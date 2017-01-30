Are The Bulls Wrong About Starbucks?

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is a stock that many analysts have penciled in bullish growth going forward. In fact out of 32 analysts, more than 80% have a buy recommendation on the stock which is resulting in an average share price target of over $64 a share. When we look to projected earnings growth, analysts are looking to almost 12% growth this year and over 15% in fiscal 2017. The company reported its fiscal first quarter 2017 numbers recently and missed its same store sales growth estimates of 4%. 3% was the number reported in the US and the share price sold off down to around the $56 level as a result. Management has stated that the slowdown in traffic in Q1 was due to mobile ordering slowing up the whole ordering process. Howard Schultz mentioned on the earnings call that the operational problem will be fixed as soon as possible and that too much demand in essence was a good problem to have.

The commentary from management lately reminded me of similar excuses in some quarters in 2016. For example, one quarter's comps last year was blamed on the transition to the new loyalty program and how this program clashed with summer deals such as competitively priced "Happy Hour" beverages. The message from management is always the same. The demand is there but this demand hasn't been converted into real numbers at the tills as of yet. Investors have been patient. This stock has traded more or less flat for 18+ months but despite the recent post earnings sell off, confidence or sentiment remains at ultra bullish levels. This is strange. We have a stock which technically is selling at the low part of its range (RSI momentum indicators are in oversold territory) but sentiment remains high. That raises the following question: Why are investors so bullish on a company that is not even meeting its own guidance numbers?

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Is is because of the championing CEO Howard Schultz is doing for refugees at present? The outspoken CEO has stated that his company intends to hire 10,000 refugees worldwide in its international markets over the next 5 years. Basically Schultz (who was apparently being lined up to be Hilary Clinton's secretary) wants his coffee-house chain to be seen as an open liberal company where employee rights are equal. Public companies rely heavily on sentiment and brand. This announcement seems well timed after the 4% loss last Friday. However market forces will always out trump (excuse the pun) temporary interventions.

It is not as if the company is cheap. Currently Starbucks sells with a sales multiple of 3.9 which is 40% above the industry's average. Furthermore its cash flow and earnings multiples of 18.2 and 29.5 also look lofty compared to what this sector is trading at present. However its earnings projections, robust expansion of its stores and track record are all doing their own thing to keep investors interested here. Earnings, operating margins and its top line have all grown significantly over the past 10 years and with 2100 new stores expected to be opened in fiscal 2017, investors for the most part remain optimistic. Unit expansion is one thing, but this industry is all about foot traffic. Starbucks believe comps growth will come from a mixture of menu innovations and customer experience. The loyalty program and the technology programs I get, but I remain hazy with regard to the "customer experience" bet.

Starbucks for coffee still remains an affluent brand. Stocks are at all time highs and the US hasn't had a recession since 2009. That means we are due one, especially if interest rates rise significantly, as many currently expect. In the last recession, Starbucks' operating margins dropped to under 5% and earnings fell to $0.21 per share. At the end of the day, when the next downturn comes, management will continue to point the finger at political instability or the like but the fact of the matter remains this. The company makes the lion's share of its profits from people's disposable income. One is not talking about a necessity here, and that is why I prefer to remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.