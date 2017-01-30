IAMGOLD - Côté Gold Project Spells Future Growth For The Company

IAG may retest the $3.50-3.75 level. At which point, I believe IAG should be regarded as a buy with accumulation potential.

Cote Gold open pit project could help IAMGOLD to mitigate its depleting production in the medium to long term.

IAG indicated new positive results for its Cote gold project in Ontario Canada. The Côté Gold Project provides IAG with an exceptional option for future growth.

Image: Cote Gold site not far from Gogama.

IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) is a mid-tier gold producer based in Canada with five operating gold mines spread across three different continents. The company also has four development projects (Westwood in Quebec, a Cote Gold project in Ontario, a rare earth elements project in Quebec, and Camp Caiman in French Guiana).

This article is an update of the preceding article published on January 18, 2017, about the 4Q'16 preliminary results.

Investment Thesis:

IAMGOLD is an interesting gold miner with a strong projects pipeline and a solid potential for production growth.

IAG has been exploring options around project construction and operations to enhance its flexibility with respect to development strategy. Recently, the company indicated its strategy regarding near-term projects.

1 - As a reminder, on September 1, 2016, I commented on the agreement signed with the government of Suriname to acquire an interest in the Saramacca property.

Deal: Immediately pay $200K cash. If IAG is satisfied with the results, it will pay up to $10 million and 3.125 million shares in three equal tranches to the government of Suriname.

Mr. Steve Letwin said in the 3Q'16 conference call:

Past exploration suggest that Saramacca could have anywhere from 0.5 million 1.4 million ounces of gold. The Rosebel exploration team is into the third month of a drilling program with four rigs at the site. Our intent is to declare an initial resource estimate before the end of 2018.

2 - The Monster Lake Located 50 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec, is a JV with Tomagold (OTC:TOGOF).

On November 2, 2015, TomaGold announced the terms of an amended agreement with IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"), whereby IAMGOLD acquired a 50% interest in the Monster Lake project, which comprises the Monster Lake, Winchester and Lac-à-l'Eau Jaune properties, in exchange for a $3.22 million cash payment to TomaGold. IAMGOLD also has an option to acquire an additional 25% interest by spending $10 million in exploration work over a seven-year period, with a minimum of $500,000 to be spent each year. The effective starting date for the exploration work commitment is January 1, 2015.

The project presents great potential, and recent assay results included 1.5 metres at 18.80 g/t Au and 10.7 metres at 3.64g/t Au.

3 - The Eastern Borosi project in Nicaragua. The project is a joint venture between IAMGOLD and Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCPK:CXBMF).

The recent drilling results in 2016 financed by IAG were promising:

Calibre and IAMGOLD entered into an option agreement dated May 26, 2014 whereby IAMGOLD can earn a 51% interest in the Project consisting of 176 km2 within the Borosi Concessions, Northeast Nicaragua, by incurring US$5 million in exploration expenditures and making US$450,000 in payments to Calibre by May 26, 2017, the first and second anniversary US $150,000 payments having been made in May 2015 and May 2016 respectively. The total potential investment by IAMGOLD to earn a 70% interest in the Project is US$10.9 million. The Project hosts gold-silver resources in two deposits and a series of well-defined low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver targets.

IAG has plenty of cash to invest organically in order to seek growth opportunities. As of 3Q'16 the company had $751 million and a total debt of $489 million. This is a great position compared to a few other gold miners.

The company's management is committed to using the cash to develop its "robust pipeline of projects with untapped growth potential." The cote gold project is a perfect example.

Commentary:

On January 26, 2017, IAG announced the following:

[P]ositive results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its Côté Gold Project (Project) in Northern Ontario. The Company also received approval of the Project's provincial environmental assessment from the Ontario Ministry of Environment and Climate Change on January 25, 2017, which follows the positive decision on the federal environmental assessment issued by the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change in April 2016. Positive decisions on the federal and provincial environmental assessments for the Project clear the way for the Company to initiate applications on permits to support development following the completion of a pre-feasibility study.

Cote Gold open pit project could help IAMGOLD to mitigate its depleting production in the medium to long term (after 2020), and reduce its OpEx and lower its high AISC at the same time.

Steve Letwin, President and CEO of IAMGOLD:

The Côté Gold Project provides us with an exceptional option for future growth... Côté Gold is one of Canada's largest undeveloped gold deposits... We expect the pre-feasibility study to be completed by the end of the second quarter 2017. Based on the PEA, the Project outlines an economically viable project that at a $1,200 per ounce gold price would generate an estimated 12.9% after-tax internal rate of return. The Project would have a 21-year mine life, producing on average 302,000 ounces of gold a year at average total cash costs of $564/oz and all-in sustaining costs of $686/oz.

Conclusion:

IAG presents an interesting business model which is appealing from a long-term investment perspective. The stock price is still affordable with respect to the great potential production growth. One main negative is the high AISC though, which is still indicated at above $1,000/Oz for 2017.

Technically, the stock is trading in a new descending broadening wedge pattern, which is generally bearish for the short term.

Which means that the stock may retest the $3.50-3.75 level in the short term. At which point, I believe IAG should be regarded as a buy with accumulation potential into the low $3s that I see as medium-term solid support. It is likewise important to take some profit off the table at the $4.75-5 resistance.

Of course, it is very difficult to analyze IAG without a dual analysis including the gold price as a main trading component. Gold is also in a bearish pattern and potential increase in interest rates by the Fed may push gold in the low 1,100/ Oz again.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the gold miners. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.