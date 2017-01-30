The Curse Of Very Long Crude Oil Speculative Positions

A look back at previous peaks shows they were followed by large price drops.

I noted in a recent article that long oil speculators have set a new record high in long positions of 421 million barrels. I commented, "The historical highs do not limit how high these positions may go, but the fact is that all of this length has been priced into the market."

Regarding the new record high, the Andurand Commodities Fund wrote, "Today's record speculative length is not a concern to us as such inflows could be responsible for the next leg higher towards $80/bbl."

I decided to look back at what happened to prices after the major peaks that can be seen in the chart above. We only know a peak after it's over, and so I caution investors by noting that. However, once buyers are "all-in," it makes sense that prices are at, or near, their peak.

Going backwards in time, the last peak was April 21, 2015 at 342 million barrels. The price on or about that date was $57.16. Prices subsequently dropped to $38.60 on August 26, 2015.

On June 17, 2014, the long position peaked at 379 million barrels, with a price on or about that date of $107.26. Prices subsequently dropped to $43.88 on March 15, 2015.

On July 23, 2013, the position peaked at 360 million barrels. Prices on or about that date was $107.23. Prices dropped to $92.30 on November 23, 2013.

On March 8, 2011, the long position peaked at 332 million barrels. Prices on or about that date was $105.02. Prices subsequently dropped to $75.67.

On May 6, 2008, the position peaked at 238 million barrels. Prices on or about that date were $121.84. Priced dropped to $33.98 on February 12, 2009.

Conclusions

Prices did not necessarily go straight down. But it makes sense to me when a market is overbought, everyone who is bullish is in.

Having no concerns seems rather foolish. There is no explanation provided for why this record long will keep rising to support prices.

On the contrary, historical data support large price drops following record longs. However, I caution, we do not yet know whether or not this is the peak in spec long contracts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.