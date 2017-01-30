TravelSky Technology Limited: A Monopoly On China's Air Travel Information And Processing

China continues to lead the developing world as a new middle class economy begins to emerge and take form. In its development, the demand for more services including the ability to move greater distances has led to a rapid growth in the market for air travel. One such company that appears prone to steadily embrace this growth trend with limited competition is a Chinese State-owned enterprise named TravelSky Technology Limited (TSYHY).

TravelSky is a dominant provider of information technology solutions to the People's Republic of China's air travel and tourism industries. The predecessor of the company is the Civil Aviation Computer Information [CACI] Center, which has a history of over 30 years. Yet in 2000, the company was jointly founded between CACI Center and all of the domestic Chinese airlines. As such, TravelSky emerged with an inherent monopoly on the accounting, ticketing, and data management needs for the domestic airline industry within the People's Republic of China.

(Image Source)

Today, the company has approximately 60 subsidiaries, over 7000 agents, and a service range that extends into over 400 cities. TravelSky's list of services includes aviation and distribution information technology, clearing, accounting, and settlement service for the aviation industry in the People's Republic of China. Investors in the company's American Depository Receipt should understand that each ADR represents 10 shares of the company's stock listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, also known as 'H' Shares.

A Look At The Company Today

TravelSky Technology Limited currently trades with a market capitalization of $6.68 billion based on the last ADR price of $22.82 as of January 27. A look at the company's financial performance can be summarized in the graphic below. Investors should take note that numbers are reflected in renminbi and that the current exchange rate is one Chinese Yuan to 0.15 US dollar. As such, investors should also note that the earnings per share that are stated does not accurately correspond to the ADR price.

(Image Source)

What is important to note, however, is that the company's income attributable to shareholders has effectively doubled within four years. Additionally, as of 2015, the company carried $2.16 billion in assets and only $391 million in liabilities after taking into consideration the currency conversion.

A look at the company's latest earnings presentation also shows just how much transaction volume is processed by the company. Above all, the company continues to maintain a healthy double-digit compound annual growth rate when it comes to these volumes.

(Image Source)

A look at the company's revenue breakdown can also be shown below. While the company's revenue stream is beginning to become less diversified, much of this is simply because of the rapid growth found in aviation information technology services.

(Image Source)

The company has also paid a steady dividend over the last couple of years. Investors in the ADR have also received this income stream, and the dividend history for the ADR is shown below. The trailing yield on the ADR is currently 1.1%.

(Image Source)

Moving forward, the company is currently spending heavily in the development of its new Beijing operating centre. Phase 1 is currently underway and 13 buildings have already been under construction. In terms of future growth avenues, it is worth considering that the company is currently exploring big-data initiatives. It also expects to further integrate its information technology with the tourism and transportation sectors. As the gatekeeper of essential travel information, TravelSky Technology continues to offer investors a stake in an essential infrastructure operation.

A Few Thoughts To Consider

As a leading growth driver within the aviation market, the rising demand in China for air travel has been a steady growth trend that continues to be elusive for those wanting to directly invest in it. Cherry-picking Chinese airlines, for example, carries operational risks and the fierce competition in the industry may also lead to picking losers over winners. On the other hand, turning to American companies often results in indirect exposure subject to other risks. For example, Boeing (BA) has often been thought of as a safe play that is set to profit from China's development. The company has forecasted the demand in China to be 6,810 airplanes, which is valued at $1 trillion. Yet as important as this market is for Boeing, the company is still not a pure-play on that growth, given its exposure to multiple markets. Its high-profile status has often led its deals to be subject to additional risks including those of a political nature.

In contrast to this, TravelSky offers investors a pure-play option on China's growing aviation industry. It would be very difficult to find a more directly-exposed player than the dominant market leader whose business revolves around the ticketing of passengers and the handling of relevant flight information. Indeed, the company continues to be the underlying partner that supports additional service industries such as that which is represented by online travel service operators including Ctrip.com International (CTRP) with its $21 billion market capitalization. Without the data provided by TravelSky, it would be impossible for Ctrip.com to function in any meaningful capacity when it comes to booking travel services.

As such, investors should ideally consider TravelSky's dominant position in the aviation market with an inherent premium to its valuation. Given that the company operates as a State-owned enterprise and also counts the domestic airlines themselves as investors, there can be little denying that its position is unlikely to be rivaled for the foreseeable future. At the same time, investors that are adverse towards the Chinese government's ownership of companies should also weigh this into their own risk considerations.

Final Thoughts

TravelSky is currently growing at an exponential rate, and the market's current valuation of the company has failed to accurately place a fair value on its current and future growth. Much of the company's discount is likely to lie in the fact that it is not well followed or understood. The fact the company trades in Hong Kong likely also leads to lower valuation multiples, given that American companies are often valued at much higher multiples. Additionally, as a state-owned enterprise, some investors may not feel comfortable sharing in that ownership.

Despite all of this, the company continues to steadily grow its intrinsic value and currently retains a very strong flow of cash proceeding from operations. In 2015, cash flows from operating activities was RMB 2.38 billion, up from RMB 1.878 billion in the prior year. Indeed, much of the free cash flow is also distorted in the present given that the company is currently constructing its new Beijing operating centre. Phase 1 of this capital expenditure is expected to cost RMB 3.655 billion by itself. As costly as these near-term investments are, they also blur a more accurate picture of the company's prosperity in the present.

In my opinion, TravelSky Technology Limited represents one of the most ideal investments in China that is currently available to investors today. The company is growing alongside a secular growth trend that will span over many years to come. Its current investors also represent the very industry that it serves. Above all, its dominant position gives the company an inherent monopoly that would be very difficult to displace given the high barrier of entry. As such, the company inevitably serves as a pillar investment in my own investment portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSYHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.