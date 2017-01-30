The Real Reason For DryShips' Death Spiral

As the data I have collected will show, naked shorted sales are spiraling out of control.

It is my belief that DryShips is another case of blatant abuse of regulation SHO.

While one can make a case for management's mistakes, the behavior of the stock has nothing to do with management.

To be honest, I have not seen a stock trade like DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) for several years. One can probably make a case about management decisions, the quality of governance, shareholder rights and other matters. However, as things stand today, we are way past all of that.

The fact of the matter is that as of January 23, 2017, the company has 8.7 million common shares issues and outstanding, as per its press release.

So the question is, how is it possible as I am writing this article (about 10:30 pm NY time) that DRYS has traded about 24 million shares, almost 3X total shares outstanding?

One can make a case for trading algorithms, but for how many trading sessions? Is it possible that day in and day out, the trading volume is multiple times the total shares outstanding? Obviously it's possible, because it's been happening for some time now. The question is, why?

If you want my opinion, we have to investigate something called naked shorting.

From the SEC's site, Key Points About Regulation SHO:

II. "Naked" Short Sales In a "naked" short sale, the seller does not borrow or arrange to borrow the securities in time to make delivery to the buyer within the standard three-day settlement period. As a result, the seller fails to deliver securities to the buyer when delivery is due (known as a "failure to deliver" or "fail"). Failures to deliver may result from either a short or a long sale. There may be legitimate reasons for a failure to deliver. For example, human or mechanical errors or processing delays can result from transferring securities in physical certificate rather than book-entry form, thus causing a failure to deliver on a long sale within the normal three-day settlement period. A fail may also result from "naked" short selling. For example, market makers who sell short thinly traded, illiquid stock in response to customer demand may encounter difficulty in obtaining securities when the time for delivery arrives.

In other words, within regulation SHO, the SEC has permitted, in extraordinary circumstances, someone to sell a stock (a long or short position) without having the shares and without delivering in three days.

It explains why:

Naked short selling is not necessarily a violation of the federal securities laws or the Commission's rules. Indeed, in certain circumstances, "naked" short selling contributes to market liquidity. For example, broker-dealers that make a market in a security generally stand ready to buy and sell the security on a regular and continuous basis at a publicly quoted price, even when there are no other buyers or sellers. Thus, market makers must sell a security to a buyer even when there are temporary shortages of that security available in the market. This may occur, for example, if there is a sudden surge in buying interest in that security, or if few investors are selling the security at that time. Because it may take a market maker considerable time to purchase or arrange to borrow the security, a market maker engaged in bona fide market making, particularly in a fast-moving market, may need to sell the security short without having arranged to borrow shares. This is especially true for market makers in thinly traded, illiquid stocks as there may be few shares available to purchase or borrow at a given time.

To be honest, I totally understand the reason for a naked short within regulation SHO on the upside, but I have no explanation (that makes any sense) when a stock is falling like a rock.

The only explanation I have for DRYS's behavior is that someone out there is shorting naked systematically, thus counterfeiting the shares of the company. As such, there are a lot of more shares out there than the 8.7 million that are supposed to be.

The first thing I did was to investigate the SEC's site. If you scroll right down to the Current Data section on the page, you will see a link for failed to deliver securities for December 2016. I downloaded the .zip file and searched for the ticker "DRYS", and sure enough, the ticker was all over the place.

Next, I visited a site called Naked Short Report that, as the name suggests, specializes in naked shorted stocks.

How is it possible that up to January 23, short volume is significantly higher than normal volume since December 28, 2016? I don't know, but that's what the data shows.

Next, I went to FINRA. The site has daily data of naked shorted stocks.

I downloaded the files since January 23, after DRYS started trading post split. I searched for the ticker in both Nasdaq and NYSE data, and the result are presented in the tables below:

FINRA/NASDAQ TRF

Date Symbol Short Volume Short Exempt Volume Total Volume Jan 26, 2017 DRYS 4530469 359,105 8852941 Jan 25, 2017 DRYS 3825448 248,697 740349 Jan 24, 2017 DRYS 5444549 511,330 9475966 Jan 23, 2017 DRYS 4274274 454,683 7509879 1,573,815

FINRA/NYSE TRF

Date Symbol Short Volume Short Exempt Volume Total Volume Jan 26, 2017 DRYS 513884 43,124 912277 Jan 25, 2017 DRYS 360039 16,489 631086 Jan 24, 2017 DRYS 57404 18,689 991815 Jan 23, 2017 DRYS 326670 18,478 558861 96,780

Just over the past 4 trading days (not counting Friday), short exempt volume is 1,670,595 shares, or about 19% of total shares outstanding.

And that's just in 4 days. The same racket has been going on all through January and December 2016, as the data shows. How is it that no one does anything about this? I don't know. What I suspect, however, is that the total number of DRYS shares in the open market are not 8.7 million, but much more than that. Perhaps several times over.

My question to you is, what would happen to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) share price if, over the course of 4 trading days, 20% of its stock would be sold short in the open market without the need to cover?

The answer is the same that would happen to any stock, as has happened to DRYS.

Bottom line

Naked short selling is nothing new. I have seen reports of it happening for about 15 years.

As far as I'm concerned, regulation SHO has loopholes that are exploited from time to time, and those loopholes have to be closed.

As for the fate of DRYS, I have no answer. Unless someone investigates the matter, there is not much anyone can do. In theory these shares have to be covered, but history has shown they never are.

Suspicious trading last year in shares of Global Links, a small Nevada real estate holding company, was far more intense than previously thought. New data from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reveals trade settlement fails in early February 2005 that were 27 times greater than the total number of shares Global Links had issued at the time. The data show suspicious trading in Global Links far earlier and to a far larger degree than any previously released by the SEC. The data was obtained this week by a Freedom of Information Act request from David Patch, an outspoken critic of the SEC and an active participant in the drive for reform of market regulations and enforcement.

