief Geologist is Michael Henrichsen, former Global Structural Geologist at Newmont. In the technical team, we find again an ex-Cayden and Keegan man, Dan McCoy. There he was the Chief Geologist, now he is a Director.

The amount of experience that this technical team brings to Auryn is not common at all for a junior explorer, with expert geochemists, geophysicist, structural geologists and exploration oriented geologists (see image below).

Auryn´s technical team is nothing short of stellar considering it is only an exploration stage small cap (Corporate Presentation December 2016).

All in all, Auryx has a management and technical team that is clearly superior compared to what junior mineral explorer normally have. What I also liked is the transparent way they present data on the website and in press releases. When I directly wrote to them in order to gather information for this article, the investor relations team answered precisely. It is always positive when detailed and organized information is shared with the public.

Share Price And Structure

Gold going up or down is the main driver of Auryn´s share price and can of course not be controlled by the management. What is in their control however, is when and how to finance and where and how to deploy its capital. For a junior explorer, Auryn displays a surprisingly low level of share count, 66.72m, for a market cap of around $175m.

One year stock price (Google Finance)

If we include outstanding Warrants and Options we arrive at 74m shares, a dilution of around 15% compared to today´s count.

This dilution, although not good news for new shareholders, is the result of past financing and acceptable considering the nature of the business. We can expect some price weakness in September 2017 as a result of these 1´637´500 Warrants being exercised and an eventual sale of the resulting shares, which could represent an interesting entry opportunity for new shareholders. More details about warrants and options in the table below.

Auryn´s warrants and Options detailed list (Figures in CAD, Company Website).

Finally, we note that Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) just made a C$3.67 strategic investment into Auryn, which is way over the current market price of January the 9th 2017 (it closed at C$3.05 the day before the announcement). Goldcorp bought 9,542,402 common shares and now owns 12.5% of Auryn's outstanding common shares, resulting in a gross proceeds of C$41´158´911 divided between

C$18´172´313 in direct share subscriptions and C$22´999´998 in flow-through dollars (which, under Canadian law, can practically only be used for exploration expenditures).

This is a strong endorsement from Goldcorp and gives Auryn the needed cash for the 2017 and 2018 exploration plans, leaving the company fully funded for the foreseeable future.

Nunavut, British Columbia and Peru as mining jurisdictions

Contrary to other businesses where human capital or intellectual property are easy to move to a new place or to shield from government´s predatory practices, mining is inherently a sitting duck. When a mineral deposit is found, or worse, when a company has already built a mine, it is easy for the local regime to impose higher taxes, royalties or regulations or to eventually seize the whole business with little that can be done by the management to prevent it (especially in the case of a junior miner).

Accordingly, the location of the mine is crucial when investing in mining and mineral exploration. One of the tools that can be used to assess a jurisdiction is referring to the Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies, compiled by using direct interviews with mining professionals. In the survey, besides other valuable insides, we find the Investment Attractiveness Index where all surveyed jurisdictions are listed from the best to the worst. Peru, British Columbia and Nunavut are all in the first quartile, meaning in "safer" and "better" jurisdictions compared to the world average.

All projects are located in attractive jurisdiction (Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2015).

Auryn´s back of the envelope valuation

Auryn has no debt and an estimated $35m (including flow-trough dollars) in cash while the market cap stands at around $175m.

Here my back of the envelope calcultion:

The Committee Bay Project : 1.6m Oz AuEq at Three Bluffs, valued at $50 per Oz Aueq = $80m

The Homestake Ridge Project: 1.5m Oz AuEq, , valued at $50 per Oz Aueq = $75m

The Peru Portfolio: this is the hardest to evaluate and Auryn has to incur more future non-exploration related expenses before fully acquiring most of these projects. Huillacollo and Banos del Indio could be enormous deposits, but Auryn barely scrapped the surface there. I will assign a pro-forma value of $10m on these projects.

This bring us to a total of millions 35+80+75+10 = 200m, which implies that Auryn is slightly undervalued at current prices. I caution the reader however that there are many assumptions here that have to be explicited. First, according to the CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, 2000, the confidence level of inferred resources is

insufficient to allow the application of technical and economic factors or enable an evaluation of economic viability worthy of public disclosure,

i.e. (and as a layman would say): not all ounces are created equal. The level of confidence that gold can be economically mined, processed, and refined into a saleable finished product determines the value of the ounces in the ground. This is why some gold deposits are worth $100 per Oz in the ground while others are valued at $10.

As a mining operation, the prices of gold, silver and copper are in any case determinant for the success of the projects, and these are not controlled by management (market risk).

Exchange rate risks between gold price (in USD) and the local costs in Canadian dollars and Peruvian Sols are also to be considered. For instance, although the studies made on the two Canadian projects list a 1:1 rate, the CAD is now 25% lower, meaning the economics improved on this side of the equation. Fuel and energy prices are also generally important variables to consider but we do not have sufficient data to assess the impact of those on the economics of the project at the present time however, so we will just note that oil and gas prices does not seem to be anywhere to go up in the foreseeable future.

Moreover, there are many other variables that enter into the equation, such as who determines the confidence levels and projected margins of a gold project. In our case this 'qualified person' is Michael Henrichse P. Geo and COO of Auryn and as I have full confidence in Henrichsen and the other members of the technical team and management, I dismiss this risk and decided to assign a single value of $50 per AuEq on both properties with a mineral resource estimation.

Conclusion

Auryn controls a 300 km belt that has seen almost no exploration and has the management, the technical team and the financial resources to bring forward the Committe Bay and Homestake Ridge projects successfully. If there are gold or other valuable minerals to be found in Auryn´s land, the in-house technical team will find it.

What really stands out with Auryn is the quality of the technical team and management, which is going ahead full speed and acting like they are majors while using smart thinking to lower the budget as the innovative use of drones and RAB hole cameras demonstrates. I am convinced.

There is no rush to go in as this is definitely a long-term play. If gold rises consistently however, this could be a 5-10 bagger. For those interested in Auryn Resources´s story I recommend to start with this youtube video published by the company in December 2016.

I recommend a limit buy under $2.60, taking advantage of the stock volatility to buy in a day where gold is down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.