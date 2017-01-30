OPEC's Been Shaled

We analyze to see if that makes any sense.

Oil (NYSEARCA:USO) bulls have to be excited about the OPEC cuts. But oil prices are down since the cuts started January 1st. The news media blames shale. We think that makes a lot of sense.

Amazing: OPEC Stick To Cuts

According to Petro-Logistics SA, there is "a high level of compliance." The group estimates that OPEC will cut 75% of the agreed amount by January. The rate of compliance is better than the OPEC cut of 2008.

But Oil Not Budging

Source: Interactive Brokers

OPEC cuts started January 1st. You'd expect oil to start "ripping" higher. It's only gone down since.

Blame Shale?

Let's look at the data to see if we can blame US shale.

Oil production

thousand barrels/day Region November 2016 December 2016 January 2017 February 2017 Bakken 932 918 998 978 Eagle Ford 1011 1003 1045 1042 Haynesville 43 42 42 42 Marcellus 38 36 36 37 Niobrara 402 403 413 426 Permian 2038 2089 2127 2180 Utica 54 49 46 43 Total 4518 4540 4707 4748 M-M chg 59 22 167 41 4 mo cumm. 59 81 248 289

Source: EIA

EIA tracks the above seven regions because they accounted for 90% of the production growth in the US.

Adding up the month-to-month changes since November we get a 289,000 bpd production increase.

Really EIA keeps increasing their expectations each month. See the following.

Region November 2016 December 2016 January 2017 February 2017 Original Forecast 4429 4498 4542 Latest Forecast 4518 4540 4707 4748 Beat Forecasts 89 42 165

Source: EIA

For that reason we think the 41,000 increase for February will prove conservative.

If we straight-line the current pace (which is too conservative) US shale will have additional production of 600,000 bpd by mid-2017.

That is half of the OPEC cuts. If we assume a continued acceleration and upside like we've been seeing then US shale could make up half of the non-OPEC cuts as well by mid-year.

Those are big numbers canceling OPEC's hard work.

It's fair to blame US shale for oil not going higher.

OPEC Could End Cuts Mid-2017

Just when US shale will have advanced production by over 600,000 bpd in about six months OPEC will end their own cuts of 1.2 mbp.

Supply is going to jump mid year when adding OPEC and US shale production increases.

We can understand why oil hasn't gone anywhere.

2008 OPEC Cut Also Didn't Send Oil Up Right Away

Source: MacroTrends. Highlights by Elazar Advisors, LLC

2008 OPEC cuts were in November. Oil still fell from there.

Conclusion

Oil has not gone up since the cuts. OPEC has to be disappointed regardless of what they say. The estimates for US shale production keep jumping month-to-month. By mid-2017 US shale will fill in the missing production from the OPEC cuts making the cuts a moot point. Oil has downside.

