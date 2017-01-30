Microsoft Is Very Likely To Fall Now

A Microsoft bull myself, I am not happy to see the stock drop, but drop it will.

We also have a statistically significant trend for the stock in February.

Although a little too late, I believe I've found a pretty solid earnings prediction strategy for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Last quarter, the company predicted that gross margins would be down 100 basis points (bps). That statement alone should have told us MSFT would rally on this quarter's earnings.

Why? Microsoft is one of those companies that beats expectations nearly every quarter. Nearly 85% of its quarterly EPS comes in as a surprise.

However, the stock does not rally on every beat. It only rallies when the previous quarter's guidance was lowered. This is something us earnings traders should keep in mind for future earnings reports. For this reason, I'll be keeping MSFT on my watchlist for use in Exposing Earnings.

In terms of the EPS update itself and its influence on our underlying expectations and valuation of the company, we are seeing a rebound. I use earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) divided by enterprise value (EV) as one of my main predictors of most types of companies. Studies have shown this predictor to be a statistically significant leading indicator for stock price.

Microsoft's EBITDA/EV took a large hit recently as a result of the biggest deal ever - the purchase of LinkedIn (NYSE:LNKD). This has made EBITDA/EV harder to use as a predictor. However, I see the drop as a new benchmark for this metric.

In other words, we should watch how EBITDA/EV moves from this point forward. The most recent earnings report shows MSFT's EBITDA/EV as a bullish indicator:

This and the unexpected margin increases are perhaps the most important novel information from the EPS report. One surprising source of margin was Xbox transactions. However, I want to remind investors that MSFT is primarily a business-to-business (B2B) company, and that our eyes should be pointed to its enterprise cloud services rather than gaming.

I still believe MSFT has the largest potential in the cloud industry - more so than even Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the current leader. So there you go on the fundamental side. Damon's thoughts concluded.

Now onto a more pressing matter and the main reason for this article: MSFT will most likely experience a pullback. My argument is technical, historical, and theoretical. But it's all backed by statistics.

First, the stock is overbought:

The stochastic lines will provide a sell signal when over 80 and tipping downward. We have the over 80 part, but not the downward slope yet. It is not uncommon for stocks reporting strong earnings to show overbought stochastics yet not actually fall; in fact, earnings is the only time I consider ditching stochastics from my analysis.

However, we bear in mind the idea that MSFT is overbought. The stock is, after all, overpriced based on a future cash flow standard:

But more important are the next three indications that MSFT is more likely to pull back than rally from here. My bread-and-butter, the gap, comes into play:

If you're unfamiliar with gaps, please check out my quick guide linked below on gaps and their types. The gap we see above is most likely an area gap. Area gaps tend to fill, not widen.

As a gap trader of several years and an R programmer, I have built an algorithm to predict whether a specific gap will fill or widen. It also backtests trading that specific type of gap. For the double-white up gap we see that is MSFT, the algorithm shows that taking a short position is the smart move.

In fact, trading this gap alone would have brought you a 150% ROI on five-day trades (i.e., short at the gap; buy to cover five days afterward):

Then there's the post-earnings trend. When I run an earnings analysis, I always look at whether the stock has pre- and post-earnings trends. MSFT has a moderately strong mean reversion pattern on earnings beats.

This means an earnings rally for the stock is typically short-lived. Traders should sell right after earnings. Investors should also consider selling and buying back in a week or so to gain a lower price and more shares; alternatively, they can buy put options right after earnings and sell them a few days later to deal with the almost inevitable pullback.

The point is that MSFT shows earnings rally patterns typical of overreactions. The stock tends to pull back before continuing its long-term movement, which is typically bullish.

Finally, we have a statistically significant trend for MSFT in February - it pulls back 70% of the time and has a negative Sharpe ratio. In fact, February is the worst month to hold the stock:

A MSFT bull myself, I am not happy to see it drop. However, I still must post this "bearish" article to let investors know the stock is likely to experience a pullback. Your best bet as an investor is to protect yourself against losses.

Here is my options strategy suggestion for anyone planning to use my analysis.

Diagonal ratio calendar spread:

Sell 2x Feb24 $63.50 call

Sell 1x Feb10 $65 call

Buy 1x May19 $70 call

The gap closes at $64.50. That's when you can close the above position. Alternatively, follow the algorithm's prediction and simply close in five days. You can keep the long call open and hold if you believe MSFT will hit $70 before May.

One caveat remains. February 1 is a seasonally strong day and should be quite bullish. Perhaps you want to open the trade after February 1 so that the cards aren't stacked against a short position.

That's it for now. Happy trading!

Notes:

1) Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page. Make sure you choose "Real-time alerts." Trade alerts sent through "Copy My Trades."

2) All unlabeled figures were created by me from data pulled from Yahoo and ADVN through R. Charts with blue backgrounds are from E*Trade Pro. Fundamental charts from a paid subscription at Simplywall.st.

Gap Trading

I bought my trading career on gap trading. See this quick guide for 11 ways to trade gaps.

Upcoming Earnings Predictions

Exposing Earnings - click here for my earnings predictions. To date, we are 94% accurate on earnings report predictions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.