Lots Of Oil Bulls

That's concerning because this time the build in bulls did not correspond with prices rising. That's setting up a sell-off.

While many report about a record bullish position by hedge funds we want to see what that means to price. Our findings show a bearish setup for oil (NYSEARCA:USO).

Record Bulls At Hedge Funds

Source: Data: Quandl & Yahoo, Chart By Elazar Advisors, LLC

We indexed the oil price using the oil ETF USO. You can see above that non-commercial longs (hedge funds and money managers) in green hit a record high recently. There is a record position of bullish bets.

What you see above is that bullish bets typically moves with the oil price but does not predict the oil price.

Why that is worrisome for the price of oil is that the green line (bullish bets) and the black line (ETF USO) have diverged. Bullish bets are going up without the typical rise in the price of oil.

That is negative action. Oil should be going up with more buyers. It is not.

If record buyers and a major OPEC cut can't get oil to go up then something can more easily get oil prices to fall.

Conclusion

With a historic OPEC agreement in the books prices in oil have come down year-to-date. They should be moving up. That is worrisome because investors are at a record level of bullishness. There seems to be a disconnect. If bulls and OPEC cuts can't get oil prices up, we'd expect they are set up to fall.

Disclaimer:

ETFs reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report. Portions of this article may have been issued in advance to premium members. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.