Growing 15%, Yielding 7%, Yet Trading At Its Lowest Multiple?

I have a long list of stocks (100+) that I follow closely, covering all types of alternative investments (REITs, MLPs, BDCs, et cetera) as well as what I consider special situation usually tied to a theme or market I already know well. My recent article "CF Industries Is Up 30% Since My July Recommendation: Buy, Hold, Or Sell" is a good example. I consider most I come across as overvalued in today's market. I spend a substantial amount of time searching for opportunity across the sectors I specialize in as my followers know. Every once in a while opportunity comes our way.

This analysis is focused on another company with unique characteristics many market participants are unlikely to take the time to adequately understand. Their unwillingness, or perhaps inability, to explore unusual companies is to our advantage. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE:HASI) falls into this category.

Hannon Armstrong provides debt and equity financing to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets. On the surface there are a few things that might give us pause. For starters, this company focuses on alternative energy. Traditional oil and gas companies have already given us enough trouble in the last couple years. Aren't renewables even more susceptible to flippant changes in government legislation, questionable economic returns and highly uncertain demand? Not only that, but despite owning efficiency and renewable energy assets, HASI is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") rather than a more traditional corporate structure. Aren't REITs supposed to own office buildings or apartments? The company also pays a sizeable 7% distribution at $19.0 per share. Given the unusual aspects of the company, how are we going to determine if that distribution is covered by earnings. Should we use REIT metrics like funds from operations ("FFO"), distributable cash flow ("DCF") as we do with master limited partnerships ("MLP"), or maybe just good ol' fashioned net income?

To reach my objective of finding the best risk-adjusted returns, I cannot have an unfounded bias toward certain asset classes or tax structures. In this mostly overvalued market, we simply do not have that luxury and must remain open minded. With that said, we have to remain cautious so let's determine what's important and how Hannon stacks up.

Earnings Growth & Stability

Once upon a time I am sure even Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) posted decent numbers but its declining revenues and earnings have decimated equity holders. Given the underlying fundamentals remain approximately the same, no meaningful M&A activity or change to a firm's business model, for example, the first step to evaluate earnings growth is verifying the firm has achieved it in the near past. We also have to ensure that we understand what these metrics mean and that they are the right tool for the job.

Source

Core earnings per share have risen steadily from $0.43 in 2013 to approximately $1.20 for 2016; even the bottom of its guidance based off Q1 through Q3 numbers demonstrates 14% growth versus the prior year. The next figure includes something I see far too infrequently: an alternative investment type company with positive GAAP numbers.

Source

GAAP EPS is up 17% year-over-year. The Core earnings per share ("EPS") of 12% is slightly below that of the previous figure because it includes three actual quarters of results versus the full year estimate for 2016. I believe it is important to put figures into a useable context. That 17% annual growth rate, for instance, means EPS doubles every 4.2 years. These are GAAP earnings figures fully adjusted for share dilution - you cannot get any better than that in terms of "no bs" reporting. GAAP EPS serves its purpose but the truth is there is good reason why non-GAAP measures like the aforementioned FFO and DCF exist. The fact the firm pays annual distributions several times its GAAP EPS (as does every REIT, BDC, and MLP for that matter) indicates that it may not the best way to measure its cash flow. 23 cents per share in net income earned over the course of nine months for a stock that trades near $20 is not exactly a stellar multiple. Hannon has significant depreciation and other types of non-cash line items on its income statement that detract from EPS but do not impact cash flow (they do over the long-term serve to demonstrate the reduced value of assets but that's another discussion). The footnotes to the financial statements give us the full description of core earnings as defined by Hannon:

We calculate Core Earnings as U.S. GAAP net income excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, non-cash provision for credit losses, amortization of intangibles, one-time acquisition related costs, if any and any non-cash tax charges. We also make an adjustment to account for our equity method investments in the renewable energy projects as described below. In the future, Core Earnings may also exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in U.S. GAAP and certain other non-cash charges as approved by a majority of our independent directors

I performed an analysis on the approximate cash flow based on the latest quarterly SEC filing to see how it differs from the Core earnings of $37 million for the first three quarters of 2016. Net cash provided by operating activities was $51.0 million with a large portion derived from changes in financing receivables held-for-sale of $40.56 million and adjustments for equity compensation of $7.45 million. The unusually high amount of activity and subsequently line items associated with the cash flows from investing activities and cash flows from financing activities muddy the waters in determining free cash flow. Taking revenues of $61.34 million minus cash costs adjusted for interest expense and the larger line items mentioned in the core earnings description, plus the net gains from the gains on its investments in affiliates, which correctly uses the equity method of accounting, results in $33 million to $35 million in cash generation excluding the impact of one-time investing and financing activities. This rough exercise tells us two things: 1) their estimates of core earnings is fairly reliable over this specific time period and 2) this is a complex business that takes above average accounting and financial analysis skills to examine closely. Always be skeptical of a company's non-GAAP metrics and take the time to look over the financial statements to make sure you have a reasonable grasp on its performance. If you still don't and cannot find a trusted third party to help you, I'd take Warren Buffett's advice and won't invest.

All in all, it is hard to argue Hannon has not performed well in recent years in terms of earnings growth rate which is consistently in the teens. But how do we know it will continue going forward? We can't be certain, but we can assess the probability by checking a few critical factors. First, the company needs a robust deal pipeline.

Source

Current and prospective investors should watch transaction volume carefully for Q4 2016 as the last quarter of the year often sees a bump in transaction volume. In recent years it's been steady around $200 million per quarter. For the next four quarters, however, Hannon has over $2.5 billion in diversified efficiency and renewable energy related financing transactions in the pipeline.

With that we can move on to the cash flow generation potential of the pipeline. Hannon could have a $10 billion pipeline and it wouldn't matter if it only made what it costs in equity and financing expenses. The 6.3% yield in the above diagram is 600 basis points below the yield on the common equity - this is a concern. As stated in the footnotes, however, these are unlevered returns and applying the company's moderate leverage, which we'll cover in the next section, brings the pipeline's yield to well over that of the common shares.

Diversification

Hannon previously ran into trouble when it was much smaller because it only had a few investments to its name. Even one underperformance could damage the firm's prospects.

Source

HASI has mitigated this risk by increasing its portfolio to over 120 transactions, building exposure to both commercial and government customers, of which 98% by dollar value is investment grade, and growing its total asset base to over $1.41 billion.

Sufficient Liquidity & Manageable Leverage

We probably all witnessed (or worse) the Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) debacle. Big promises were made, with very high confidence might I add, that high yielding infrastructure projects were essentially a "sure bet" despite the fact they were increasingly developed with growing reliance on debt financing. Long-term contracts with strong companies, a unique market position, "smart" management, growing energy demand as the macroeconomic backdrop, and net levered project returns well in excess of the distribution rate on the common units. Sound familiar?

Hannon's leverage is still relatively high at a debt to equity ratio of 1.9 to 1 but it has been coming down and is below its 2-2.5 to 1 target. I'll continue to monitor this as long as it remains above 1.5 to 1. Realistically, as long as the firm continues to grow its asset base in the high teens, we should expect leverage to remain near current levels. The next consideration is the structure of the leverage. The bulk of contracts is tied to energy efficiency assets with investment grade companies, such as Honeywell (NYSE:HON), that are not heavily dependent on subsidies like many other areas of renewable energy. This also means its wind and solar projects, which make up the rest of the firm's loans and equity investments, are susceptible to this risk. Even with Republicans dominating in Washington, D.C., for the foreseeable future, it is in my opinion more likely that they'll lift restrictions on the oil and gas industry rather than try to derail the slow moving clean energy train. Even the most die-hard oil and natural gas people generally would like to see renewables succeed over the long term. I am a good example of this as I studied petroleum engineering in graduate school and have solar panels on the roof of my home.

Another risk to consider is its exposure to rising interest rates. At 68% fixed rate there is some risk here but not a worrisome amount. In addition, HASI purposefully tries to match its project financing structure to that of the borrower.

Recent Uncertainty Surrounding Tax Status

Several of the most recent articles published on HASI discuss concern regarding its ability to maintain its REIT status. We cannot say with precision what the impact would be because we don't know what structure would replace it. Due to deal structures, some of the current distribution is classified as a return of capital (tax classifications are not necessarily accurate descriptions of business operations) but switch to standard proceeds as time passes. This makes the situation more complicated than it would otherwise. In addition, if it were to lose its tax status abruptly, bank covenants might and likely would be breached. The IRS and HASI have had ongoing discussions clarifying its position and requirements since its filing in 2013. The CEO has plainly stated he's not sure how it'll end up so there is certainly risk here.

The IRS is not used to clean energy REITs because they are new. I've seen new structures go back and forth with the IRS for long periods of time before the parameters are finally cemented. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) and Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) are two of many REITs that lease space on cell towers. The IRS considers cooling towers, mortgage debt, piping, and various other securities and physical objects real estate for REIT qualification. Without getting into arduous detail, Hannon should be able to modify either its business model or strategy to keep doing what it is doing in a tax efficient manner even if the IRS comes back with bad news. It is, however, still a material risk and one we'll keep in mind for the valuation section.

Favorable Yield & Valuation

The first point to make here is that Hannon is internally rather than externally managed. This alignment of incentives results in the market giving it a premium in terms valuation of 20-40% depending on the sector (REITs like Realty Income (NYSE:O) on the lower end and premium valued BDCs such as Main Street (NYSE:MAIN) on the higher end). The second is that despite just increasing the distribution by 10%, the company's stock due to the uncertainty of its tax status, Donald Trump's tweets, interest rates rising, or perhaps simply more sellers than buyers, is down approximately 33% since its all-time highs established just last September.

Source: Google Finance & WER

It now yields roughly 7% which is fully covered by Core EPS. Let's run a couple scenarios. The first assumes the status quo of 15% growth which results in a proportional increase in the distribution rate. In three years the distribution is exactly $2.0 per share. In the second scenario, we'll assume growth falls off due tax status issues, the new administration's theoretical appropriation of clean energy assets to fund additional coal mines, or whatever else might occur to significantly slow the firm down. Here we'll use a 5% growth rate, a full 66% reduction versus recent periods. That distribution is $1.528 per share after three years.

Using the high and low ranges on its Core EPS multiples and distribution yields, the status quo first scenario puts the three-year price target on the high end at $43.29 and the low end at $28.57 per share. These are 128% and 50% higher, respectively, than today's stock price in only three years. Using the much reduced 5% growth rate and $1.528 future distribution level but keeping the multiples/distribution yield assumptions the same, we land at $33.08 and $21.83 per share for the low and high end estimates, respectively. These are still gains from today's levels of 75% and 15% over the course of three years. Importantly, these do not include any distributions earned which is another 21% gain (not compounded) even if they remain constant over the period at today's level. Those are gross figures and not annualized.

Conclusion

Hannon Armstrong is not "perfect" because it has significant leverage, a complicated business model and financial statements, tax classification issues which could have an unknown impact on its business and ability to provide distributions, as well as an asset base tied to a relatively new sector, some of which is sensitive to government support.

On the other hand, it provides a 7% yield more than covered by cash flow, is in a growth sector with almost unlimited long-term potential, and is on the right side of the environmental trade. Hannon has few competitors, an edge due to its unique structure, has consistently grown cash flow at double-digit rates, is reducing leverage, 98% of its assets by dollar value are investment grade backed clients, and it has both the pipeline and resources to potentially continue at its current overall growth rate. Combine that with the right entry price, and I think HASI is worth considering below $19 per share and is very appealing near $15 where it will have a higher (and fully covered) yield than any other REIT and the vast majority of even decent quality BDCs I follow, many of which are of substantially less quality than Hannon Armstrong.