Weight Watchers' Take Private Rumors Are Head Scratching

This past Friday, per Seeking Alpha's excellent and timely breaking news reporting, we learned that there were rumors swirling that Weight Watchers' (NYSE:WTW) management team has hired Credit Suisse to explore taking the company private at a price between $14-$15.

As readers that have been following my work on WTW know, on December 22, 2016, we got long the stock again for the first time since we successfully traded it during the first half of 2014. On December 22nd, we bought a 4% position at $11.50 based largely on the prospect of an Oprah-induced short squeeze given the high short interest and new 2017 ad campaign featuring Oprah's auspicious one-year weight loss on the SmartPoints program. As I started to get more excited about the name and assess the prospect of a short squeeze, I dug into the fundamentals and noticed that they too were improving, please see my very detailed article written on January 3rd, 2017: Weight Watchers Has The Momentum As Oprah Leans In. Based on my fundamental work on the name, we took our position up to an 8% allocation on January 3rd, after I got more comfortable that Q4 2016 results and FY17 earnings guidance look achievable.

As dumb luck would have it, on January 4, 2017, Weight Watchers was once again highly ranked by U.S. News and World Reports. This combined with some Oprah tweeting set off a powerful short squeeze.

We took advantage of this big pop from $11.08 to an intraday high of $13.99 and sold half of our position at close to $13.90. Over the next week, we added back the half position we sold in the low $12s.

On January 17th, the news that Oprah landed on the front page of People magazine created an intraday pop from $12.23 to $13.49. As sheer luck would have it, we took off half of our exposure that day at $13.22.

Source: People.com

Heading into Friday, January 27th trading day, we had gone back into a full sized 8% bet on Weight Watchers, after adding shares back in the low $12s after I saw the 1/13/17 short interest data. Again, the rising short interest from 13.9 million shares as of 11/30/16 to 18.3 million shares as of 1/13/17 convinced me to bring the position back up to the high end of our risk tolerance range of a maximum 8% allocation.

Source: Guru Focus

As I have mentioned before, I have had some fun idea exchange with Suhail Capital (hedge fund manager and occasional SA contributor) regarding WTW. Suhail successfully shorted WTW in the $50s and strongly believes that WTW has zero equity value, yes zero. Suhail argues that even if its adjusted EBITDA rises from its current pro forma $265 million in FY16 to $300 million in FY17 that WTW's $1.9 billion in low interest debt, due on April 2, 2020 make its shares uninvestable. Moreover, Suhail argues that WTW's online app is terrible and that free apps are vastly superior. Suhail's final point is that after one year, the halo effect of launching a new points system starts to fade, so despite the full court marketing press by Oprah, including late night show appearance on Stephen Colbert, the CBS Morning Show, and landing on the cover of People Magazine, subscriber growth will dissipate. And I almost forgot, Suhail believes that the 18.3 million shares are held by large well-capitalized hedge fund with stable investor funding and that have solid track records. Therefore, these funds are long the debt and short the stocks and can easily withstand if the stock doubles on a silly short squeeze, as the final outcome is the stock is zero. I can't comment on this theory and I don't even know which hedge funds are short the name, as this is a closely guarded secret.

My rebuttal is that everyone knows that about the debt and this isn't new information. I actually think WTW's program works well for people that stick to it and that there is a large addressable market for its services. Moreover, given the aging of the baby boomers and their fondness for Oprah, combined with deteriorating health conditions, WTW will help people's health, not just help them lose vanity pounds. And as I said, I think Q4 2016 and FY17 consensus estimates are achievable, so I have no idea why 3.3 million additional shares of WTW were shorted during the month of December 2016. The stock never rose above $12.5 during the month of December and that was only briefly on December 22nd (see the Yahoo Finance data below).

So I think it is crystal clear that these 3.3 million shares may have been adding in the mid $11s. The only other noteworthy data point during the month of December was Morgan Stanley's December 12th downgrade and $8 price target. And yes, I read this report and it is bird cage liner. Perhaps, some of Morgan Stanley's prime broker clients read it and decided to get short, who knows. Either way, there are holes in Suhail's logic patterns. If you are a balance sheet arbitrage shop that is convinced WTW is going bankrupt, then why would you suddenly put this bet on in the $11s. Why did the short interest spike so aggressively over the past six weeks (November 30th-January 13th)?

All this being said, I am perplexed by Friday's rumors that management is weighing taking the company private, at a midpoint of $14.5. If these rumors were true, then I am questioning how good FY17 guidance will be, and more importantly, given the structural/balance sheet arbitrage position that Suhail has mentioned, and the stock should have popped more than $0.59 to close at $12.54.

Therefore, my sense is that these are simply rumors that will be denied by the company. Therefore, we went flat Friday afternoon and took off exposure at $12.50. Thus far, we have made about 20% trading it, but I am a little taken aback that an Oprah People Magazine cover can create more of a pop than a rumored management buyout. We will be closely monitoring the situation next week and leading up to late February 2017 Q4 results and FY17 full-year guidance. I would almost rather pay $14 per share if WTW crushes guidance, so we can ride a short squeeze to $20 and beyond. That said, if WTW misses, the stock will be $9 or $10. Anyway, I wrote this to keep the readers apprised to my current read of the situation and transparently shared how we are positioned.