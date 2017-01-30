Congress May Oppose OPEC's Efforts To Manipulate Oil Production, Prices

The US could accelerate sales from the SPR to offset a reduction in OPEC exports to the US.

The senator urges that the U.S. take measures to reduce OPEC's ability to manipulate production or prices.

OPEC's General Secretary asked the U.S. to participate in future agreements to manipulate oil production and prices.

"I've never understood why, with all of our own reserves, we've allowed this country to be held hostage by OPEC, the cartel of oil-producing countries, some of which are hostile to America."- Donald Trump

OPEC's Secretary General, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, delivered a keynote speech at Columbia University, Center on Global Energy Policy, on 15 December 2016, in New York City. I had read the text of his speech before but have since learned that he also made some additional comments which were not in the published speech.

HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, OPEC Secretary General, delivers his keynote speech at the Columbia University Center on Global Energy Policy. Source: OPEC.

According to this news report, he said the United States should join future OPEC-non-OPEC deals to limit oil production, and that any major deal would be "incomplete" without U.S. participation. His suggestions appear to have reflected no understanding of then President-elect Trump's statements about OPEC, American law, America's past history with OPEC, nor the economic position of the U.S. as a net oil importer.

His remarks prompted U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) to write a letter to President-elect Trump about Barkindo's suggestion. Within the letter, he wrote:

I urge you to immediately reject these comments and pledge that the United States will refuse to negotiate or collaborate with OPEC to manipulate oil markets and also oppose any efforts by OPEC to expand its inclusion of additional non-OPEC nations in any future agreements to limit or manipulate oil production."

Quickly after his inauguration, the White House website was updated to include this sentence:

President Trump is committed to achieving energy independence from the OPEC cartel and any nations hostile to our interests. "

Senator Markey's letter went on to say:

The suggestion that the United States should work with OPEC is deeply troubling. Higher oil prices might benefit oil producers but they do not benefit U.S. consumers or our economy. Economists have a general rule that each one-penny increase in gas prices translates into $1 billion a year in increased costs to consumers. Similarly, each $10 increase in the price of a barrel of oil generally knocks 0.2 to 0.3 percentage points off the growth rate of the American economy. Any effort to manipulate oil markets to increase prices therefore comes that the expense of U.S. consumers and our economy more broadly and should be rejected."

In his book, "Think Like A Champion" (2010), President Trump writes, "Here are some points to consider. The price of oil, which is the lifeblood of all economies, is down. That's good news. I've already written about that subject and about the many tankers full of oil treading water and going nowhere" (p. 83-4). Therefore, I think Mr. Trump would agree with him.

Senator Markey also noted:

Higher global oil prices also mean increased revenue for the petro-states such as Russia that are hostile to U.S. interests or those, particularly in the Middle East, that have supported terrorist networks."

During the nomination hearings, in a written question for the record, Senator Markey asked secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson whether he agreed "that the United States should unequivocally reject any efforts by OPEC to collaborate to manipulate oil markets and take all measures within our power to reduce OPEC's ability to artificially limit production or increase prices"

Tillerson's response:

Yes. While it is very important for the United States to engage with other oil producing nations, I do not believe that we should collaborate with OPEC to manipulate oil markets.'

Conclusions

In H.R.1314 - Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015, Congress authorized the Energy Department to draw down part of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to pay for its modernization and to fund unrelated bills. The Energy Department is projecting it will be drawn down 70,000 b/d throughout 2017 and 2018.

One measure within Congress' power to reduce OPEC's ability to artificially limit production or increase prices is to accelerate the drawdown to offset any reduction of OPEC imports resulting from their decision to reduce production. This measure can be immediate, effective and costless to the nation. In fact, bringing forward the benefits derived from the sales increases them.

I believe investors should factor in some possibility that the U.S. will respond to the artificial reduction of OPEC's exports to the U.S. I will assess how large the reduction is in the weeks ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.