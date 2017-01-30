Did You Profit From CEFL's Rebalancing?

Members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory had an early look at this article.

Introduction

It's been nearly a month since the annual rebalancing of the ISE High Income Index (YLDA), tracked by both the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) and the YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY), was completed. For background information about the rebalancing event, see "Are You Ready For CEFL/YYY's 2016-End Rebalancing?" and the links within.

The full list of 30 CEFs in the index is provided in the article "CEFL/YYY Investors Face Imminent 12% Distribution Cut", which correctly predicted the CEFs that were to be added and removed from the index as well as their approximate weights from YYY's list of holdings after only the first day of rebalancing. Rather disappointingly, ISE's site for YLDA still doesn't show the new list, although one can find the constituents from YYY's holdings page at any time.

Post-rebalancing opportunities

The forced buying of the CEFs to be added to the index and the forced selling of the CEFs that are to be removed created opportunities for arbitrage not only during the three days of rebalancing, but later as well. This is because the added CEFs may see their artificial price gains evaporate as buying pressures ease, while the removed CEFs may recover in price as selling pressures subside. Both effects were evident two years ago, as documented in "Beware Reversion In YieldShares High Income ETF And ETRACS 2x Closed-End Fund ETN" and "2 Weeks Later: Did Mean Reversion Of CEFs Take Place?"

Last year's rebalancing was remarkably tame (see "An Unexpectedly Tame Rebalancing For CEFL And YYY"), and with only 3 CEFs being added or removed, post-rebalancing arbitrage opportunities were rare. This year, however, with nearly half of the index being turned over, I perceived that there were opportunities to profit from the temporary dislocations CEF prices as a result of CEFL/YYY's rebalancing.

After the third day of rebalancing was complete, I presented my analysis to the members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory in a Jan. 6th article "CEFL Post-Rebalancing Opportunities". Briefly, I noticed that the CEFs that were increased in allocation in the index ("increased CEFs") generally saw increases of premium/discount value from Dec. 30th, 2016, while the CEFs that were decreased in allocatio in the index ("decreased CEFs") generally saw decreases in premium/discount value. This was expected due to the buying and selling pressure on CEFs that were undergoing increases or decreases in allocation, respectively.

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect, Jan. 6th article)

The next chart showed the z-scores and distance of the premium/discount values from their 1-year historical discount on Jan. 5th. This chart suggested that the group of increased CEFs were generally temporarily overvalued, while the group of decreased CEFs were generally temporarily undervalued.

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect, Jan. 6th article)

Based on both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the data, I recommended four possible short candidates [CHI, HTD, FSD, JQC] and four possible long candidates [GGN, ETY, AWP, EXG].

Three weeks later

Let's take a look to see how our thesis played out three weeks later. We first compare the z-scores of the 43 affected CEFs on Jan. 5th, the day the rebalancing was complete, to their z-scores today. We notice that while the increased CEFs generally exhibited little change in their z-scores, the decreased CEFs generally saw moderate to large increases in z-score over this time period. This suggests a significant recovering in the premium/discount value of the decreased CEFs from the day the rebalancing was complete, to today.

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect)

This is confirmed by looking at raw premium/discount values. We see that the decreased CEFs have shown an increase in premium/discount value since Jan. 5th.

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect)

Let's now correlate the change in z-score with change in allocation of the index. There is a moderate negative correlation, suggesting that the larger the increase of allocation of the CEF, the lower its increase in z-score over this period.

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect)

A similar negative relationship is observed for premium/discount change vs. allocation change.

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect)

We finally turn to price (total) return data, as from that our profits are derived. The first chart shows individual CEF returns and the second chart shows the scatterplot.

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect)

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect)

The above charts show that the decreased CEFs exhibited significantly higher total returns over the past three weeks compared to the increased CEFs.

Profiting from reversion

The 22 CEFs that underwent increases in allocation had an average total return of +0.90% from Jan. 5th to Jan. 27th. Of these, 12 underwent significant (>1%) increases in allocation in the index, and this sub-group averaged +0.84% return. My four short candidates [CHI (+2.48%), HTD (0.00%), FSD (+0.61%), JQC (-1.43%)] averaged a measly +0.42% return.

On the other hand, the 21 CEFs that underwent decreases in allocation had an average total return of +3.96% from Jan. 5th to Jan. 27th. Of these, 14 underwent significant (>1%) decreases in the index, and this sub-group averaged +4.69% return. My four long candidates [GGN (+4.23%), ETY (+3.33%), AWP (+7.04%), EXG (+5.64%)] exploded higher by an average of +5.06%.

Notably, the worst-performing CEF of my four long picks (ETY at 3.33%) was still superior than the best-performing CEF of my four short picks (CHI at 2.48%). A long-short arbitrage trade using the 8 recommended CEFs would have netted a 4.6% differential over 3 weeks (~80% annualized).

The following chart shows the total return of the various CEF groups described above.

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from YCharts)

For comparative purposes, YYY returned 1.64% over the same time frame, significantly lower than the group of decreased CEFs. This is why I had suggested to avoid YYY/CEFL until the dust from rebalancing had cleared.

The data used in this article are presented in the table below.

Fund Allocation Change P/D 1/5/2017 P/D 1/27/2017 P/D diff z-score 1/5/2017 z-score 1/27/2017 z-score diff Perf 5th to 27th (NYSE:RQI) 4.49% 4.49% -7.13% -4.90% 2.23% 1.30 2.00 0.70 -0.08% (NYSE:ETG) 4.28% 4.28% -10.32% -9.16% 1.16% -0.10 0.60 0.70 2.83% (NASDAQ:CSQ) 4.25% 4.25% -8.47% -9.22% -0.75% 1.20 0.70 -0.50 0.75% (NASDAQ:CHI) 4.21% 4.21% -2.95% -3.18% -0.23% 1.80 1.50 -0.30 2.48% (NYSE:USA) 4.21% 4.21% -14.86% -14.67% 0.19% 1.50 1.70 0.20 1.32% (NYSE:BTZ) 4.13% 4.13% -8.97% -9.92% -0.95% 1.40 0.60 -0.80 -0.76% (NYSE:HTD) 3.48% 3.48% -4.34% -3.98% 0.36% 1.80 1.70 -0.10 0.00% (NYSE:TEI) 2.66% 2.66% -9.05% -8.35% 0.70% 1.10 1.30 0.20 2.16% (NYSE:HIO) 2.24% 2.24% -8.39% -8.56% -0.17% 0.90 0.70 -0.20 0.41% (NYSE:JPS) 2.03% 2.03% -2.09% -2.06% 0.03% 0.40 0.30 -0.10 1.73% (NYSE:FSD) 1.79% 1.79% -7.77% -7.54% 0.23% 3.00 2.70 -0.30 0.61% (NYSE:JQC) 1.34% 1.34% -6.86% -6.91% -0.05% 1.70 1.50 -0.20 -1.43% (NYSE:DSU) 0.91% 0.91% -8.93% -8.65% 0.28% 1.60 1.80 0.20 0.35% (NYSE:BIT) 4.15% 0.73% -9.16% -8.54% 0.62% 1.10 1.40 0.30 1.73% (NYSE:FPF) 3.89% 0.70% -2.83% -3.00% -0.17% 0.00 -0.20 -0.20 0.26% (NYSE:HYT) 4.29% 0.66% -7.94% -7.63% 0.31% 0.90 1.10 0.20 0.54% (NYSE:AWF) 2.88% 0.40% -6.11% -6.92% -0.81% 1.00 0.40 -0.60 -0.55% (NYSE:BGB) 3.97% 0.30% -8.96% -7.40% 1.56% 1.50 2.50 1.00 2.41% (NYSE:JPC) 1.61% 0.24% -4.47% -3.97% 0.50% 0.00 0.10 0.10 0.34% (NYSEMKT:EAD) 4.17% 0.22% -8.23% -7.81% 0.42% 0.80 1.00 0.20 0.45% (NYSEMKT:ERC) 3.20% 0.15% -9.26% -7.85% 1.41% 0.80 1.60 0.80 2.43% (NYSE:AOD) 4.30% 0.12% -15.56% -14.58% 0.98% 0.50 1.20 0.70 1.88% (NYSE:EDD) 4.09% -0.04% -11.69% -10.84% 0.85% 0.80 1.10 0.30 2.35% (NYSE:GHY) 4.05% -0.05% -10.21% -9.28% 0.93% -0.20 0.30 0.50 0.74% (NYSE:PCI) 4.10% -0.13% -4.31% -3.04% 1.27% 1.60 1.90 0.30 2.48% (NYSE:DSL) 4.00% -0.21% -8.92% -6.70% 2.22% -0.70 0.40 1.10 3.86% (NYSE:ISD) 2.32% -0.23% -7.56% -6.66% 0.90% -0.10 0.50 0.60 1.16% (NYSE:HIX) 2.89% -0.24% -7.28% -5.84% 1.44% -0.70 -0.10 0.60 3.43% (NYSEMKT:EVV) 3.21% -0.38% -9.81% -7.01% 2.80% 0.30 2.10 1.80 3.32% (NYSE:VTA) 0.00% -1.23% -7.69% -6.12% 1.57% 1.50 2.00 0.50 1.31% (NYSE:ETY) 0.00% -1.27% -9.90% -8.55% 1.35% -1.80 -0.90 0.90 3.33% (NYSE:BGY) 0.00% -2.12% -13.26% -12.46% 0.80% -1.70 -0.90 0.80 4.54% (NYSEMKT:GLO) 0.00% -3.35% -17.18% -13.59% 3.59% 0.30 3.60 3.30 7.21% (NYSE:NCV) 1.00% -3.46% -5.69% -3.34% 2.35% -0.30 0.10 0.40 3.34% (NYSE:AWP) 0.00% -3.70% -19.31% -14.53% 4.78% -1.80 2.40 4.20 7.04% (NYSE:EXG) 0.00% -3.84% -9.90% -7.37% 2.53% -1.30 -0.20 1.10 5.64% (NYSE:PTY) 0.00% -3.85% 4.96% 11.48% 6.52% -0.60 1.40 2.00 8.81% (NYSE:IGD) 0.00% -4.01% -12.85% -11.39% 1.46% -0.80 -0.20 0.60 2.91% (NASDAQ:CHW) 0.00% -4.15% -14.65% -12.00% 2.65% -0.80 0.80 1.60 6.29% (NYSEMKT:FAX) 0.00% -4.42% -13.62% -11.67% 1.95% -0.40 0.40 0.80 5.13% (NYSE:EMD) 0.00% -4.54% -14.27% -12.75% 1.52% -0.40 0.10 0.50 3.50% (NYSEMKT:GGN) 0.00% -4.68% -8.56% -7.44% 1.12% -1.00 -1.00 0.00 4.23% (NYSE:RVT) 0.00% -4.86% -15.64% -14.35% 1.29% 0.00 1.20 1.20 2.44%

And this includes my series of articles on CEFL/YYY rebalancing 2016/2017. There were opportunities to profit not only during the three days of rebalancing, but as this article shows, also in the weeks following the end of the actual rebalancing event. These opportunities were actively discussed among members in the subscriber articles or chat section of the Cambridge Income Laboratory in real time. Did you profit from CEFL/YYY's rebalancing?

