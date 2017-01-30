Bonds, Real Estate And Consumer Staples Won't Outperform The Market

Yield-related trades have done very well between 2014 and 2016. This is changing.

I have been a big fan of US government bonds (iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)) and yield-related trades like consumer staples (Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP)) and real estate (iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)) after the growth peak in 2014.

The TLT ETF added more than 40% from the 2014 lows until the peak in the second quarter of last year. Since then, we saw pressure on yield trades like the ones I mentioned above.

TLT data by YCharts

One big reason is the return of real growth. The most important leading indicator (ISM manufacturing index) has bottomed in 2016 and accelerated in August/September of the same year.

This was backed by a strong rally among cyclical commodities like base metals (PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)), oil (United States Oil Fund (USO)) and a smaller uptrend of agricultural commodities (PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)).

DBB data by YCharts

The stronger economy and higher commodity prices have caused the ISM prices index to rally to the highest level since 2010. Government bonds have already reacted accordingly. Note the high correlation between year-on-year government bonds and the leading ISM prices index.

The direct comparison between the TLT ETF and the ISM prices index (inverted) shows the lagging effect of TLT in 2016. Prices started to bottom in the first quarter while TLT peaked in the second quarter.

Based on this graph, it looks like TLT would go back to 105 within the next few months. If this would happen indeed, the year-on-year performance would look like this:

The vertical yellow line shows where my expectations start if TLT goes back to 105 over the next 7 months.

One of the reasons why I doubt that this is going to happen is the fact that government bonds are in a massive uptrend since the 1980s. Even strong years like 2010 and 2011 were not able to break this trend. The current decline looks more like a healthy correction.

In addition to that, we see that large traders have the biggest short positions since 2010. This means that the trade is heavily overcrowded and could have a short covering rally.

The case that makes most sense to me is that yield trades like real estate won't outperform the market. Even if they increase.

The graph below shows you the ratio spread between real estate and 'the market' (SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)). The ratio did well between 2014 and 2016 but is currently in a downtrend. Despite the fact that real estate has rebounded a bit.

The ratio spread between consumer staples and the market looks quite similar.

Conclusion

The economy is doing fine. Growth is returning and pushing commodities and hence inflation indicators higher. Bonds are performing poorly since the second half of 2016 and very unlikely to do better in the first half of this year. I am not calling to short bonds or yield-related trades. However, I am calling to ignore these assets on the long side as a trader. Do not buy real estate, bonds or consumer staples. This is valid for other assets that are bought for their yield as well. You won't find any alpha. On the other hand, if you are a long-term trader who gets a monthly or quarterly dividend and who doesn't care about alpha, you can ignore everything I just said. My message is that mid-term traders should ignore these assets. You simply won't get any alpha.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a completely different opinion. You can also send me a direct message at any time.

