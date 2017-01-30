Transports Week In Review - Transports Put Up Strong Week Led By LTL And Container Shipping Line Companies

Slower GDP growth for the fourth quarter isn't such a bad thing; but getting the federal budget passed by the late April is a top priority.

Transports are now up 3.1 percent; whereas the SPY is up 2.4 percent.

Source: Google Images

Tit-for-tat we go as President Enrique Pena Nieto canceled his meeting with President Trump after Trump pretty much left him with no choice. Whether this was an out, or truly a forced position, is not clear. Apparently, the two spoke over the phone afterward and a later meeting is in the making.

The Mexican Peso has continued to trade at lows over the past five years. But broader market indices and some individual companies have displayed strong improvement over the past week. Investors will continue to take risks as the upside potential is very high in the event President Trump's policies end up being softer than his current rhetoric. Congress will have a lot to say about these policies before they are written in law.

On that note, the federal budget will need to be passed, or extended this coming April. I view this as a major action which will impact markets. If President Trump is not able to get a budget passed, it will be a poor reflection regarding the near-term future for a Republican dominated federal government. I am hopeful for the best as an investor and a U.S. citizen.

YTD 2017

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Note:

All charts have been updated using Yahoo! Finance data. The data has been downloaded and charts have been customized as Yahoo! Finance no longer offers the same format. This is a more seamless way to track performance as Yahoo's finance site is quite clunky. Additionally, performance will now flow from a year-to-date (YTD) build upon each new week for a bigger picture snapshot.

For the third week of 2017, the spread between the S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) and the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) increased to 0.7 percentage points. The S&P 500 ETF improved by 100 basis points (bps) to 2.4 percent, while the S&P Transportation ETF improved by 160 bps to 3.1 percent for 2017.

Earnings season has begun to pick up steam. Some industries, defense as an example have pared down future expectations. Quite a few other sectors including retail, energy and transports are becoming increasingly cautious as President Trump continues to sign executive orders and other memoranda muddying business perceptions and expectations.

Gross domestic product (GDP) initial numbers displayed a 1.9 percent expansion during the fourth quarter off 2016. These results missed expectations, but there will be further revisions over the next couple of months, which could revise the number higher. Assuming growth accelerates during 2017, this may end up being a good thing for the near-term.

Rail Operators

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Rail operators continued to perform well early in the year and this past week. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) continues to lag its peers resulting from the trade rhetoric between President Trump and Mexico. CSX (NYSE:CSX) continues to climb higher, up nearly 34 percent for the year. Both Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) have returned 10 percent or greater.

Week three for 2017 witnessed further improvement for Class I carloads carried; carloads are now positive and intermodal has moderately negative. CSX's boost from its anticipated management changes may end up keeping the stock as the top rail performer throughout the year. I still like my chances with Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) picking up steam in an improving economic environment.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Source: Yahoo! Finance

For railcar manufacturers and lessors, most peers displayed improvement from last week, with the exception being The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX). For the year, most peers remain positive with the exceptions being FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) and Gatx Corporation (NYSE:GATX).

I continue to believe that capital budgets for Class Is and other rail operators will not pick up any substantial steam during 2017. Given this, I don't see a strong recovery for railcar manufacturers. However, as Class I fundamentals improve, it is likely that railcar manufacturers will continue to rise in lock-step. From an investment perspective, I am more bullish on rail operators.

Truckload Carriers

Source: Yahoo! Finance

As the year has progressed, truckload carriers have mostly been moderately positive, with some peers slightly negative. Exceptions have been Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:ULH) as the laggard down 9.5 percent; and Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI), Roadrunner Transportation (NYSE:RRTS) and Covenant Transportation (NASDAQ:CVTI) as the leading performers up double digits.

The focus for 2017 remains the possibility of a tightening market based on drivers and equipment versus demand. Like other transport industries, a tightening truck market would possibly improve fundamentals for many companies whether large or small. I am sticking with the larger peers through the ups and downs. Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) is looking more appealing as the stock is down four percent now.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Less-than-truckload, LTL peers performed strongly this past week. Similar to the truckload industry, leaders included YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW), ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) - all which are now up double-digits for the year.

YRC has continued to display some of the widest ranges of volatility. I have invested in this stock recently, but am leery of holding for the long-term due to the company's exposure to unionized labor and pension risks. I did recommend it as a pick last week; it returned a strong 11.3 percentage points this week. Traders may wish to speculate on YRC, now that it has risen strongly from the previous week, caution is advised.

For LTL peers, the expectation is for an improving industrial sector to serve as a catalyst for positive performance. Most LTL carriers have a 60-40 split with industrial customers reflecting the majority.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Air freight package and delivery peers displayed very strong performance this past week, like LTL carries. Performance was led by Air Transport Group (NASDAQ:ATSG), which was down four percent the previous week, and rallied to a six percent gain. Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) also displayed similar improvement, as it was down 2.5 percent as of last week. Air Transport Group issued its preliminary guidance and the stock surged this past Friday; air freight peers followed suite.

Gross domestic product and retail sales, e-commerce sales will continue to be economic indicators for the health of air freight and package delivery companies. Despite the recent surge in air cargo lessors, I continue to like FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) moving forward.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Contract logistics companies displayed varying performance this past week. Leading performers included XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO), CH Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG). Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) was the only major peer moving in the opposite direction, while smaller peers were weaker.

Many contract logistics companies provide services including air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and other import/export services. Investors should note that CH Robinson will be breaking out its financial reporting. This will include North America Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding and Robinson Fresh. As with its peers, President Trump's foreign trade policy may weigh on the stock. I continue to like XPO out of this group.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

Source: Yahoo! Finance

The container shipping industry continues to be a leader in transports. Container lessors have been the best transports investment for 2017. Both CAI International (NYSE:CAI) and Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) are now up over 90 percent each. Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is up over 50 percent. These companies are the only ones to have beaten CSX's performance.

I have not emphasized this group strongly, but I did put out an article on Textainer Group this past September regarding its improved prospects. Investors need to be prepared for extreme volatility prior to investing in the container shipping industry. Substantial risks remain, so current trading levels are not a given to go much higher, let alone keep current gains. This goes the same for vessel charter owners and managers.

Airlines

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Airline stocks were mixed for the week. Both Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) were up, while other major peers were flat. JetBlue Airlines (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) were down, with JetBlue down now over 12 percent for the year. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) displayed improvement despite the U.S. - Mexico controversy.

The primary threat to airline operations for 2017 continues to be the possibility of increasing oil prices leading to higher jet fuel costs. Air traffic travel continues to be positive for most airlines. This has also been the case for Mexico.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic - Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Source: Class I websites and personal database, carload and intermodal units carried

For the third week of 2017, total traffic was at -0.4 percent with carload traffic up 1.6 percent, a 320-bps improvement, and intermodal traffic at -2.8 percent, a 400-bps improvement. Week three performance has displayed substantial improvement, building from the previous week.

Container traffic was at -2.6 percent, a 410-bps improvement. Since the peak shipping season for the Chinese New Year has come to an end, some experts are expecting a decline in container shipping freight rates. The DAT-Weekly dry van spot rate average has already begun to decline for mid-January. Intermodal rates will likely mirror any freight rate weakness.

Week 3 witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 113,000 carried carloads. This reflected a 17 percent increase versus last year. Coal is expected to be much stronger than in 2016. Grain performance was up five percent versus last year.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was up five percent versus last year. Chemicals were up six percent, petroleum products were down 11 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand was up 26 percent. Petroleum products continued to improve from the previous week.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

Based on President Trump's priorities, talk of an infrastructure spending plan are of interest to the trucking industry. Unlike the rail industry, much of the trucking industry depends upon public roadways to facilitate the movement of goods. Any substantial investments into our nation's interstates, highways and major freight corridors would bode well for truck carriers.

Other news that has popped up includes a new coalition of shippers and retailers led by United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), FedEx and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to persuade members of Congress to support nationwide access of twin 33-foot trailers. This is not a new undertaking, but it is highly contentious as the rail industry is strongly opposed to truck carriers adding any extra trailer capacity for competitive impacts. Truck carriers would benefit from both safety and fuel efficiency.

Air Cargo

Source: U.S. Dept. of Transportation, Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Air Cargo Summary Data

Air cargo growth has been performing well of late. This has also been observed for Europe's cargo airports when compared to ocean container shipping traffic. It is no surprise as Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) has also disclosed the strong tailwinds resulting from e-commerce growth. There are still the threats of supply-demand imbalances for air cargo like other transport industries, but e-commerce is having a positive impact now.

As e-commerce continues to push for faster deliveries, the value of goods will play a role in air cargo demand. Air freight companies will need to continue to adapt in order to provide cost-effective services for customers, and for their own bottom lines.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner - Top 100 Operated Fleets as Per January 29, 2017

Average spot market container pricing has benefited container shipping lines since September of 2016. Now that the Chinese New Year is over, expectations are for freight rates to decline. The question is by how much. We will get some transparency soon-enough, but we could end up seeing volatile action for the near-term. This could lead to steep declines, but also back to higher levels as new vessel sharing alliances will be coming online later in the year.

The overcapacity issues remain. Further container shipping line capacity will be delivered during 2017. There are expectations that some deliveries may be delayed. But there will still be challenges for growth in volume demand to offset capacity increases. Negotiations with shippers will be an important undertaking to keep an eye on in the near-term. If container shipping lines continue to struggle with negative profits, this could lead to further consolidation.

North America Seaports

Source: North America seaport websites and personal database

The environment for U.S. and other North America seaports remains highly competitive. West Coast U.S. seaports did outperform their East and Gulf coast peers, but by slim margins. All performance has not been equal as Los Angeles has led the bulk of traffic growth. The Pacific Northwest has also been very strong for exports.

East and Gulf coast seaports in the U.S. grew laden traffic in some instances. But 2015 was a very strong year as diversion led to substantial growth for both East and Gulf coast seaports. For some large seaports, marginal declines were a solid indication that markets were still defended.

As consolidation continues within the container shipping industry and vessel sharing alliances take new form, interested parties should be paying attention to TEU traffic performance for North America seaports as their will be winners and losers.

North America Cross-Border Trade

Source: Yahoo! Finance

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (NYSEARCA:EWW) has continued to underperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC). But this past week, substantial improvement was observed. The challenge for investors is whether the fluctuations in the Mexico Peso, individual stocks and indices have presented a bottom or not. I think it is still much too early to tell.

I have been paying attention to President Trump's focus on the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) as I have exposure through owning transport, retail and agricultural stocks. There are strong connections between all NAFTA countries and certain sectors and industries including produce, energy, automotive, among others.

President Trump is targeting the trade deficit with Mexico. There may be some justification for increasing taxes or tariffs marginally, but the U.S.'s best bet to improve the deficit is to export more goods to Mexico. This will only happen in the event Mexico's economy can expand. Any falling out of the U.S. - Mexico relationship could open the door for China. This is in neither country's interest.

Summary

Transports displayed strong performance versus the SPY this week. This performance was led by LTL carriers and container shipping line companies. Other industries including rail operators, contract logistics and airfreight and package and delivery companies also witnessed strong performance.

There will undoubtedly be further volatility driven by President Trump's statements and presidential policies. The federal budget will need to be passed towards the end of April. This event will weigh on markets in the event an impasse emerges. I view this as the biggest risk in the near-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, FDX, KSU, XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.