GameStop Is Fairly Valued

Margin benefits from diversification away from the core and cyclical nature of the industry will help growth despite recent weak holiday sales.

Point of Contention

The key point of contention with GameStop (NYSE:GME) is whether its core video game business (the hardware, software, and pre-owned game segments) is in a cyclical or secular decline, and in conjunction, the extent and rate of that decline. The second point is whether GME's reinvestment of cash flow will boost revenue and margins quickly enough to offset declines.

Investment Thesis

While the core video game business is likely in secular decline, the new console releases will slow down the decline. GameStop will likely see growth from successful investments into its other segments (mobile/tech, digital, and collectibles).

Thesis 1: Fears of Core Business Decline are Overblown

GameStop's sales numbers must be interpreted in the context of an upcoming mid-console cycle update, including consoles with backward capability and VR. It is clear that the market is overly paranoid about the core business decline - the stock price dips after each quarterly announcement and sales announcements. However, it is important to remind ourselves that not only is this a cyclical industry, but it is also in a time period involving multiple factors which have never happened before.

Console cycles are generally 5 years long, and the current cycle started in late 2013, placing us at a mid-cycle period. While recent numbers would be considered worrisome in comparison to historical mid-cycle numbers, where sales have usually been the highest, it is important to note that mid-cycle console updates have also never happened before. Consequently, recent weakness in core sales should be interpreted not as weakness, but rather as a regular decline at the end of a console cycle in anticipation of new console updates. The past year and recent months have seen releases of PlayStation VR (NYSE:SNE), Xbox One S (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY) - and we are still yet to see Xbox Scorpio, hailed as a "full-blown" next-generation machine.

Of these releases, VR market sales are projected to be as large as $15 billion through 2019. GameStop is likely to capture significant incremental portions by letting customers test headsets at physical stores, where all associates will be trained in VR. Other new consoles (including Nintendo Switch) are projected to have market sales of $15 billion through the next two years, with GameStop projecting it will have 33% of market share ($5 billion in sales). Additionally, with the Xbox Scorpio's features still not fully revealed, it can be thought of as a call option for sales. In conclusion, the new mid-cycle console updates, VR and the strength in pre-owned games provide a comfortable base for a slow, long-term decline rather than a rapid decline in the next few years.

Thesis 2: Diversification Efforts will Pay Off in Margin Improvements

GME's current efforts to diversify the business by reinvesting cash flow into the mobile/tech, digital and collectibles segments are priced into revenue, but what may be overlooked are margin improvements from expansion of the mobile/tech business (Technology Brands).

GameStop saw gross margins of 31.2% in F2015 - however, margins for the video game accessories, digital segment, Technology Brands and collectibles are ~37%, ~75%, ~50% and ~35% respectively. Additionally, the Technology Brands segment is expanding rapidly, from ~650 million in revenue in 2015 to management's targeted $1.5 billion in revenue for 2020. We project the segment to contribute 350 bps of margin expansion between 2015 and 2020, even when conservatively assuming $1.2 billion in revenue for 2020. The Collectibles segment can be thought of as a potential source of growth as well, as 45% of GameStop's PowerUp Rewards members spend an average of ~$360 a year on collectibles, and management projects the segment to grow to $1 billion by 2019.

Assumptions

We project overall sales to decline by 1.4% in 2017, 1.3% in 2018, 3.9% in 2019 and 3.6% in 2021.

(In the core gaming business, we project annual declines from 2017 to 2021 of 4.5%, 3.3%, 7.4%, and 7.3%. These declines are slightly partially offset by growth in non-core sales of 10%, 3%, 3% and 3%.)

We apply a perpetuity growth rate of -5%, and project COGS to decline by 0.7% in 2017, 2.1% in 2018, 4.6% in 2019 and 4.3% in 2020.

Valuation

We used a 5-year DCF Model with bull, base and bear cases to get a price target of $25.40. Given the last market close of $24.31, GME is fairly valued.

Catalysts

Sales of Xbox Scorpio can be thought of as call option.

Nintendo Switch.

GameStop develops a more attractive online program for trading and buying used games, lessening its dependence on physical stores for its pre-owned segment.

It is able to create more partnerships with companies offering digital streaming/programs, and is able to grow its digital segment.

Investment Risks

Continued growth in industry-wide digital delivery formats, and the continued decline of physical delivery formats for new video game software.

SG&A climbs even higher in the Technology Brands segment in the upcoming 10-Qs and 10-Ks.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)/Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)/Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) offer more attractive pre-owned game transaction programs.

Lackluster sales when the new consoles become available (and more importantly, store traffic).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.