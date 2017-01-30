The Average Joe Broad Market Portfolios: Q4 Update

Price and dividend gains in two out of the three base ETFs.

I'm not sure where he picked up the phrase, but my 3-year-old grandson will come up to us and say "Well, will you look at that!" as he points out the obvious. I almost have to mimic that phrase when putting it into the context of this article. The results of the Average Joe Broad Market Portfolios have continued to climb along with the major averages. Seems like everyone is feeling a bit of a Trump effect.

About the Portfolios

Introduced to the Seeking Alpha audience in September of 2015, the Average Joe Broad Market Portfolios were created to prove to the small average retail investor that wealth can be attained through perseverance and regular investment in a buy and hold portfolio. In this instance, this is achieved through simple Dollar-Cost-Averaging investments in just three large broad market ETFs that replicate the moves of the major averages. This plan for the Average Joe could see wealth grow with small, steady, incremental investment.

To the more sophisticated investor, these portfolios provide a real world "check and balance" to the industry-wide tendency of charting a comparison investment. Almost every investment sales medium will show a chart comparing their product with an equal investment in the DJ industrial average or S&P 500. These comparisons are not typically "real world" truths in that expense and dividends rarely come into play in these model comparisons. This series of portfolios provides a realistic approach and results of such an investment. The rules governing the portfolios were established and published in the original article (here).

The portfolios invest in the three major broad market ETFs: State Street Global Advisors SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY), Invesco's PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) and another SSGA SPDR fund, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA). A quick reminder: Due to ease of use utilizing Yahoo data, these portfolios are on a fiscal, not a calendar quarter. They begin with the first Monday of every quarter and end on the last day of the week of the last Monday of the quarter which may actually fall into the following calendar quarter.

The Performance of the ETFs during Fiscal Q4 and 2016

As noted above, due to the ease of use of Yahoo data (and, yes, I still hate its new format), the portfolios run a fiscal quarter dictated by this data. Fiscal Q4 ran from 10/3/16 through 12/30/16. The table below shows the action of the three ETFs during this time frame.

Both the SPY and DIA ETFs fared well, posting their 5th straight quarterly gain. The QQQ ETF took a bit of a breather from a scorching 9 plus percent Q3 increase and effectively held steady.

ETF Q3 Close Q4 Close Inc/Dec % Inc/(Dec) SPY $216.30 $223.53 $7.23 3.34% QQQ $118.72 $118.48 ($0.24) -0.20% DIA $182.78 $197.51 $14.73 8.06%

Adding dividends into the gains for Q4:

ETF Q4 Capital Gain Q4 Dividends Total Inc/Dec % Inc/(Dec) SPY $7.23 $1.08 $8.31 3.84% QQQ ($0.24) $0.65 $0.41 0.37% DIA $14.73 $1.07 $15.80 8.64%

The Q4 dividend for both SPY and QQQ increased slightly from Q3 while DIA's dividend dropped about 6.5% from Q3.

When looking at the entire year, 2016 was indeed a good year for the markets.

ETF Q4 2015 Close Q4 2016 Close Inc/Dec % Inc/(Dec) SPY $203.87 $223.53 $19.66 9.64% QQQ $111.86 $118.48 $6.62 5.92% DIA $173.99 $197.51 $23.52 13.52%

And, with dividends

ETF 2016 Capital Gain 2016 Dividends Total Inc/Dec % Inc/(Dec) SPY $19.66 $4.42 $24.08 11.81% QQQ $ 6.62 $1.25 $ 7.87 7.04% DIA $23.52 $4.44 $29.96 16.07%

In a perfect share balanced portfolio, the quarterly capital gain was $21.72 (4.19%). For 2016, the capital gain was $49.80 (10.17%).

The Portfolio Additions and Current Positions for Fiscal Q4

Looking at the Average Joe Broad Market portfolios, since the inception year of 2000, a new portfolio has been added and tracked each year. This quarter, the seventeen portfolios currently tracked added a collective 36 shares, shown in the table below.

Portfolio Start Purchases SPY QQQ DIA 2001 8 2005 8 2006 4 2007 4 2009 4 2010 4 2014 2 2015 1 2016 1

The current year-end holdings in each of the portfolios are shown in the table below:

Portfolio Start Current Positions SPY QQQ DIA 2016 2 1 1 2015 2 2 2 2014 4 2 2 2013 4 4 4 2012 5 5 5 2011 7 7 7 2010 11 11 7 2009 15 11 11 2008 15 15 11 2007 19 19 15 2006 23 23 19 2005 31 23 23 2004 31 31 31 2003 39 39 39 2002 46 46 38 2001 54 54 54 2000 62 63 54

Current Investment

Investments increase yearly and are paid into the portfolios weekly. The table below shows the investment for Q4 for each portfolio along with the total investment provided from inception.

Portfolio Start Q4 Investment Total Investment 2016 $ 65.00 $ 756.00 2015 $ 78.00 $ 1,067.00 2014 $ 91.00 $ 1,431.00 2013 $ 104.00 $ 1,847.00 2012 $ 117.00 $ 2,320.00 2011 $ 143.00 $ 2,893.00 2010 $ 169.00 $ 3,570.00 2009 $ 195.00 $ 4,351.00 2008 $ 221.00 $ 5,236.00 2007 $ 247.00 $ 6,231.00 2006 $ 299.00 $ 7,430.00 2005 $ 351.00 $ 8,837.00 2004 $ 403.00 $10,452.00 2003 $ 455.00 $12,275.00 2002 $ 507.00 $14,309.00 2001 $ 585.00 $17,155.00 2000 $ 663.00 $19,848.00

Net Gain for fiscal Q4, Fiscal 2016, Current Total Gain and Current Value

The table below shows the net gain (Current quarter-end value less last quarter's ending value less this quarter's input less dividends received) for the quarter, the total gain since inception (Current Value less total input less total dividends), the current value (at quarter-end) and total number of quarters the portfolio has been simulated.

Portfolio Start Net Q4 Gain Net 2016 Gain Total Gain Current Value Age (Qtrs) 2016 $ 23.21 $60.84 $60.84 $ 827.50 4 2015 $ 37.93 $83.13 $69.47 $ 1,153.33 8 2014 $ 57.26 $114.11 $ 165.51 $ 1,618.90 12 2013 $ 86.88 $179.65 $ 417.16 $ 2,297.56 16 2012 $ 108.60 $240.40 $ 714.66 $ 3,083.01 20 2011 $ 152.04 $328.23 $1,066.07 $ 4,024.92 24 2010 $ 167.08 $401.01 $ 1,519.29 $ 5,170.13 28 2009 $ 225.89 $538.63 $ 2,414.71 $ 6,876.92 32 2008 $ 266.87 $674.33 $ 2,655.57 $ 8,025.49 36 2007 $ 358.43 $817.01 $ 3,251.67 $ 9,644.40 40 2006 $ 427.72 $952.26 $ 4,039.12 $11,666.97 44 2005 $ 523.36 $1,177.25 $ 5,257.59 $14,327.45 48 2004 $ 673.32 $1,491.81 $ 6,562.57 $17,301.07 52 2003 $ 847.08 $1,971.37 $ 9,083.65 $21,726.04 56 2002 $ 881.29 $2,300.42 $ 9,831.04 $24,557.44 60 2001 $1048.04 $2,657.52 $11,514.24 $29,167.53 64 2000 $1228.56 $2,906.74 $13,111.32 $33,539.66 68

The Average annual gain for the 17 portfolios now stands at 5.27%, increasing .07% this quarter. Both the 2002 and 2003 portfolios now sport total gains over 50%.

Dividends

In the table below is the fiscal Q4 dividend, forward yield on current value, total dividends received and forward yield on cost (Fiscal Q4 dividends x 4/Total Input).

The average forward yield increased 12.4% to 1.9%. As the portfolios matured (the average age is now 9 years), the yield on cost continued to improve dramatically. The average forward yield on cost increased 20.0% and is now 2.89%, with 11 of the 17 portfolios exceeding 3%. Dividends increased year-over-year by an average of 24.1%.

Portfolio Start Q4 Dividend Fwd Yld Total Dividends Rec'd Fwd. YOC 2016 $ 3.35 1.62% $ 10.66 1.91% 2015 $ 5.60 1.94% $ 24.59 2.20% 2014 $ 7.76 1.92% $ 46.47 2.24% 2013 $ 11.19 1.95% $ 85.00 2.50% 2012 $ 13.99 1.82% $ 139.18 2.71% 2011 $ 19.59 1.95% $ 202.06 2.75% 2010 $ 25.34 1.96% $ 287.06 3.03% 2009 $ 30.78 1.79% $ 415.92 3.23% 2008 $ 37.71 1.88% $ 496.82 3.01% 2007 $ 47.73 1.98% $ 634.53 3.11% 2006 $ 58.92 2.02% $ 810.35 3.06% 2005 $ 64.37 1.80% $1,022.80 3.23% 2004 $ 86.75 2.01% $1,285.92 3.13% 2003 $109.14 2.01% $1,679.52 3.29% 2002 $120.19 1.96% $1,911.50 3.23% 2001 $142.58 1.96% $2,326.53 3.29% 2000 $165.62 1.98% $2,737.58 3.23%

Projections

In the table below are the projections of where each portfolio will be after completing the specified number of years based on the current value, current planned investment and current growth rate.

For Q4, the 20-year projections increased an average of $2,791.85 to $58,923.96, an increase of 4.97% for the quarter. The 25-year projections increased an average of $9,021.63 to $117,539.07. That's an increase of 8.31% for the quarter. The 30- and 35-year average projections increased 10.11% and 12.18%, respectively. The projections for the individual yearly starts are shown in the chart below.

Portfolio Start 20 Years 25 Years 30 Years 35 years 2016 $ 82,398.32 $ 192,441.57 $ 423,612.63 $ 895,606.36 2015 $ 41,428.03 $ 80,758.83 $ 145,098.02 $ 244,696.01 2014 $ 44,882.20 $ 88,935.91 $ 162,707.13 $ 279,911.31 2013 $ 56,237.73 $ 117,152.44 $ 226,623.86 $ 414,074.14 2012 $ 61,214.59 $ 130,120.03 $ 257,474.78 $ 483,292.75 2011 $ 62,371.34 $ 133,183.40 $ 264,887.06 $ 500,050.14 2010 $ 62,858.72 $ 134,479.55 $ 268,037.13 $ 507,204.84 2009 $ 70,214.29 $ 154,422.70 $ 317,500.59 $ 621,998.17 2008 $ 61,080.43 $ 129,765.93 $ 256,620.98 $ 481,369.62 2007 $ 58,582.41 $ 123,218.20 $ 240,946.86 $ 446,332.35 2006 $ 57,299.05 $ 119,888.40 $ 233,060.31 $ 428,900.06 2005 $ 57,889.41 $ 121,417.23 $ 236,674.13 $ 436,871.25 2004 $ 57,525.65 $ 120,474.62 $ 234,444.55 $ 431,950.00 2003 $ 60,856.49 $ 129,175.42 $ 255,198.53 $ 478,168.95 2002 $ 56,439.85 $ 117,672.23 $ 227,843.64 $ 417,444.02 2001 $ 56,211.57 $ 117,085.21 $ 226,466.21 $ 414,429.21 2000 $ 54,217.32 $ 111,989.21 $ 214,586.79 $ 388,607.37

Summary

As was the case last quarter, the market averages continue to show resistance to the downside, maintaining itself near all-time highs. These portfolios have most certainly benefited from this valuation. The average 35-year projected value is now over $466 thousand with four portfolios now projecting 35-year values in excess of $500K. Not bad for an Average Joe.

As was the case last quarter, thirteen of the 17 portfolios can weather a 20% drop and still be profitable. In a doomsday scenario, there are now eleven of the 17 portfolios that could weather a 40% drop and remain profitable. Consistent investment, low beta investments, consistent (albeit small) dividends and a regulated plan will go a long way towards creating wealth for all of us Average Joes.

As I've said before, it may be too simple and not very exciting (boring) for the seasoned pro. But for hundreds or thousands of novice investors, this is truly a great way to see their money grow.

