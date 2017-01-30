The Worm Is Turning Or Market Outlook For The Week Of January 30th

It is all asking for trouble. Red alerts are flashing everywhere.

However, the time to pay the piper is fast approaching. The short-term technicals are rolling over from bad to worse. Volume is disappearing.

Let’s face it. The market has had a fabulous run. Instead of going straight down after a Trump win, as most strategists expected, it went straight up.

You are not seeing confirming moves in other asset classes, such as with bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) and foreign exchange (NYSEARCA:FXY), (NYSEARCA:FXE). The Volatility Index (VIX) sits at a hyper complacent $10 handle, a multi year low.

Sector leaders, like banks and energy, have definitely lost their mojo.

So, I am therefore flipping from the long to the short side for the first time since November 8th, shifting my net risk position from 60% long two weeks ago, to 10% long Friday morning to -10% short right now.

On the menu for next week are potential new "TRUMP OFF" positions, like longs in gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and bonds.

History argues vociferously for my dramatic change in outlook.

The first quarter after every presidential election since 1900 has been down 27 out of 29 times. The only exceptions were in 1929 (Hoover) and 2013 (Obama).

Furthermore, companies are starting to scale back their share buy backs, waiting to see which way the wind blows on the impending trade wars and new tax policies.

The diplomatic disaster with Mexico that developed on Friday is not exactly market friendly. An aggressive unwinding of globalization will adversely affect the majority of the S&P 500.

So far, the principal impact of the new administration's trade policies has been to dramatically improve Mexico's (NYSEARCA:EWW) competitive cost advantage by collapsing its currency.

The uneven powers of the presidency mean the near term news flow will be front end loaded with shocks and surprises. A president can launch a trade war with the mere slash of a pen.

The good new will come from Congress. But tax reform will take six to nine months, and deregulation even longer.

This may give us a year in which performance is to be found more in the second half than the first.

That sets up a February that could be positively dire.

I firmly believe that stocks will end up 10% in 2017 off the back of exploding corporate profits that will take S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) earnings from $122 to $140.

Just the energy sector alone will add $10 to these numbers. The elimination of only four financial regulations will cut $60 billion off of bank compliance costs.

A year ago, 40% of S&P 500 stocks were in recession. Now the figure is much lower.

However, I believe that we may have to endure a 5%-10% correction first.

That nosedive may be right in front of us.

As for the week ahead, we have some important numbers coming down the pike.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) all report earnings this week, with the Apple report out at 5:00 PM EST on Tuesday. Those will be the dominant numbers to trade around.

On Monday, January 30th at 10:00 AM EST, December Pending Homes Sales may, or may not, confirm the dire Existing Homes Sales we saw last week.

On Tuesday, January 31st at 10:00 AM EST we receive Chicago Purchasing Managers Index, which may shed more light on last week's weak 1.9% Q4 GDP.

On Wednesday, February 1st at 8:15 AM EST, we get January ADP Employment, and the usual raft of energy inventory numbers mid day.

On Thursday, February 2nd, we learn the Weekly Jobless Claims at 8:30 AM EST. We are still plumbing 43-year lows, and all time lows when adjusted for population growth.

Also published is January Chain Store Sales which will tell us how bad things really are in brick and mortar retail.

On Friday, February 3rd, the momentous and market moving January Nonfarm Payroll Report comes out at 8:30 AM EST. This will be the last report for the outgoing Obama administration.

We will also learn another new Baker-Hughes Rig Count which should show another increase, reflecting the prolonged period of higher than $50 a barrel oil prices.

As for me, I am going to the Alameda Flea market on Saturday, located at the old Alameda Naval Air Station. You can usually get pretty good deals these days on used combat equipment and body armor.

Good luck and good trading.

Trade Alert Performance 35.94% Trailing One Year Return

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.