Doubling Down On Idera

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are down over 20% since my initial writeup on this small biotech firm.

IDRA data by YCharts

In my first look at the company, I applauded management's decision to focus resources on its immuno-oncology candidate IMO-2125. I was also optimistic that the recent secondary offering would provide much needed cash to progress the pipeline through key inflection points in 2017.

IMO-2125 has shown some promise in combination with ipilimumab in melanoma patients who've failed prior PD-1 therapy. If future data were to continue to show promise, then management might potentially have an expedited route to market in the initial indication, then being able to focus on other more lucrative indications to expand into.

Updates to Thesis Since Initial Writeup

Management successfully created shareholder value through entering into an exclusive license for worldwide rights to IMO-9200 with Vivelix Pharmaceuticals. The company received $15 million upfront and could be in line for up to $140 million in milestone payments plus mid single to low double digit royalties on global sales. I was quite surprised to see they were able to monetize this asset so quickly, effectively passing the ball on to Vivelix and allowing them to focus on the progression of IMO-2125 through the clinic.

On October 28th, the company reported third quarter results, with management confident they now have a cash runway into early 2018 after receiving net proceeds of $48.9 million from the secondary offering. Assuming a net loss of $12 to $15 million per quarter continues to increase as expansion trials are launched and other clinical activities continue, I assume another secondary offering or an alternative non-dilutive financing before year end.

On November 11th, the company reported translational data supporting the mechanism of action of IMO-2125. No dose limiting toxicity has been observed and activity in patients with metastatic melanoma unresponsive to PD-1 therapy has been promising.

Figure 2: Patient 004 case study remains complete response at 6 months, treated with 3mg ipilimumab plus 8mg IMO-2125 (source: corporate presentation)

Although the trial was originally designed to treat patients in combination with ipilimumab, protocol has been amended to include the combination of IMO-2125 with pembrolizumab. More patients will be treated in the phase 2 expansion arm with a total amount of 60 patients to be enrolled. By the end of the second quarter, management expects to select the appropriate dosage for this phase 2 portion, followed by holding discussions with the FDA as to a potential phase 3 design.

In order to expand into other indications, the company plans to a phase 1 multi tumor type monotherapy trial in the near term, as well as explore other combination settings in multiple tumor types in a phase 2 study to be initiated in the second half of the year.

I believe shares are a strong, albeit speculative, buy prior to the presentation of data at the ASCO-SITC meeting. However, shareholders are in for quite a ride in 2017, with plenty of catalysts that could provide the upward impetus the stock needs.

Figure 3: Catalysts (source: corporate presentation)

For risk-tolerant investors who have done their due diligence, consider establishing a position in the near term. I believe this one could be a real runner in the next six to twelve months, but greater potential as IMO-2125 is expanded into other indications makes this a long-term buy in biotech.

The primary risk at this point is the possibility of disappointing data, as well as pipeline concentration risk. If any hits, concerns, or uncertainty come about in regards to IMO-2125, expect 50% or greater downside or greater, cushioned by the company's partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and cash position.