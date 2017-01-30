If A Criminal Defense Attorney Can't Make The Argument, There Probably Isn't One

What does that tell you about the prospects for US credit?

By definition, criminal defense attorneys sometimes have to make a case in favor of something they know to be wrong.

A long time ago, I thought I might want to go to law school. Then I decided against it.

But I still wanted to take the law school admission test, so that later no one could accuse me of backing out because I couldn't pass the test. So basically, I took the LSAT for fun.

I did ok.

"Ok" wasn't enough to satisfy my ego, so I took it again to try and beat my first score. I paid for the second test with profits I made from long calls on a Brazilian water utility ADR that I sold to close from the first iPhone (the 2.5G version that no one remembers) in the middle of a graduate political science class (it's not like the test was expensive, but every penny counts when you're a college student).

That's a true story.

When I still had designs on actually becoming a lawyer, I wanted to be a criminal defense attorney. Either that or a corporate lawyer.

Either way, the job was going to entail defending people that were, in some cases, objectively guilty. So, I would have to be pretty adept at arguing for things I knew to be wrong. I'm pretty sure I would have been up to the task, had I pursued it.

So I think it's fair to say, given the fact that "professional liar" was once on my list of possible career choices, that if I can't figure out how to lie about something, there's probably a good chance there's no case to be made for it.

And I can't figure out for the life of me how to argue a bull case for credit - that goes for investment grade (NYSEARCA:LQD) and high yield (NYSEARCA:HYG).

It's not for lack of trying. You'll note that I attempted to document what I think is a pretty weak inflation-based argument earlier this month. Basically, it boils down to this: usually, when inflation expectations rise, spreads tighten. Well, if the case for or against something starts with "usually", you don't even have to know what the subject is, let alone hear the rest of the argument to formulate a counterargument.

So ubiquitous are the arguments against credit that I've ceased recounting them when I broach the subject anew. Rather than put regular readers through the same set of charts, I've just developed a handy set of bullet points with links that should suffice for anyone who needs a review. Here they are:

The spread compression (i.e., rally) we've seen in both IG and HY over the past 12 or so months is nothing short of extraordinary

Tax reforms that eliminate the deductibility of interest could offset the benefits of lower statutory rates for highly leveraged firms.

The concentration of ownership in the hands of those who have shown a high propensity to sell in a downturn makes the space vulnerable to a panic.

The lack of liquidity in secondary cash markets for corporate bonds creates a scenario where unloading these assets in a pinch could very well ignite a fire sale.

The fundamentals are godawful.

For those who need visual evidence to be convinced, you'll find no shortage of it in the posts linked above.

Here I wanted to highlight a kind of pseudo-argument for being bullish on credit advanced in a note out from Wells Fargo on Friday. To be clear, it's not that I like the argument (it's basically just that spreads could continue to grind tighter). Rather, I like the point the bank makes about the relationship between rates and credit, and I think it's worth pointing out. Here are some excerpts (my highlights):

Despite expectations of increased credit market volatility due to political transitions and policy uncertainty in the U.S., credit spreads have traded in a tight range since the beginning of the year (Exhibit 1). In fact, the U.S. investment grade credit index has traded in a 2 bps range over the past four weeks. Things have been a bit livelier in U.S. high yield, but not much, with spreads grinding about 20 bps tighter over the same period. Credit spreads are closely tracking equity volatility while ignoring interest rate volatility (Exhibit 2). Implied equity volatility surged heading into the U.S. election, but subsequently collapsed as the equity market took a constructive view of the Trump and Republican agenda. Conversely, implied interest rate volatility went in the opposite direction and moved sharply higher before settling down. However, since the beginning of the year, it has begun to rise again as a combination of healthy economic data and unpredictable policy changes collide to spook bond investors. Despite considerable exposure to interest rate moves, credit investors seem content to ignore the uptick in interest rate volatility and prefer to follow the equity market. Credit spreads continued to grind modestly tighter this year as equity prices climbed to all-time high levels and implied equity volatility dropped to an all-time low. It remains to be seen if credit investors will continue to favor the equity view over the interest rate view, but if fund flows are any indication, they are not ready to throw in the towel just yet.

If you want a better visual representation of the dynamic Wells is describing (i.e., a better one than it provides), here's a graph from Goldman Sachs with my highlights to point out the discrepancy between rates volatility and credit/equity volatility:

(Chart: Goldman Sachs)

Now, here's where it gets interesting (if you're inclined to think these types of things are interesting). Consider the following, again from Wells Fargo (my highlights):

Much of the demand for credit fixed income is largely due to stubbornly low global yields at the front end of yield curves (Exhibit 3). Further out the curve, 10-year yields have started to rise, with positive yields in all major markets except Switzerland (Exhibit 4). Credit investors should keep an eye on 3% as a major support level for UST10y yields. It is more than a psychological level. First, it would take out the post QE2 highs. Second, it would be a break of the 30-year downtrend in 10-year interest rates, and technical traders may point to this as the official turning point of the long-term secular bull market in bonds. Third, a 3% UST10y yield plus an IG credit spread of about 120 bps would push the average cost of new debt capital above the current average coupon of debt on corporate balance sheets for IG companies. Given the sizeable $8.5 trillion debt load sitting on corporate America's balance sheet, refinancing maturing debt into a rising rate environment would reverse the tailwind of the past eight years as companies are forced to pay more for borrowed funds. This could present a meaningful headwind if rates were to break above 3% and continue to rise. We are not there yet, but it should be watched closely.

If you're like me and expect that at some point this year, a breach of 3% on 10s is inevitable, then you also need to be concerned about what happens to credit as Treasury yields reprice.

In other words, the last bolded passage above is yet another reason to be cautious on credit as an asset class.

I want to leave you with one last chart. Remember, I've talked about the fact that the percentage of corporate credit concentrated in the hands of those who were heavy sellers during the crisis has increased dramatically, thereby making it likely that the next sell-off will be commensurately more violent? Well, here's a chart from Citi that underscores that very point:

(Chart: Citi)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.