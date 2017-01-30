Who Yields What? Presenting A CEF Sector Yield Analysis

The sector with the highest current yield is the Non-Agency Mortgage sector. However, we see red flags.

The investment universe of closed-end funds is broad and deep, spanning over 500 funds and over a dozen major sectors. While this is undoubtedly a good thing, it also presents a serious challenge to investors, who can find it difficult to see the forest for the trees.

In this article, we present a sector yield analysis of closed-end funds, which we hope can, in a small way, present an easily digestible overview of one piece of the puzzle.

Sector Yield Analysis

The question which we try to address with this analysis is not "Should I buy fund A over fund B," but instead, "Given my yield target, which sectors look appealing on a historic basis?"

We choose not to include the entire universe of closed-end funds in our analysis, and instead focus on broad income funds, which we group into 16 different sectors.

Each bar in the chart below captures the following statistics for a given sector:

Lowest yield over the last three years

Highest yield over the last three years

Current yield

The percentile of the current yield over the last three years

The yield in our calculations is the yield on price (not NAV). It is important to keep in mind that we do not take into account special dividends or a measure of the sustainability of the yield.

Observations

The yield differential between Muni High Yield and Muni National sectors is on the lower part of the range, and so, the pickup in yield by switching into Muni High Yield funds is not as attractive as it has been in the past.

The MLP sector by far boasts the widest range over the last three years, spanning nearly 10%. On a yield basis, the sector looks significantly less compelling now than in February of the past year. On a fundamental basis, however, the sector is in a better place, having left the bulk of NAV drawdowns in the past year as it benefits from a recovery in commodity prices.

The sector with the highest current yield is Non-Agency Mortgage. This sector is dominated by two funds - the Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DMO) and the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) - both of which focus principally on privately issued collateralized mortgage obligations. Without going into detail, we would like to raise two concerns we have with these funds. DMO's NAV has been on a downward trend over the last few years, which eats into total returns and is typically a red flag. PDI has a similar historical profile and is also trading at a relatively expensive premium, with the 1-year Z-Score approaching 2. So at this point in time, we would caution investors about chasing yield in this particular sector.

