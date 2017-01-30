CORN Husking 101

The proposed trade is to short CORN and also buy out-of-the-money call options for protection.

The Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) provides direct exposure to corn without the need for a futures account. The fund is designed to reduce the effects of backwardation and contango, by holding 3 Corn Futures Contracts that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade ("CBOT"). The contracts are (1) the second-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, (2) the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and (3) the CBOT Corn Futures Contract expiring in the December following the expiration month of the third- to-expire contract, weighted 35%, less the Fund's expenses.

Note: The expense ratio for this fund is 2.89%.

Current CORN holdings

CORN Holdings Market Value C K7 CBOT CORN FUTURES May 2017 $25,216,950.00 C N7 CBOT CORN FUTURES JUL 2017 $21,592,275.00 C Z7 CBOT CORN FUTURES DEC 2017 $25,165,012.50 US DOLLARS $71,964,474.82

The share price of CORN is currently at $19.29, and has been trading downward within a descending channel since the start of 2015. By all appearances, the price of CORN is bearish and I propose taking a small short position on this fund but also buy deep out-of-the-money call options to protect against a breakout. There are some risks that will be considered later in this article.

Fundamentals

From a global perspective, food markets are expected to remain generally well balanced in 2016/17 amid large export availabilities and relatively low and more stable international prices.

The chart below, provided by the fund provider Teucrium, shows the amount of corn that will be available at the end of the crop year, given the estimated or actual beginning stocks, expected production and usage.

(Source: teucriumfund.com)

As per the chart, the inventory level for corn stocks is near the 10-year high, leading me to believe that some of the stocks will eventually be divested.

The Commitments of Traders (COT) Report provides the market open interest released each Friday afternoon based on positions held during the prior Tuesday. The chart below provides a plot of the managed money (futures only) COT data for the most recent year.

(Source: cmegroup.com)

Managed money aggregate in corn is slightly negative and has been that way for several months.

Cost of Fertilizer

The cost of fertilizer affects the agricultural production process and thus the price of commodities. Potash Corporation (NYSE:POT), the world's largest fertilizer producer, recently reported an unexpected drop in quarterly profit, and it expects a challenging year ahead. Potash, nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers all were affected by lower prices.

Energy Cost

Oil is used as fuel for agricultural machinery and as input in upstream chemical industries, particularly fertilizers. Oil not only impacts the cost of agricultural production, it also affects global demand for biofuels which are primarily made from corn.

The COT data for Brent Crude Oil is signaling that managed money is expecting a drop in the price of oil, which could result in lower prices for corn futures.

(Source: cmegroup.com)

Position Risks

Ethanol is commonly produced from corn and is the most widely used biofuel in the world. Approximately 40% of the US corn crop is currently processed into ethanol.

(Source: cmegroup.com)

An expansion of the biodiesel program announced in the 2017 EPA renewable fuel standards may be the cause of rising COT ethanol managed money positions, signaling a possible rise in ethanol prices.

The chart below provides seasonal data for the last 30 years. Corn futures tend to rise the first half of the year and then fall the second half of the year, establishing a yearly low in the last quarter.

(Source: teucriumcornfund.com)

Commodity prices are inversely related to the value of the dollar, meaning that prices drop when the dollar strengthens against other major currencies. Conversely, prices move up when the value of the dollar weakens.

Share price of bullish US Dollar ETF

The US dollar has been having difficulty penetrating a long-term resistance level, as shown in the chart above for PowerShares DB USD Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP). A declining US dollar will result in higher corn prices.

Summary and Conclusions

Risks include increase in demand for ethanol, seasonal corn price and a declining US dollar.

